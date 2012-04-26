SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. soybean futures dipped in
early Asian trade on Thursday, pulling back after prices in the
previous session had climbed to their highest level since 2008
on downgrades of South American production and strong demand
from China.
The most active Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean
futures contract fell 0.24 percent in early trade, while
front-month May soybean prices fell by a similar amount
after hitting their highest since 2008 on Wednesday.
U.S. corn futures regained some ground lost on Wednesday
when profit-taking, unwinding of corn/soy spreads and news that
a recorded case of mad cow disease, or Bovine Spongiform
Encephalopathy (BSE), had been found in the United States drove
prices lower.
July corn futures rose 0.54 percent in early trade,
while July wheat rose 0.12 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasters continue to trim estimates for South America's
soy crop due to drought and frost. Meanwhile, China, the world's
largest importer of soy, continued to buy U.S. soybeans. Trade
sources on Wednesday said there was talk that China had bought
from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday.
* Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday
it has again cut its forecast for key producer Argentina's 2012
soybean crop because of drought damage. Oil World now sees the
crop at 42.5 million tonnes, down from 49.2 million in 2011,
saying the deteriorating harvest outlook is likely to support
global soybean prices. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture in its April crop report pegged Argentina's crop at
45.0 million tonnes. USDA will release a new estimate in its May
10th crop report. Argentina is the world's largest exporter of
soymeal, the most popular protein supplement for livestock feed.
* Latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net
long in soybeans by 1,214 contracts to a record 209,907 in the
five trading days ended April 17. Non-commercial traders have
raised their net long in soybeans for 11 straight weeks,
increasing their bullish bet on the commodity by 979 percent
during the streak, amid strong global demand and crop shortfalls
from key producers Argentina and Brazil.
* Corn futures firm on fresh sales to China. Private
exporters reported the sale of 682,500 tonnes of U.S. corn, with
China listed as the buyer of 38 percent of it, said the
Agriculture Department on Wednesday.
* Ukraine is set for a sharp fall in the 2012 wheat harvest,
with the crop expected at 11 million to 14 million tonnes versus
22.3 million in 2011 due to poor weather during sowing and
wintering.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar lost ground against the euro and yen on
Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said he was
prepared to use the U.S. central bank's balance sheet to spur
growth if necessary.
* Oil prices rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, with Brent
closing at its highest in eight days, as a rally in equity
markets fueled partly by Federal Reserve comments outweighed a
fifth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
DATA/EVENTS
ExxonMobil earnings Q1
Shell earnings Q1
0900 EZ Business climate Apr
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Mar
Grains prices at 2355 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 627.25 0.75 +0.12% -4.53% 613.57 42
CBOT corn 604.25 3.25 +0.54% -8.24% 608.73 40
CBOT soy 1472.50 -3.50 -0.24% +19.96% 1163.40 71
CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.04 -0.25% +8.98% $14.48 73
WTI crude $104.05 -$0.07 -0.07% +1.06% $98.99 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.028 +2.19% +1.36%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.001 -0.08% -0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)