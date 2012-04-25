SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybean futures rose to their highest level in nearly four years on Wednesday, building on the previous session's rally, with a shrinking South American crop likely to further buoy demand for U.S. shipments. FUNDAMENTALS * Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it has again cut its forecast for key producer Argentina's 2012 soybean crop because of drought damage. Oil World now sees Argentina's 2012 soybean crop at 42.5 million tonnes, down from 49.2 million tonnes in 2011, adding that the deteriorating harvest outlook is likely to support global soybean prices. * The most-traded July soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade rose half a percent to $14.72-3/4 a bushel by 0130 GMT. The contract rose as high as $14.75-3/4 on a continuous basis, its loftiest since July 2008. * The shrinking crop from South America renewed concerns of tightening old-crop supplies as overseas buyers look to the United States to fill their import needs. Top buyer China has bought U.S. soybeans in the past week, a time when South America bears the brunt of the export load. * Wheat and corn tracked gains in soybeans, with each rising around 1 percent early in Asian hours. * News of the first case of mad cow disease in six years in the United States weighed on corn and wheat on Tuesday, some traders said. But U.S. authorities swiftly assured consumers and global importers that there was no danger of meat from the California dairy cow entering the food chain. * Chicago live cattle futures fell by their daily limit on Tuesday on the news, before regaining some ground early on Wednesday in Asia. The June live cattle contract was up 0.3 percent at 111.95 cents per lb by 0126 GMT. MARKET NEWS * The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt attracted decent demand despite the collapse of the country's government and as strong earnings from Apple bolstered Asian shares. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods Mar 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision U.S. Build permits R chg mm Mar Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 636.25 3.75 +0.59% +0.59% 643.38 50 CBOT corn 611.25 3.25 +0.53% -0.20% 630.11 44 CBOT soy 1472.75 7.75 +0.53% +2.20% 1405.12 70 CBOT rice $15.91 -$0.02 -0.09% -0.13% $15.16 72 WTI crude $103.65 $0.10 +0.10% +0.52% $104.28 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 +0.00% +0.30% USD/AUD 1.032 0.000 +0.01% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)