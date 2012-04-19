* Corn up 1.3 pct, wheat rises 0.9 pct, soy gains 0.5 pct
* Support from tight corn supplies
* Economic worries, good weather may weigh on grains
* Technicals: Corn to drop to $5.90-1/4
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 19 Chicago corn rose 1.3
percent on Thursday and wheat gained 0.9 percent as the markets
took a breather after sliding to three-month lows in the last
session, but improved supply prospects on crop-friendly U.S.
weather may keep a lid on prices.
Soybeans, which have been buoyed in recent weeks by
tightening world supplies, rose around half a percent after
sliding 1.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day loss in
almost a month.
Analysts cautioned that gains may not be sustained as
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and higher supply
prospects may pressure the market.
"Influence from the outside markets cannot be underestimated
as it continues to be jittery around the prospects out of
Europe," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"There are favourable crop conditions in the U.S., only time
will tell if this bounce we are seeing so far will last or not."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn added 1.3 percent to
$6.09-3/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT and May wheat gained 0.9
percent to $6.16-1/2 bushel. Both the markets fell to their
lowest since January on Wednesday on a continuation chart.
May soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.15 a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday confirmed that
corn plantings were progressing at nearly a record rate while
conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop also jumped.
"U.S. winter wheat crop is rated extremely favourably,"
said Mathews. "In addition, we are seeing a very rapid pace of
corn and spring wheat plantings."
Old-crop corn supplies are expected to shrink to the lowest
in 16 years by the end of the summer, but farmers are forecast
to plant the largest corn area since 1944, which will help
replenish grain stockpiles.
Rains were forecast for Wednesday through Saturday in the
U.S. Midwest and will slow corn seedings, though plantings were
already well ahead of the average pace.
The grain and oilseed markets have also been weighed down by
Europe's debt crisis.
Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the
previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of a key
Spanish bond sale that would test the market's risk appetite as
concerns mounted over the euro zone's debt crisis.
Doubts over Europe's ability to stick to harsh measures to
slash high public debts began to grow when Spain abruptly
relaxed its deficit targets earlier this month, and Italy said
on Wednesday its priority was now reviving economic growth,
delaying by a year its budget balancing goal.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 20,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They sold
3,000 wheat contracts and sold 6,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0246 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.50 5.75 +0.94% +0.16% 640.15 41
CBOT corn 609.75 8.00 +1.33% -1.13% 641.66 33
CBOT soy 1415.00 7.25 +0.52% -0.75% 1387.54 52
CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.09 -0.61% -1.19% $14.77 64
WTI crude $102.73 $0.06 +0.06% -0.19% $104.87 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.000 -0.04% -0.12%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.24% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
