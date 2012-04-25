* Soy hits near four-year top on tight supply * Focus on U.S. beef after mad cow disease outbreak * Oil World cuts forecast for Argentina's soy crop * Corn, wheat supported by weather, supply concerns (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday to their highest in nearly four years, building on the previous session's rally on expectations of strong demand for U.S. beans amid shrinking South American supplies. Wheat rose half a percent as harsh weather threatened crops in parts of Europe, while corn gained as rains in the U.S. Midwest delayed the record pace of planting. Investors in agricultural markets also focused on demand for U.S. beef after the country reported its first case of mad cow disease in six years. Even though U.S. authorities assured consumers there was no danger of meat from the California dairy cow entering the food chain, two major South Korean retailers halted sales of U.S. beef and Seoul looked set to move towards banning quarantine inspections. The soybean market was being supported by tight supplies after a severe drought curbed output from Brazil and Argentina. "The soybean market is going to go higher as the entire edible oil sector is going to be severely constrained for the rest of the year," said Abah Ofon, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered in Singapore. "Demand for China was a bigger driver earlier but now supply is the primary concern." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent to a high of $14.71-3/4 a bushel, the highest since July 2008. May corn added 0.4 percent to $6.21 a bushel while May wheat was up 0.6 percent to $6.28 a bushel. Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it has again cut its forecast for key producer Argentina's 2012 soybean crop because of drought damage. Oil World now sees the crop at 42.5 million tonnes, down from 49.2 million in 2011, saying the deteriorating harvest outlook is likely to support global soybean prices. The shrinking crop from South America renewed concerns of tightening old-crop supplies as overseas buyers look to the United States to fill their import needs. Top buyer China has bought U.S. soybeans in the past week, a time when South America bears the brunt of the export load. Wheat rose with concerns over supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region. "I think wheat is being supported by supply concerns as we are getting reports, particularly from Europe and parts of the Black Sea region about wheat crop looking down," said Ofon. Ukraine is set for a sharp fall in the 2012 wheat harvest, with the crop expected at 11 million to 14 million tonnes versus 22.3 million in 2011 due to poor weather during sowing and wintering. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold 480,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to an unknown destination, which traders said was probably China, for delivery during the 2011/12 crop year. Rainy weather, which could delay planting of corn and soybeans, followed by a cold snap, was forecast for the U.S. Midwest later this week, a bullish factor for prices. The Chicago cattle market edged higher in Asian trade on Wednesday after falling by its daily limit in the last session on news that the United States had found its fourth-ever case of mad cow disease. The June live cattle contract was up 0.4 percent at 112 cents per lb by 0305 GMT. Prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 636.00 3.50 +0.55% +0.55% 643.38 51 CBOT corn 610.75 2.75 +0.45% -0.29% 630.09 44 CBOT soy 1473.50 8.50 +0.58% +2.26% 1405.14 70 CBOT rice $15.93 $0.00 +0.03% +0.00% $15.16 72 WTI crude $103.75 $0.20 +0.19% +0.62% $104.29 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.004 +0.33% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.031 0.000 -0.02% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)