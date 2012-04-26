* U.S. soy dips after hitting highest since 2008 * Market eyes frost damage to Argentine soy crop * Wheat falls for 3rd day on favourable outlook * Corn up, snaps two straight sessions of losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 26 U.S. soybeans slid half a percent on Thursday as the market took a breather after rallying to its highest in almost four years on the back of further crop losses in South America and strong Chinese demand. Wheat fell for a third straight session, weighed down by an improved crop outlook in top exporters, while corn ticked up after losing ground for two consecutive days. U.S. cattle futures <0#LC:> firmed as the market put Tuesday's mad cow scare behind after assurances by Japan, Mexico and Canada that imports of U.S. beef would not be affected by the first case in six years of mad cow or Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy. Analysts said soybeans, which have climbed 22 percent so far this year, were giving up some gains but the focus remains on adverse weather hurting crops in South America. "The main reason for the rally in the last couple of days has been the freezing temperatures we have seen in parts of Argentina which are likely to have resulted in some damage to the soybean crop," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $14.66 a bushel by 0228 GMT, after climbing to $14.93 a bushel on Wednesday, the highest since July 2008 on a continuation chart. The latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that non commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net long in soybeans by 1,214 contracts to a record 209,907 in the five trading days ended April 17. Non-commercial traders have raised their net long in soybeans for 11 straight weeks, increasing their bullish bet on the commodity by 979 percent during the streak, amid strong global demand and crop shortfalls from key producers Argentina and Brazil. A drought in South America and most recently frosty weather has been trimming crop prospects in the world's largest exporter of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil, shifting export business to the United States, the second largest soy exporter. Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World this week cut its forecast for Argentina's soy output to 42.5 million tonnes, below its previous estimate for 44.0 million and down from last year's output of 49.2 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its April crop report pegged Argentina's crop at 45.0 million tonnes. USDA will release a new estimate in its May 10th crop report. Trade sources on Wednesday said there was talk that China had bought from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday. The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a sale of 682,500 tonnes of corn and said China accounted for 38 percent of the deal. The wheat market remained under pressure on ample global supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States. May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.15-3/4 a bushel while May corn added 0.3 percent to $6.13 a bushel. "Wheat remains on the defensive as we have comfortable old crop supplies and in addition to that new crop prospects aer looking quite sound not only in the United States but around the world," said Mathews. Prices at 0213 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 625.00 -1.50 -0.24% -1.19% 642.49 40 CBOT corn 603.00 2.00 +0.33% -0.82% 627.91 38 CBOT soy 1468.50 -7.50 -0.51% +0.24% 1409.17 66 CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.04 -0.28% +0.16% $15.16 69 WTI crude $104.00 -$0.12 -0.12% +0.43% $104.25 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.006 +0.49% +0.21% USD/AUD 1.035 0.004 +0.39% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)