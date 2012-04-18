SYDNEY, April 18 U.S. soybean futures climbed
higher on Wednesday, buoyed by talk of strong Chinese demand and
tightening supply, while improving macroeconomic indicators
supported a broad commodity recovery.
Chicago Board Of Trade May soybean futures rose 0.19
percent in early Asian trading as the oilseed continued to
rebound from Monday losses, when soybeans posted their biggest
daily loss in nearly a month.
CBOT May corn futures opened higher, rising 0.12
percent, while wheat futures climbed 0.12 percent on the
latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop planting progress
report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The USDA early on Tuesday said U.S. exporters had sold
225,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown destination, thought by
some to be China. Oilseed analyst Oil World cut its
forecasts for production in major exporters Brazil and
Argentina.
* Commerzbank, citing China National Grain and Oils
Information Center estimates, said China could import more than
the 55 million tonnes estimated by the USDA to take advantage of
increased processing margins.
* China, which buys roughly 60 percent of global soy
exports, was also rumored to have bought U.S. corn in recent
days, but no confirmation of such a transaction was possible.
* Corn plantings in the U.S. increased but at a slower rate
than the record pace achieved last week as heavy rain fell over
the weekend in key growing areas of the Midwest. U.S. corn
plantings were 17 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 7
percent a week earlier but below the record 19 percent during
the same week in 2010, the USDA said in a weekly planting
update.
* Concerns over recent U.S. cold weather in wheat belt seems
unfounded. Winter wheat conditions improved last week, the USDA
said on Tuesday, with good-to-excellent ratings rising to 64
percent, from 61 percent in the previous week.
MARKET NEWS
* The low-yielding U.S. dollar and yen faltered on Tuesday,
weighed down by an improving global economic backdrop that
spurred investors to seek higher returns in riskier
commodity-related currencies.
* Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline
reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United
States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the
higher-priced European benchmark.
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell.
DATA/EVENTS
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly ENERGYUSA
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Apr 2012 JPRTAN=ECI
2350 Japan Exports yy Mar 2012 JPEXPY=ECI
Grains prices at 2349 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.25 0.75 +0.12% -11.24% 686.38 37
CBOT corn 617.50 0.75 +0.12% +7.25% 544.74 32
CBOT soy 1428.50 2.75 +0.19% +15.76% 1177.53 61
CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.06 -0.42% +8.28% $13.83 74
WTI crude $104.30 $0.10 +0.10% +24.31% $82.90 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 -$0.102 -7.18% -6.49%
USD/AUD 1.040 0.035 +3.45% +4.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer.)