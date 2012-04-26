SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. soybean futures dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, pulling back after prices in the previous session had climbed to their highest level since 2008 on downgrades of South American production and strong demand from China. The most active Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures contract fell 0.24 percent in early trade, while front-month May soybean prices fell by a similar amount after hitting their highest since 2008 on Wednesday. U.S. corn futures regained some ground lost on Wednesday when profit-taking, unwinding of corn/soy spreads and news that a recorded case of mad cow disease, or Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), had been found in the United States drove prices lower. July corn futures rose 0.54 percent in early trade, while July wheat rose 0.12 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasters continue to trim estimates for South America's soy crop due to drought and frost. Meanwhile, China, the world's largest importer of soy, continued to buy U.S. soybeans. Trade sources on Wednesday said there was talk that China had bought from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday. * Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it has again cut its forecast for key producer Argentina's 2012 soybean crop because of drought damage. Oil World now sees the crop at 42.5 million tonnes, down from 49.2 million in 2011, saying the deteriorating harvest outlook is likely to support global soybean prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its April crop report pegged Argentina's crop at 45.0 million tonnes. USDA will release a new estimate in its May 10th crop report. Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soymeal, the most popular protein supplement for livestock feed. * Latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net long in soybeans by 1,214 contracts to a record 209,907 in the five trading days ended April 17. Non-commercial traders have raised their net long in soybeans for 11 straight weeks, increasing their bullish bet on the commodity by 979 percent during the streak, amid strong global demand and crop shortfalls from key producers Argentina and Brazil. * Corn futures firm on fresh sales to China. Private exporters reported the sale of 682,500 tonnes of U.S. corn, with China listed as the buyer of 38 percent of it, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. * Ukraine is set for a sharp fall in the 2012 wheat harvest, with the crop expected at 11 million to 14 million tonnes versus 22.3 million in 2011 due to poor weather during sowing and wintering. MARKET NEWS * The dollar lost ground against the euro and yen on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said he was prepared to use the U.S. central bank's balance sheet to spur growth if necessary. * Oil prices rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, with Brent closing at its highest in eight days, as a rally in equity markets fueled partly by Federal Reserve comments outweighed a fifth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. * The dollar lost ground against the euro and yen on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said he was prepared to use the U.S. central bank's balance sheet to spur growth if necessary. DATA/EVENTS ExxonMobil earnings Q1 Shell earnings Q1 0900 EZ Business climate Apr 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Mar Grains prices at 2355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 627.25 0.75 +0.12% -4.53% 613.57 42 CBOT corn 604.25 3.25 +0.54% -8.24% 608.73 40 CBOT soy 1472.50 -3.50 -0.24% +19.96% 1163.40 71 CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.04 -0.25% +8.98% $14.48 73 WTI crude $104.05 -$0.07 -0.07% +1.06% $98.99 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.028 +2.19% +1.36% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.001 -0.08% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)