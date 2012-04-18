* Corn falls for 4th day on U.S. weather, crop hopes * U.S. corn planting slows from record pace on rains * Soy falls 0.6 pct after rally; Chinese buying supports * EU 2012 rapeseed crop is seen sliding to 5-year low (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 18 Chicago corn fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly three weeks, weighed down by near-perfect crop weather in the U.S. Midwest which has raised hopes of ample supplies. Soybeans fell 0.6 percent as investors booked profit after the market rose on Tuesday amid Chinese purchases and prospects of tighter global oilseed supplies, while wheat was little changed, trading near its lowest since March 30. "Corn sowing is 17 percent complete but we think that it is bit higher, more like 20 percent because of favourable weather as it has been a lot warmer than normal," said Andrew Woodhouse, an analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.2 percent to $6.15-1/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, the lowest since March 30 on a continuation chart, while May wheat slid 0.3 percent to $6.15-1/4 bushel. May soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $14.16-3/4 a bushel, down from last week's seven-month high of $14.52-1/4 a bushel . Rainy weather slowed planting of U.S. corn during the weekend but farmers were still well ahead of their typical schedule due to warm soil temperatures, U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Tuesday showed. Farmers had seeded 17 percent of their corn acreage as of April 15, up from 7 percent a week ago and well ahead of the five-year average of 5 percent, according to the USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report. A year ago, planting was 5 percent complete. The wheat market has been pressured by prospects of higher output in the United States, adding to the plentiful world supplies. Winter wheat conditions improved last week, the USDA said, with so-called good-to-excellent ratings rising to 64 percent, from 61 percent in the previous week. The soybean market has been supported by strong demand led by China, the world's biggest importer, and shrinking supplies after a drought in South America. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday said U.S. exporters had sold 225,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown destination, thought by some to be China. China could import more than the 55 million tonnes estimated by the USDA due to increased processing margins, Commerzbank said, citing the China National Grain and Oils Information Center. Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast of Argentina's 2012 soybean crop by 1.0 million tonnes and that of Brazil by 0.5 million tonnes after drought damaged harvests. The Hamburg-based analyst also said the European Union's 2012 rapeseed crop is seen sliding to a five-year low of 18.48 million tonnes this year, with several countries hit by an especially cold winter, But analysts were sceptical about deeper reductions in Europe's crop output. "We are getting mixed messages from Europe, one report suggested that the oilseed production out of the EU is going to be in line with earlier expectations," said Woodhouse. "Now we are getting private forecasts that say Europe is going to get a lower harvest of rapeseed because of the winter kill." Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 1,000 wheat contracts and bought 3,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 615.25 -0.25 -0.04% -0.16% 641.06 38 CBOT corn 615.25 -1.50 -0.24% -1.28% 643.08 30 CBOT soy 1416.75 -9.00 -0.63% -0.23% 1384.90 52 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.07 -0.45% +0.45% $14.73 74 WTI crude $104.17 -$0.03 -0.03% +1.20% $104.92 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.21% USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.03% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)