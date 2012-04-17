SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. wheat futures opened
higher on Tuesday, clawing back losses incurred on Monday as
traders digested contending factors influencing the grain's
outlook.
Good weather boosted the prospects for a large crop, but
traders also noted concerns about slowing economic growth in
China and the continued euro zone debt crisis.
The Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures contract
rose 0.45 percent in early Asian trading after it had closed 1.2
percent lower on Monday.
CBOT May corn futures rose 0.12 percent, while May
soybean futures fell 0.04 percent on Tuesday after posting
their biggest daily loss on Monday in nearly a month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A Reuters poll predicted corn seedings would slow slightly
from the record pace reported last week, but the data were
delayed on Monday because of a small electrical fire at a U.S.
Department of Agriculture building.
* Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday showed that large speculators widened their net short
position in wheat as prices have fallen due to ample world
supplies. Their bearish bet on the commodity reached its largest
since February 28, the weekly report showed.
Investment funds on Monday were said to have sold 9,000 corn
contracts; 6,000 soy contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts.
* In the U.S. Midwest, heavy weekend rains provided needed
soil moisture to some parched areas of the region, particularly
in areas west of the Mississippi River. Kansas and Oklahoma
received as much as 1 to 2 inches, adding to the already
plentiful soil moisture in those key hard red winter
wheat-growing areas, a meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring said.
* Rain in Europe eased crop fears after a long dry spell
that was threatening to exacerbate damage to crops that already
went through severe winter frost.
* Investor sentiment has been dented by concerns of
lower-than-expected first-quarter growth in China and a surge in
Spanish government bond yields. The action in Spanish bonds
revived euro zone debt worries, although European share prices
recovered on Monday. MKTS/GLOB
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rallied on Monday, recovering from multi-month
lows against the dollar and yen and a 1-1/2 year low against
sterling in largely technical trading after it held key support
levels ahead of a Spanish debt auction later this week
* Brent crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on
Monday as news of an earlier-than-expected date for the reversal
of the Seaway oil pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread
trading that narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S.
crude.
* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data
helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple
hurt the Nasdaq.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Feb 2012 JPIP4=ECI
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Mar 2012 JPCONI=ECI
0530 India Repo Rate INREPO=ECI
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Mar 2012 EUHICY=ECI
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 2009 DEZEWS=ECI
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly USUBSY=ECI
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec USBPP=ECI
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec USHSTM=ECI
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Mar USHST=ECI
1300 Canada BoC rate decision CABOCR=ECI
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Mar USIP=ECI
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Apr 13 USOIAC=ECI
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Apr 13 USOIAD=ECI
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Apr 13 USOIAG=ECI
Grains prices at 2341 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 619.00 2.75 +0.45% -5.78% 613.29 37
CBOT corn 624.00 0.75 +0.12% -5.24% 609.39 34
CBOT soy 1419.50 -0.50 -0.04% +15.64% 1161.63 54
CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.08 -0.55% +4.78% $14.46 70
WTI crude $103.16 $0.23 +0.22% +0.19% $98.96 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.018 +1.41% +0.57%
USD/AUD 1.035 -0.002 -0.16% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer.)