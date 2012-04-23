SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Monday as strong demand from top buyer China and a forecast for
smaller crops in South America buoyed prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures climbed
0.5 percent in early Asian trading, after May soybean
futures touched a 7-1/2 month high on Friday.
CBOT July corn rose 0.3 percent, while July wheat
futures fell slightly.
FUNDAMENTALS
* USDA last week confirmed 230,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean
sales to China, with another 225,000 tonnes sold to an unknown
destination, thought by many traders to be China as well.
* Argentina cut its official estimate for this year's soy
and corn crops late on Thursday, and many traders expect the
U.S. Agriculture Department to slash its own estimates in the
USDA's next supply-and-demand report due early next month.
* Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has pegged the soy crop
at 42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of
45 million tonnes.
* Lack of confirmation of a corn export sale to China
spurred a sell-off in the previous session. Corn exports two
weeks prior were the lowest in three weeks, the USDA said.
* Beneficial growing weather in the hard red winter wheat
belt in the southern U.S. Plains is expected to weigh on wheat
futures.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar
on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since
February, while sterling clung on to its newfound
market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales
data.
* Oil prices rose on Friday as improved German business
sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis,
while a weaker dollar and stronger equities also lent support.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings
from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in
banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's
highs.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Apr
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
Grains prices at 0108 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 622.75 -0.25 -0.04% -5.21% 613.42 39
CBOT corn 604.50 1.50 +0.25% -8.20% 608.74 36
CBOT soy 1456.25 6.75 +0.47% +18.64% 1162.86 67
CBOT rice $15.72 -$0.04 -0.25% +7.34% $14.47 62
WTI crude $103.78 -$0.10 -0.10% +0.80% $98.98 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.025 +1.93% +1.10%
USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.04% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)