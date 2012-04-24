(Fixes typo in 3rd paragraph)
* US corn planting up from week ago but below estimates
* Soy planting off to record start
* Soybeans rebound on Chinese demand, tight supply
* U.S. cold weather forecasts support corn, wheat
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 24 U.S. wheat edged up on
Tuesday, while corn was little changed after climbing 1.6
percent in the last session on forecasts for crop-threatening
cold weather and talk of Chinese buying.
Soybeans bounced back, gaining 0.6 percent on prospects of
higher imports by top buyer China. The market is also concerned
about rains denting the pace of U.S. corn planting.
"U.S. corn plantings were a bit lower than what the market
had expected because of the rain and there has been talk of
potential cold weather which will not be good for the early
planted corn," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at
Merricks Capital in Melbourne.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn was unchanged at
$6.22-1/2 a bushel by 0223 GMT. May wheat gained 0.3
percent to $6.26-3/4 a bushel, after rising 1.5 percent on
Monday, while May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.45-1/2
a bushel.
U.S. farmers east of the Mississippi River made good
planting progress, while growers in western areas of the Corn
Belt were slowed by rainy weather, according to a U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) report issued after the market
closed on Monday.
USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report showed
that U.S. corn seeding was 28 percent completed as of April 22,
up from 17 percent a week ago and ahead of the five-year average
of 15 percent, but down from analysts expectations.
However, the planting pace was the third fastest ever for
this time of year but the wet fields have pushed farmers behind
the record pace they established in early April.
The early corn plantings may lead to a doubling of corn
stocks next year and also help cushion the bullish impact of
dwindling stocks this season due to early harvest.
Soybean planting was a record 6 percent finished, up from 2
percent a year ago, ahead of the five-year average of 2 percent.
That pace beat analysts' expectations.
On Monday, soybeans eased on profit-taking but prices
recovered to hover near last week's 7-1/2 month top on waning
prospects for the South American crop due to a drought and
persistent Chinese buying.
"Every time the beans dip they seem to be supported by
buying," said Davis. "Chinese demand is going to be bigger than
what everyone has expected and you have supply issues in South
America."
The USDA on Monday said exporters had sold 120,000 tonnes of
corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations.
Traders said the sales probably were made to China and they
expect more sale announcements soon.
Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there was the
potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States
by the weekend which could threaten corn and wheat crops.
The cold weather hurt the hard red winter wheat crop in the
Southern Plains. USDA ratings of hard red winter wheat dropped
to 63 percent good to excellent from 64 percent a week ago.
Still, it is much better than a year ago, when the crop was
rated 35 percent good to excellent.
Prices at 0223 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 633.75 1.25 +0.20% +1.68% 643.86 47
CBOT corn 612.75 0.25 +0.04% +1.70% 631.96 43
CBOT soy 1449.75 8.75 +0.61% +0.02% 1400.48 63
CBOT rice $15.90 -$0.03 -0.19% +2.55% $14.93 70
WTI crude $103.23 $0.12 +0.12% +0.17% $104.37 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.000 -0.01% -0.29%
USD/AUD 1.028 -0.004 -0.38% -0.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
