* Soybeans rise on Chinese demand * Corn climbs despite unconfirmed Chinese orders * Sinograin confirmed interest in U.S. corn By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday, extending gains after hitting a 7-1/2 month high in the previous session, underpinned by strong international demand and South American supply concerns. Talk of Chinese demand also helped corn futures, with Chicago Board of Trade July corn up 0.3 percent to $6.04 1/2 a bushel by 0342 GMT, while July wheat futures were almost flat at $6.23 1/2 a bushel. CBOT July soybean futures rose 0.4 percent to $14.54 3/4 a bushel. The May contract also edged up, after hitting a 7-1/2 month high and posting its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Friday. "There is continued talk of downgrades in the South American soybean crop and the associated increase in international demand for soybeans," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Both of those factors were important on Friday and they remain important today," he added. Argentina cut its official estimate for this year's soy and corn crops last week, and many traders expect the U.S. Agriculture Department to slash its own estimates in the next supply-and-demand report due early next month. Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday pegged the soy crop at 42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of 45 million tonnes. USDA last week confirmed 230,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean sales to China, with another 225,000 tonnes sold to an unknown destination, thought by many traders to be China as well. U.S. soy exports in the week before last were the most in more than a month. "Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans over the past few weeks have remained strong. The expected supply out of South America has not come to fruition, and global importers, primarily China, have refocused their attention of the U.S. market," Mathews said. Corn futures also ticked up after a sell-off on Friday as rumours of Chinese buying were not confirmed by the USDA. CBOT May corn futures fell 1.4 percent on Friday after rallying more than 3 percent on Thursday on talk of Chinese orders. While the market awaits confirmation of the rumoured Chinese purchases of U.S. corn, China Grain Reserves Corp (Sinograin), which manages the state grain reserves, said on Monday it is ready to buy U.S. corn as long as prices are attractive. "We are ready to buy, and the volume depends a lot on prices," Sinograin spokesman, Cheng Bingzhou, said, without disclosing what price level would be acceptable. "Import contracts may have been signed, but I have not been informed," Cheng added, when asked about rumours that the company had signed agreements last week to import 500,000 tonnes. Asked about market talk that the company had got approval of purchase of as much as 4 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the spokesman said: "There is no such volume requirement. It (imports) will depend on the market demand and prices. Wheat was flat on Monday after losses on Friday as favourable weather in the southern U.S. Plains raises expectations of a strong hard red winter crop. Grains prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 623.50 0.50 +0.08% -5.10% 613.44 39 CBOT corn 604.50 1.50 +0.25% -8.20% 608.74 36 CBOT soy 1454.75 5.25 +0.36% +18.51% 1162.81 66 CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.07 -0.44% +7.14% $14.47 62 WTI crude $103.83 -$0.05 -0.05% +0.84% $98.98 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.025 +1.91% +1.07% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.002 -0.22% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)