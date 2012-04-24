SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn futures dipped early
on Tuesday after a USDA report showed the planting pace for the
grain was at the third fastest ever for this time of the year,
but persistent talk of buying by China checked losses.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.2 percent.
CBOT July wheat was flat in low volumes after a 1 percent
rise on cold weather concerns on Monday. Soybeans dipped
0.1 percent, extending losses for a second straight session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress and
conditions report showed that U.S. corn seeding was 28 percent
completed as of April 22, up from 17 percent a week ago and
ahead of the five-year average of 15 percent, but down from
analysts expectations.
The planting pace was the third fastest ever for this time of
year but the wet fields have pushed farmers behind the record
pace they established in early April.
* Soybean planting was a record 6 percent finished, up from
2 percent a year ago, ahead of the five-year average of 2
percent. That pace beat analysts' expectations.
* Farmers in the northern U.S. Plains kept their record pace
of spring wheat planting, which was 57 percent complete, but
cold weather hurt the hard red winter wheat crop in the Southern
Plains. USDA ratings of hard red winter wheat dropped to 63
percent good to excellent from 64 percent a week ago.
* Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there was the
potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States
by the weekend. Global Weather Monitoring said the cold snap
probably would not harm crops, but that it was too early to tell
the extent of any potential frost damage until after the cold
front passes Michigan, northern Indiana and Ohio.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said exporters
had sold 120,000 tonnes of corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans
to unknown destinations, amid continued speculation that China
has purchased large supplies of both U.S. corn and soybeans.
Traders said they expect more sale announcements soon.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries
about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the
Netherlands.
* U.S. crude prices were steady on Tuesday, trading just
over $103 a barrel, as renewed fears about the health of the
euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered concerns
over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential
disruptions Of Iran supply.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report
it stymied a bribery probe.
DATA/EVENTS
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Feb
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Feb
1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Mar
1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr
Grains prices at 2351 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 632.50 0.00 +0.00% -3.73% 613.74 47
CBOT corn 611.00 -1.50 -0.24% -7.21% 608.96 42
CBOT soy 1439.00 -2.00 -0.14% +17.23% 1162.28 57
CBOT rice $15.87 -$0.06 -0.41% +8.33% $14.47 71
WTI crude $103.08 -$0.03 -0.03% +0.12% $98.96 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.021 +1.60% +0.77%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.006 -0.56% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)