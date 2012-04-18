* Corn falls for 4th day on U.S. weather, crop hopes
* U.S. corn planting slows from record pace on rains
* Soy falls 0.6 pct after rally; Chinese buying supports
* EU 2012 rapeseed crop is seen sliding to 5-year low
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chicago corn fell for a
fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly
three weeks, weighed down by near-perfect crop weather in the
U.S. Midwest which has raised hopes of ample supplies.
Soybeans fell 0.6 percent as investors booked profit after
the market rose on Tuesday amid Chinese purchases and prospects
of tighter global oilseed supplies, while wheat was little
changed, trading near its lowest since March 30.
"Corn sowing is 17 percent complete but we think that it is
bit higher, more like 20 percent because of favourable weather
as it has been a lot warmer than normal," said Andrew Woodhouse,
an analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.2 percent to
$6.15-1/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, the lowest since March 30 on a
continuation chart, while May wheat slid 0.3 percent
to $6.15-1/4 bushel.
May soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $14.16-3/4 a bushel,
down from last week's seven-month high of $14.52-1/4 a bushel
.
Rainy weather slowed planting of U.S. corn during the
weekend but farmers were still well ahead of their typical
schedule due to warm soil temperatures, U.S. Agriculture
Department data released on Tuesday showed.
Farmers had seeded 17 percent of their corn acreage as of
April 15, up from 7 percent a week ago and well ahead of the
five-year average of 5 percent, according to the USDA's weekly
crop progress and conditions report. A year ago, planting was 5
percent complete.
The wheat market has been pressured by prospects of higher
output in the United States, adding to the plentiful world
supplies.
Winter wheat conditions improved last week, the USDA said,
with so-called good-to-excellent ratings rising to 64 percent,
from 61 percent in the previous week.
The soybean market has been supported by strong demand led
by China, the world's biggest importer, and shrinking supplies
after a drought in South America.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday said U.S.
exporters had sold 225,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown
destination, thought by some to be China.
China could import more than the 55 million tonnes estimated
by the USDA due to increased processing margins, Commerzbank
said, citing the China National Grain and Oils Information
Center.
Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it
had cut its forecast of Argentina's 2012 soybean crop by 1.0
million tonnes and that of Brazil by 0.5 million tonnes after
drought damaged harvests.
The Hamburg-based analyst also said the European Union's
2012 rapeseed crop is seen sliding to a five-year low of 18.48
million tonnes this year, with several countries hit by an
especially cold winter,
But analysts were sceptical about deeper reductions in
Europe's crop output.
"We are getting mixed messages from Europe, one report
suggested that the oilseed production out of the EU is going to
be in line with earlier expectations," said Woodhouse.
"Now we are getting private forecasts that say Europe is
going to get a lower harvest of rapeseed because of the winter
kill."
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold
1,000 wheat contracts and bought 3,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0248 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 615.25 -0.25 -0.04% -0.16% 641.06 38
CBOT corn 615.25 -1.50 -0.24% -1.28% 643.08 30
CBOT soy 1416.75 -9.00 -0.63% -0.23% 1384.90 52
CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.07 -0.45% +0.45% $14.73 74
WTI crude $104.17 -$0.03 -0.03% +1.20% $104.92 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.21%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.03% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)