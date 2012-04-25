SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybean futures rose
to their highest level in nearly four years on Wednesday,
building on the previous session's rally, with a shrinking South
American crop likely to further buoy demand for U.S. shipments.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday
it has again cut its forecast for key producer Argentina's 2012
soybean crop because of drought damage. Oil World now sees
Argentina's 2012 soybean crop at 42.5 million tonnes, down from
49.2 million tonnes in 2011, adding that the deteriorating
harvest outlook is likely to support global soybean prices.
* The most-traded July soybeans on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose half a percent to $14.72-3/4 a bushel by 0130
GMT. The contract rose as high as $14.75-3/4 on a continuous
basis, its loftiest since July 2008.
* The shrinking crop from South America renewed concerns of
tightening old-crop supplies as overseas buyers look to the
United States to fill their import needs. Top buyer China has
bought U.S. soybeans in the past week, a time when South America
bears the brunt of the export load.
* Wheat and corn tracked gains in soybeans, with each rising
around 1 percent early in Asian hours.
* News of the first case of mad cow disease in six years in
the United States weighed on corn and wheat on Tuesday, some
traders said. But U.S. authorities swiftly assured consumers and
global importers that there was no danger of meat from the
California dairy cow entering the food chain.
* Chicago live cattle futures fell by their daily limit on
Tuesday on the news, before regaining some ground early on
Wednesday in Asia. The June live cattle contract was up
0.3 percent at 111.95 cents per lb by 0126 GMT.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came
close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt
attracted decent demand despite the collapse of the country's
government and as strong earnings from Apple bolstered Asian
shares.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate
earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy
demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while
focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods Mar
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision
U.S. Build permits R chg mm Mar
Grains prices at 0130 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 636.25 3.75 +0.59% +0.59% 643.38 50
CBOT corn 611.25 3.25 +0.53% -0.20% 630.11 44
CBOT soy 1472.75 7.75 +0.53% +2.20% 1405.12 70
CBOT rice $15.91 -$0.02 -0.09% -0.13% $15.16 72
WTI crude $103.65 $0.10 +0.10% +0.52% $104.28 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 +0.00% +0.30%
USD/AUD 1.032 0.000 +0.01% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)