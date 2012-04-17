SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. wheat futures opened higher on Tuesday, clawing back losses incurred on Monday as traders digested contending factors influencing the grain's outlook. Good weather boosted the prospects for a large crop, but traders also noted concerns about slowing economic growth in China and the continued euro zone debt crisis. The Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures contract rose 0.45 percent in early Asian trading after it had closed 1.2 percent lower on Monday. CBOT May corn futures rose 0.12 percent, while May soybean futures fell 0.04 percent on Tuesday after posting their biggest daily loss on Monday in nearly a month. FUNDAMENTALS * A Reuters poll predicted corn seedings would slow slightly from the record pace reported last week, but the data were delayed on Monday because of a small electrical fire at a U.S. Department of Agriculture building. * Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed that large speculators widened their net short position in wheat as prices have fallen due to ample world supplies. Their bearish bet on the commodity reached its largest since February 28, the weekly report showed. Investment funds on Monday were said to have sold 9,000 corn contracts; 6,000 soy contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts. * In the U.S. Midwest, heavy weekend rains provided needed soil moisture to some parched areas of the region, particularly in areas west of the Mississippi River. Kansas and Oklahoma received as much as 1 to 2 inches, adding to the already plentiful soil moisture in those key hard red winter wheat-growing areas, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring said. * Rain in Europe eased crop fears after a long dry spell that was threatening to exacerbate damage to crops that already went through severe winter frost. * Investor sentiment has been dented by concerns of lower-than-expected first-quarter growth in China and a surge in Spanish government bond yields. The action in Spanish bonds revived euro zone debt worries, although European share prices recovered on Monday. MKTS/GLOB MARKET NEWS * The euro rallied on Monday, recovering from multi-month lows against the dollar and yen and a 1-1/2 year low against sterling in largely technical trading after it held key support levels ahead of a Spanish debt auction later this week * Brent crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S. crude. * The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Feb 2012 JPIP4=ECI 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Mar 2012 JPCONI=ECI 0530 India Repo Rate INREPO=ECI 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Mar 2012 EUHICY=ECI 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 2009 DEZEWS=ECI 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly USUBSY=ECI 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec USBPP=ECI 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec USHSTM=ECI 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Mar USHST=ECI 1300 Canada BoC rate decision CABOCR=ECI 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Mar USIP=ECI 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Apr 13 USOIAC=ECI 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Apr 13 USOIAD=ECI 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Apr 13 USOIAG=ECI Grains prices at 2341 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.00 2.75 +0.45% -5.78% 613.29 37 CBOT corn 624.00 0.75 +0.12% -5.24% 609.39 34 CBOT soy 1419.50 -0.50 -0.04% +15.64% 1161.63 54 CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.08 -0.55% +4.78% $14.46 70 WTI crude $103.16 $0.23 +0.22% +0.19% $98.96 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.018 +1.41% +0.57% USD/AUD 1.035 -0.002 -0.16% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer.)