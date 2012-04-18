SYDNEY, April 18 U.S. soybean futures climbed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by talk of strong Chinese demand and tightening supply, while improving macroeconomic indicators supported a broad commodity recovery. Chicago Board Of Trade May soybean futures rose 0.19 percent in early Asian trading as the oilseed continued to rebound from Monday losses, when soybeans posted their biggest daily loss in nearly a month. CBOT May corn futures opened higher, rising 0.12 percent, while wheat futures climbed 0.12 percent on the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS * The USDA early on Tuesday said U.S. exporters had sold 225,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown destination, thought by some to be China. Oilseed analyst Oil World cut its forecasts for production in major exporters Brazil and Argentina. * Commerzbank, citing China National Grain and Oils Information Center estimates, said China could import more than the 55 million tonnes estimated by the USDA to take advantage of increased processing margins. * China, which buys roughly 60 percent of global soy exports, was also rumored to have bought U.S. corn in recent days, but no confirmation of such a transaction was possible. * Corn plantings in the U.S. increased but at a slower rate than the record pace achieved last week as heavy rain fell over the weekend in key growing areas of the Midwest. U.S. corn plantings were 17 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 7 percent a week earlier but below the record 19 percent during the same week in 2010, the USDA said in a weekly planting update. * Concerns over recent U.S. cold weather in wheat belt seems unfounded. Winter wheat conditions improved last week, the USDA said on Tuesday, with good-to-excellent ratings rising to 64 percent, from 61 percent in the previous week. MARKET NEWS * The low-yielding U.S. dollar and yen faltered on Tuesday, weighed down by an improving global economic backdrop that spurred investors to seek higher returns in riskier commodity-related currencies. * Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the higher-priced European benchmark. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. DATA/EVENTS 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly ENERGYUSA 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Apr 2012 JPRTAN=ECI 2350 Japan Exports yy Mar 2012 JPEXPY=ECI Grains prices at 2349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.25 0.75 +0.12% -11.24% 686.38 37 CBOT corn 617.50 0.75 +0.12% +7.25% 544.74 32 CBOT soy 1428.50 2.75 +0.19% +15.76% 1177.53 61 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.06 -0.42% +8.28% $13.83 74 WTI crude $104.30 $0.10 +0.10% +24.31% $82.90 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 -$0.102 -7.18% -6.49% USD/AUD 1.040 0.035 +3.45% +4.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer.)