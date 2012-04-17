* Freezing temperatures descend on Kansas wheat fields * Soy supported by strong demand, tight supply * Soaring Spanish debt costs cap shares, hurt euro (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 17 Chicago wheat rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday as the market recovered from a two-week low on concerns over a freeze in the U.S. Plains threatening the winter crop, while corn edged higher on strong demand. Soybeans added 0.4 percent after posting their biggest daily loss in almost a month as tight supplies of the oilseed resulting from a severe drought in South America earlier this year and Chinese demand supported the market. "We had export inspection figures which were released after the market closed last night and they were pretty supportive for corn," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Soybeans are supported by rumours of China buying and our view is that demand for U.S. soybeans will increase as buyers switch from South America." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.26 a bushel, after sliding 1.2 percent on Monday, the biggest drop since March 20 on a continuation chart. May corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.25 a bushel, while May wheat gained 0.7 percent to $6.20-1/2 bushel. Both markets hit their lowest since March 30 in the last session. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly report on Monday said 42,875,000 bushels of corn were inspected for exports as compared with 26,573,000 a week ago. U.S. old-crop corn supply is estimated to decline to lowest in 16 years at the end of August, when the current marketing year (2011/12) closes, due to robust demand from feed makers and ethanol producers. On Monday, corn futures were pulled down by heavy rains across much of the U.S. Corn Belt which provided needed soil moisture to some parched areas of the region, particularly in areas west of the Mississippi River. U.S. corn farmers came off their record planting pace last week as heavy rain over the weekend in key growing areas of the Midwest caused the first delays of the spring, analysts said. A Reuters poll of 16 analysts pegged corn planting at 17 percent complete as of April 15, up from 7 percent a week earlier. The USDA will release its weekly crop progress and conditions update on Tuesday at 2000 GMT. The report, which typically comes out on Monday, has been delayed due to a fire at a USDA building in Washington. FROST SUPPORTS WHEAT PRICES Potentially crop-damaging freezing temperatures descended onto western Kansas early Monday, where the new crop of hard red winter wheat was maturing rapidly, but wheat experts said the wheat likely held up well. Six counties in the western part of key producer Kansas saw temperatures dip below freezing from midnight to early morning Monday, according to data gathered by Kansas state climatologist Mary Knapp. Also worrying were high winds and storms that hit the central U.S. Plains over the weekend. There were reports of wheat fields that were flattened by high winds through southcentral and southeastern Kansas and other areas of the Plains. The bearish influence on the agricultural markets on Monday stemmed from concerns over global economic growth, including the euro zone debt crisis. Asian shares were capped while the euro eased on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt. Prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.50 4.25 +0.69% -0.48% 642.64 41 CBOT corn 625.00 1.75 +0.28% -0.68% 644.64 37 CBOT soy 1426.00 6.00 +0.42% -0.75% 1382.19 60 CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.62% $14.69 70 WTI crude $102.92 -$0.01 -0.01% +0.09% $104.89 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.002 +0.13% +0.17% USD/AUD 1.033 0.004 +0.35% +0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)