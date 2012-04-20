* Talk of Chinese buying buoys corn prices * Weekend freeze in Midwest unlikely to harm corn * Argentina cuts soy, corn production estimates * Soy supported by strong U.S. weekly exports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 20 Chicago corn edged higher on Friday, building on gains as the market was lifted by talk of Chinese purchases, which could further tighten U.S. supplies estimated at a 16-year low by the end of summer. Soybeans rose, with strong U.S. weekly exports supporting the market for a second day in a row, while wheat firmed on the back of rising corn values. "There have been strong rumours that China was buying U.S. corn overnight, but that has yet to be confirmed," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Export sales were pretty supportive for beans, especially if you look at the new-crop exports." Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.2 percent to $6.22-1/2 a bushel by 0310 GMT and May wheat gained 0.2 percent to $6.25-3/4 a bushel. May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.18-1/2 a bushel. Despite the rise in the corn market, front-month corn is heading for a drop of 1.1 percent on the week, in its second straight weekly fall. Soybeans have lost 1.3 percent, snapping a three-week rising streak, while wheat is up 0.2 percent after having dropped for two consecutive weeks. Corn is likely to attract buying on the dips until the level of new-crop 2012/13 production is clearer, analysts said, noting that weekly export sales reported on Thursday showed little demand last week at high prices. The USDA's weekly export sales report showed net export sales of U.S. corn last week at 298,000 tonnes, below estimates for 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes. ANZ's Thianpiriya said there was talk of China booking some 500,000 tonnes to a million tonnes of U.S. corn which, if true, will be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture later on Friday or Monday. Old-crop U.S. corn supplies were expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of summer but could be replenished in the next U.S. harvest, if farmers plant the largest corn area since 1944 as forecast. Frost and freezing temperatures were expected by the weekend into early next week in the northern U.S. Midwest but crops are expected to suffer only minor harm, analysts said. "There is potential for colder weather over the weekend in the Midwest but corn has just been planted, so it's a bit too early to start getting worried," said Thianpiriya. Drought has curtailed production of South American corn and soybean. On Thursday Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1.219 million tonnes, for the old- and new-crop years combined, surpassing a range of trade expectations for 850,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Wheat has risen despite net export sales of U.S. wheat coming in last week at 442,200 tonnes, below estimates for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 15,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat contracts and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 625.75 1.00 +0.16% +2.46% 640.13 45 CBOT corn 622.50 1.50 +0.24% +3.45% 641.60 41 CBOT soy 1423.00 2.00 +0.14% +1.08% 1390.38 52 CBOT rice $15.27 -$0.07 -0.46% -1.36% $14.81 57 WTI crude $102.52 $0.25 +0.24% -0.15% $104.60 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.001 +0.05% +0.15% USD/AUD 1.032 -0.001 -0.08% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)