* Freezing temperatures descend on Kansas wheat fields
* Soy supported by strong demand, tight supply
* Soaring Spanish debt costs cap shares, hurt euro
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 17 Chicago wheat rose 0.7
percent on Tuesday as the market recovered from a two-week low
on concerns over a freeze in the U.S. Plains threatening the
winter crop, while corn edged higher on strong demand.
Soybeans added 0.4 percent after posting their biggest daily
loss in almost a month as tight supplies of the oilseed
resulting from a severe drought in South America earlier this
year and Chinese demand supported the market.
"We had export inspection figures which were released after
the market closed last night and they were pretty supportive for
corn," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity
strategist at ANZ.
"Soybeans are supported by rumours of China buying and our
view is that demand for U.S. soybeans will increase as buyers
switch from South America."
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.4 percent
to $14.26 a bushel, after sliding 1.2 percent on Monday, the
biggest drop since March 20 on a continuation chart.
May corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.25 a bushel, while May
wheat gained 0.7 percent to $6.20-1/2 bushel. Both markets
hit their lowest since March 30 in the last session.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly report on
Monday said 42,875,000 bushels of corn were inspected for
exports as compared with 26,573,000 a week ago.
U.S. old-crop corn supply is estimated to decline to lowest
in 16 years at the end of August, when the current marketing
year (2011/12) closes, due to robust demand from feed makers and
ethanol producers.
On Monday, corn futures were pulled down by heavy rains
across much of the U.S. Corn Belt which provided needed soil
moisture to some parched areas of the region, particularly in
areas west of the Mississippi River.
U.S. corn farmers came off their record planting pace last
week as heavy rain over the weekend in key growing areas of the
Midwest caused the first delays of the spring, analysts said.
A Reuters poll of 16 analysts pegged corn planting at 17
percent complete as of April 15, up from 7 percent a week
earlier.
The USDA will release its weekly crop progress and
conditions update on Tuesday at 2000 GMT. The report, which
typically comes out on Monday, has been delayed due to a fire at
a USDA building in Washington.
FROST SUPPORTS WHEAT PRICES
Potentially crop-damaging freezing temperatures descended
onto western Kansas early Monday, where the new crop of hard red
winter wheat was maturing rapidly, but wheat experts said the
wheat likely held up well.
Six counties in the western part of key producer Kansas saw
temperatures dip below freezing from midnight to early morning
Monday, according to data gathered by Kansas state climatologist
Mary Knapp.
Also worrying were high winds and storms that hit the
central U.S. Plains over the weekend.
There were reports of wheat fields that were flattened by
high winds through southcentral and southeastern Kansas and
other areas of the Plains.
The bearish influence on the agricultural markets on Monday
stemmed from concerns over global economic growth, including the
euro zone debt crisis.
Asian shares were capped while the euro eased on Tuesday, as
soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of
the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor
nervousness over euro zone debt.
Prices at 0258 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 620.50 4.25 +0.69% -0.48% 642.64 41
CBOT corn 625.00 1.75 +0.28% -0.68% 644.64 37
CBOT soy 1426.00 6.00 +0.42% -0.75% 1382.19 60
CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.62% $14.69 70
WTI crude $102.92 -$0.01 -0.01% +0.09% $104.89 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.002 +0.13% +0.17%
USD/AUD 1.033 0.004 +0.35% +0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)