SYDNEY, April 20 U.S. corn continued climbing up
on Friday, after notching up its biggest daily percentage rise
in three weeks in the previous session, buoyed by talk of
Chinese buying.
Wheat, which also rose by the most in percentage terms
since the end of March on Thursday, extended gains, while
soybeans bounced back on export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn futures rose 0.2
percent by 2353 GMT, after climbing 3.2 percent on Thursday,
biggest daily climb since March 30. May wheat rose 0.2
percent, after gaining 2.3 percent in the previous session.
May soybean rose 0.2 percent, supported by export
demand and concerns over South American supply. Corn and soybean
are on track for weekly losses of more than 1 percent, while
wheat is headed for a slight gain.
* Corn is likely to attract buying on dips until the level
of new-crop 2012/13 production is clearer, traders said, noting
weekly export sales reported on Thursday showed little demand
last week at high prices.
* Rumors that both government and private buyers in China
purchased U.S. corn late Wednesday supported corn. Traders could
not confirm the sales, but said modest strength in CIF basis
values at the Gulf suggested at least some small old-crop
purchases were made.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed sales of U.S.
corn last week at 298,000 tonnes, below estimates for 700,000 to
950,000 tonnes.
* Argentina downgraded its corn and soybean production on
Thursday amid a drought in South America. Argentina cut its soy
and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10
percent below last year's harvest levels.
* Old-crop U.S. corn supplies were expected to shrink to the
lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer but could be
replenished in the next U.S. harvest, if farmers plant the
largest corn area since 1944 as forecast.
* USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest
week at 1.219 million tonnes, for the old- and new-crop years
combined, above a range of trade expectations for 850,000 to 1.1
million tonnes.
* U.S. wheat exports were lower than expected. The USDA
reported exports totaled 442,200 tonnes last week, below
estimates for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
* Frost and freezing temperatures were expected by the
weekend into early next week in the northern U.S. Midwest but
minor harm is expected to crops, while cold weather earlier in
Europe's growing season has hit production.
* The German Farm Cooperatives Association has cut its
forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from
24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold
winter and dryness is becoming more apparent.
MARKET NEWS
* Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the
threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still
ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in
global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies.
* U.S. crude prices climbed towards $103 a barrel on Friday
as lingering concerns over a disruption to Iranian oil exports
and a weaker dollar offset pressure from extra Saudi supplies
and weak U.S. economic data.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 2012 DEBUSS=ECI
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 2012 DEBUSC=ECI
0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 2012 DEBUSE=ECI
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly CFTCGUIDE
Grains prices at 2353 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 626.25 1.50 +0.24% -4.68% 613.53 45
CBOT corn 622.00 1.00 +0.16% -5.54% 609.33 40
CBOT soy 1423.75 2.75 +0.19% +15.99% 1161.78 53
CBOT rice $15.33 -$0.01 -0.10% +4.64% $14.46 57
WTI crude $102.58 $0.31 +0.30% -0.37% $98.94 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.020 +1.55% +0.71%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.002 -0.22% -0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)