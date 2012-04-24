(Fixes typo in 3rd paragraph) * US corn planting up from week ago but below estimates * Soy planting off to record start * Soybeans rebound on Chinese demand, tight supply * U.S. cold weather forecasts support corn, wheat By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 24 U.S. wheat edged up on Tuesday, while corn was little changed after climbing 1.6 percent in the last session on forecasts for crop-threatening cold weather and talk of Chinese buying. Soybeans bounced back, gaining 0.6 percent on prospects of higher imports by top buyer China. The market is also concerned about rains denting the pace of U.S. corn planting. "U.S. corn plantings were a bit lower than what the market had expected because of the rain and there has been talk of potential cold weather which will not be good for the early planted corn," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. Chicago Board of Trade May corn was unchanged at $6.22-1/2 a bushel by 0223 GMT. May wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.26-3/4 a bushel, after rising 1.5 percent on Monday, while May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.45-1/2 a bushel. U.S. farmers east of the Mississippi River made good planting progress, while growers in western areas of the Corn Belt were slowed by rainy weather, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report issued after the market closed on Monday. USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report showed that U.S. corn seeding was 28 percent completed as of April 22, up from 17 percent a week ago and ahead of the five-year average of 15 percent, but down from analysts expectations. However, the planting pace was the third fastest ever for this time of year but the wet fields have pushed farmers behind the record pace they established in early April. The early corn plantings may lead to a doubling of corn stocks next year and also help cushion the bullish impact of dwindling stocks this season due to early harvest. Soybean planting was a record 6 percent finished, up from 2 percent a year ago, ahead of the five-year average of 2 percent. That pace beat analysts' expectations. On Monday, soybeans eased on profit-taking but prices recovered to hover near last week's 7-1/2 month top on waning prospects for the South American crop due to a drought and persistent Chinese buying. "Every time the beans dip they seem to be supported by buying," said Davis. "Chinese demand is going to be bigger than what everyone has expected and you have supply issues in South America." The USDA on Monday said exporters had sold 120,000 tonnes of corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. Traders said the sales probably were made to China and they expect more sale announcements soon. Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there was the potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States by the weekend which could threaten corn and wheat crops. The cold weather hurt the hard red winter wheat crop in the Southern Plains. USDA ratings of hard red winter wheat dropped to 63 percent good to excellent from 64 percent a week ago. Still, it is much better than a year ago, when the crop was rated 35 percent good to excellent. Prices at 0223 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 633.75 1.25 +0.20% +1.68% 643.86 47 CBOT corn 612.75 0.25 +0.04% +1.70% 631.96 43 CBOT soy 1449.75 8.75 +0.61% +0.02% 1400.48 63 CBOT rice $15.90 -$0.03 -0.19% +2.55% $14.93 70 WTI crude $103.23 $0.12 +0.12% +0.17% $104.37 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.000 -0.01% -0.29% USD/AUD 1.028 -0.004 -0.38% -0.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)