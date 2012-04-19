SYDNEY, April 19 U.S. grain futures opened
higher on Thursday after posting losses on Wednesday amid a move
away from risk assets as concerns over global economic recovery
resurfaced.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures rose 0.75
percent in early Asian trading. The increase comes after corn
fell 2.4 percent on Wednesday when it briefly fell below the $6
benchmark.
CBOT May wheat futures rose 0.49 percent on Thursday,
while May soybean futures climbed 0.27 percent in early
trade after both contracts showed losses in the previous trading
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Old-crop corn supplies are expected to shrink to the
lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer, but farmers are
forecast to plant the largest corn area since 1944, which will
help replenish grain stockpiles.
* Argentina on Wednesday authorized 3 million tonnes of
2011/12 corn for export, the Agriculture Ministry said in a
statement. Argentina's government controls corn exports through
a system designed to guarantee affordable local food supplies
and help tame high inflation.
* The USDA confirmed on Tuesday that corn plantings were
progressing at nearly a record rate while conditions for the
U.S. winter wheat crop also improved. Spring wheat
plantings advanced at a record rate, with spring wheat futures
leading the decline among U.S. wheat varieties.
* Rains forecast to last through Saturday in the U.S.
Midwest will slow corn seedings though they were already well
ahead of the average pace. Rains will begin in the north on
Wednesday, spread to the western Midwest by Thursday, and move
into the eastern Midwest on Friday and Saturday.
* Soybean demand continues at pace. South Korea's CJ
CheilJedang Corp. and Sajo Haepyo Co., Ltd. together bought a
total of 110,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans on Tuesday,
traders said while declining to disclose supplier and price
information.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slipped for a second straight session on
Wednesday as euro zone debt worries mounted a day ahead of a
bond sale in Spain, seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to
manage financial and budgetary pressures.
* Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased
after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in
the United States.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from
tech bellwethers IBM IBM.N and Intel INTC.O gave investors a
reason to take profits.
DATA/EVENTS
U.S. Jobless claims Weekly ECONUS
U.S. Existing home sales Mar USEHS=ECI
U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly USOILN=ECI
Grains prices at 0001 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 613.75 3.00 +0.49% -6.58% 613.12 35
CBOT corn 606.25 4.50 +0.75% -7.93% 608.80 29
CBOT soy 1411.50 3.75 +0.27% +14.99% 1161.37 46
CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.07 -0.45% +5.22% $14.46 66
WTI crude $102.75 $0.08 +0.08% -0.20% $98.95 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.017 +1.32% +0.49%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 +0.01% -0.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
