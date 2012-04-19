SYDNEY, April 19 U.S. grain futures opened higher on Thursday after posting losses on Wednesday amid a move away from risk assets as concerns over global economic recovery resurfaced. Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures rose 0.75 percent in early Asian trading. The increase comes after corn fell 2.4 percent on Wednesday when it briefly fell below the $6 benchmark. CBOT May wheat futures rose 0.49 percent on Thursday, while May soybean futures climbed 0.27 percent in early trade after both contracts showed losses in the previous trading session. FUNDAMENTALS * Old-crop corn supplies are expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer, but farmers are forecast to plant the largest corn area since 1944, which will help replenish grain stockpiles. * Argentina on Wednesday authorized 3 million tonnes of 2011/12 corn for export, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement. Argentina's government controls corn exports through a system designed to guarantee affordable local food supplies and help tame high inflation. * The USDA confirmed on Tuesday that corn plantings were progressing at nearly a record rate while conditions for the U.S. winter wheat crop also improved. Spring wheat plantings advanced at a record rate, with spring wheat futures leading the decline among U.S. wheat varieties. * Rains forecast to last through Saturday in the U.S. Midwest will slow corn seedings though they were already well ahead of the average pace. Rains will begin in the north on Wednesday, spread to the western Midwest by Thursday, and move into the eastern Midwest on Friday and Saturday. * Soybean demand continues at pace. South Korea's CJ CheilJedang Corp. and Sajo Haepyo Co., Ltd. together bought a total of 110,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans on Tuesday, traders said while declining to disclose supplier and price information. MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped for a second straight session on Wednesday as euro zone debt worries mounted a day ahead of a bond sale in Spain, seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to manage financial and budgetary pressures. * Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in the United States. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM IBM.N and Intel INTC.O gave investors a reason to take profits. DATA/EVENTS U.S. Jobless claims Weekly ECONUS U.S. Existing home sales Mar USEHS=ECI U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly USOILN=ECI Grains prices at 0001 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.75 3.00 +0.49% -6.58% 613.12 35 CBOT corn 606.25 4.50 +0.75% -7.93% 608.80 29 CBOT soy 1411.50 3.75 +0.27% +14.99% 1161.37 46 CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.07 -0.45% +5.22% $14.46 66 WTI crude $102.75 $0.08 +0.08% -0.20% $98.95 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.017 +1.32% +0.49% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 +0.01% -0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)