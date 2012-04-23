SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday as strong demand from top buyer China and a forecast for smaller crops in South America buoyed prices. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures climbed 0.5 percent in early Asian trading, after May soybean futures touched a 7-1/2 month high on Friday. CBOT July corn rose 0.3 percent, while July wheat futures fell slightly. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA last week confirmed 230,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean sales to China, with another 225,000 tonnes sold to an unknown destination, thought by many traders to be China as well. * Argentina cut its official estimate for this year's soy and corn crops late on Thursday, and many traders expect the U.S. Agriculture Department to slash its own estimates in the USDA's next supply-and-demand report due early next month. * Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has pegged the soy crop at 42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of 45 million tonnes. * Lack of confirmation of a corn export sale to China spurred a sell-off in the previous session. Corn exports two weeks prior were the lowest in three weeks, the USDA said. * Beneficial growing weather in the hard red winter wheat belt in the southern U.S. Plains is expected to weigh on wheat futures. MARKET NEWS * The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data. * Oil prices rose on Friday as improved German business sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis, while a weaker dollar and stronger equities also lent support. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Apr 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 622.75 -0.25 -0.04% -5.21% 613.42 39 CBOT corn 604.50 1.50 +0.25% -8.20% 608.74 36 CBOT soy 1456.25 6.75 +0.47% +18.64% 1162.86 67 CBOT rice $15.72 -$0.04 -0.25% +7.34% $14.47 62 WTI crude $103.78 -$0.10 -0.10% +0.80% $98.98 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.025 +1.93% +1.10% USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.04% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)