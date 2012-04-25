* Soy market shrugs off U.S. mad cow detection * South American soy crop continues to be pared * China keeps buying U.S. soybeans (Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds analyst quotes regards soy prices) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, April 25 U.S. soybean prices rose one percent on Wednesday to their highest since 2008 on prospects for a smaller crop in South America and continued aggressive buying of soy by China, the world's largest importer of the oilseed. Soy shrugged off the first case of mad cow disease in the United States in six years, found in a dairy cow in California, with Japan and Mexico saying they will keep importing U.S. beef. News of the California cow caused selling in beef and grain markets on Tuesday. Soy soared for the second day in a row as forecasters continued to trim their estimates for South America's soy crop due to drought and frost. Meanwhile China, the world's largest importer of soy, continued to buy U.S. soybeans. The soybean market was already up two percent for the week, posting the biggest weekly advance in two weeks. Corn futures opened higher following news of fresh sales to China, but fell after an hour of trading on profit taking and unwinding of corn/soybean spreads while wheat eased after early advances. "People are getting bullish about cuts by analysts for South America's crop and there are unfounded rumours that China bought 10 to 20 cargoes of U.S. soybeans overnight," said Terry Reilly, analyst for Citigroup. Trade sources on Wednesday said there was talk that China had bought from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday. The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a sale of 682,500 tonnes of corn and said China accounted for 38 percent of the deal. [ID:nL2E8FP2KD} CBOT May soybeans were up 12-1/4 cents per bushel at $14.73-1/2, May corn was down 7-1/4 cents at $6.11 and wheat for May delivery was down 8 at $6.16-1/2. MAD COW DISCOVERY CAUSES MARKET JITTERS There was some concern that grain markets might come under more pressure following news that a case of mad cow disease, or Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), had been found in the United States. Corn futures turned down on Tuesday as rumours of the mad cow case spread among traders, and soybeans pared gains. U.S. live cattle futures were higher on Wednesday to recover much of what they lost on Tuesday when they posted their biggest drop in seven months after authorities confirmed the fourth case of mad cow disease in the United States. Cattle prices on Wednesday were supported by assurances from Japan and Mexico that they would keep importing U.S. beef, despite the mad cow discovery. South Korea said it would continue to allow U.S. beef imports, but two major retailers in the country halted sales of American beef. SOYBEAN MARKET MAY BE PEAKING? Traders said that the hot soybean market, which has gained nearly 25 percent this year was showing signs of peaking, at least temporarily. "Soybeans short-term emotions might be peaking, but the world's dilemma over sharply lower protein availability won't be solved until 2013 at the earliest," said Jerry Gidel, analyst for Rice Dairy LLC. Spot CBOT soybeans ended 2011 at roughly $12 per bushel and is trading at nearly $15 per bushel now, still almost 10 percent below the record high price for CBOT soy of $6.63 set in late July 2008. "It is a possibility, (that soy has peaked) but not one that I would have a great amount of confidence in," said Bill Nelson, oilseeds analyst for Doane Advisory Services, St. Louis, Missouri. "I would look for beans to remain supported ahead of the May crop report, then let's see what USDA says." Nelson also said global oilseed stocks would be tight into next year and likely keep a firm foundation under the market. The latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that non commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net long in soybeans by 1,214 contracts to a record 209,907 in the five trading days ended April 17. Non-commercial traders have raised their net long in soybeans for 11 straight weeks, increasing their bullish bet on the commodity by 979 percent during the streak, amid strong global demand and crop shortfalls from key producers Argentina and Brazil. A drought in South America and most recently frosty weather has been trimming crop prospects in the world's largest exporter of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil, shifting export business to the United States, the second largest soy exporter. Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World this week cut its forecast for Argentina's soy output to 42.5 million tonnes, below its previous estimate for 44.0 million and down from last year's output of 49.2 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its April crop report pegged Argentina's crop at 45.0 million tonnes. USDA will release a new estimate in its May 10th crop report. Argentina is the world's third largest soy exporter after the U.S. and Brazil and is the largest exporter of soymeal, the most popular protein supplement for livestock feed and the largest exporter of the vegoil soyoil. Prices at 1:59 p.m. CDT (1859 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 611.00 -7.25 -1.2% -5.5% CBOT soy 1473.50 12.25 0.8% 22.9% CBOT meal 413.90 1.80 0.4% 33.8% CBOT soyoil 55.65 0.36 0.7% 6.8% CBOT wheat 616.50 -8.00 -1.3% -5.6% CBOT rice 1574.50 8.00 0.5% 7.8% EU wheat 212.50 -2.00 -0.9% 4.9% US crude 104.14 0.58 0.6% 5.4% Dow Jones 13,081 80 0.6% 7.1% Gold 1641.88 0.15 0.0% 5.0% Euro/dollar 1.3230 0.0036 0.3% 2.2% Dollar Index 79.0010 -0.2240 -0.3% -1.5% Baltic Freight 1137 21 1.9% -34.6% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)