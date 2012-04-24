SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn futures dipped early on Tuesday after a USDA report showed the planting pace for the grain was at the third fastest ever for this time of the year, but persistent talk of buying by China checked losses. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.2 percent. CBOT July wheat was flat in low volumes after a 1 percent rise on cold weather concerns on Monday. Soybeans dipped 0.1 percent, extending losses for a second straight session. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress and conditions report showed that U.S. corn seeding was 28 percent completed as of April 22, up from 17 percent a week ago and ahead of the five-year average of 15 percent, but down from analysts expectations. The planting pace was the third fastest ever for this time of year but the wet fields have pushed farmers behind the record pace they established in early April. * Soybean planting was a record 6 percent finished, up from 2 percent a year ago, ahead of the five-year average of 2 percent. That pace beat analysts' expectations. * Farmers in the northern U.S. Plains kept their record pace of spring wheat planting, which was 57 percent complete, but cold weather hurt the hard red winter wheat crop in the Southern Plains. USDA ratings of hard red winter wheat dropped to 63 percent good to excellent from 64 percent a week ago. * Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there was the potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States by the weekend. Global Weather Monitoring said the cold snap probably would not harm crops, but that it was too early to tell the extent of any potential frost damage until after the cold front passes Michigan, northern Indiana and Ohio. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said exporters had sold 120,000 tonnes of corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, amid continued speculation that China has purchased large supplies of both U.S. corn and soybeans. Traders said they expect more sale announcements soon. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the Netherlands. * U.S. crude prices were steady on Tuesday, trading just over $103 a barrel, as renewed fears about the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered concerns over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential disruptions Of Iran supply. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. DATA/EVENTS 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Feb 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Feb 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Mar 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr Grains prices at 2351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 632.50 0.00 +0.00% -3.73% 613.74 47 CBOT corn 611.00 -1.50 -0.24% -7.21% 608.96 42 CBOT soy 1439.00 -2.00 -0.14% +17.23% 1162.28 57 CBOT rice $15.87 -$0.06 -0.41% +8.33% $14.47 71 WTI crude $103.08 -$0.03 -0.03% +0.12% $98.96 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.021 +1.60% +0.77% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.006 -0.56% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)