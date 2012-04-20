SYDNEY, April 20 U.S. corn continued climbing up on Friday, after notching up its biggest daily percentage rise in three weeks in the previous session, buoyed by talk of Chinese buying. Wheat, which also rose by the most in percentage terms since the end of March on Thursday, extended gains, while soybeans bounced back on export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn futures rose 0.2 percent by 2353 GMT, after climbing 3.2 percent on Thursday, biggest daily climb since March 30. May wheat rose 0.2 percent, after gaining 2.3 percent in the previous session. May soybean rose 0.2 percent, supported by export demand and concerns over South American supply. Corn and soybean are on track for weekly losses of more than 1 percent, while wheat is headed for a slight gain. * Corn is likely to attract buying on dips until the level of new-crop 2012/13 production is clearer, traders said, noting weekly export sales reported on Thursday showed little demand last week at high prices. * Rumors that both government and private buyers in China purchased U.S. corn late Wednesday supported corn. Traders could not confirm the sales, but said modest strength in CIF basis values at the Gulf suggested at least some small old-crop purchases were made. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed sales of U.S. corn last week at 298,000 tonnes, below estimates for 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Argentina downgraded its corn and soybean production on Thursday amid a drought in South America. Argentina cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels. * Old-crop U.S. corn supplies were expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer but could be replenished in the next U.S. harvest, if farmers plant the largest corn area since 1944 as forecast. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1.219 million tonnes, for the old- and new-crop years combined, above a range of trade expectations for 850,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * U.S. wheat exports were lower than expected. The USDA reported exports totaled 442,200 tonnes last week, below estimates for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Frost and freezing temperatures were expected by the weekend into early next week in the northern U.S. Midwest but minor harm is expected to crops, while cold weather earlier in Europe's growing season has hit production. * The German Farm Cooperatives Association has cut its forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold winter and dryness is becoming more apparent. MARKET NEWS * Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies. * U.S. crude prices climbed towards $103 a barrel on Friday as lingering concerns over a disruption to Iranian oil exports and a weaker dollar offset pressure from extra Saudi supplies and weak U.S. economic data. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 2012 DEBUSS=ECI 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 2012 DEBUSC=ECI 0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 2012 DEBUSE=ECI 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly CFTCGUIDE Grains prices at 2353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 626.25 1.50 +0.24% -4.68% 613.53 45 CBOT corn 622.00 1.00 +0.16% -5.54% 609.33 40 CBOT soy 1423.75 2.75 +0.19% +15.99% 1161.78 53 CBOT rice $15.33 -$0.01 -0.10% +4.64% $14.46 57 WTI crude $102.58 $0.31 +0.30% -0.37% $98.94 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.020 +1.55% +0.71% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.002 -0.22% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)