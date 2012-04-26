* U.S. soy dips after hitting highest since 2008
* Market eyes frost damage to Argentine soy crop
* Wheat falls for 3rd day on favourable outlook
* Corn up, snaps two straight sessions of losses
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 26 U.S. soybeans slid half a
percent on Thursday as the market took a breather after rallying
to its highest in almost four years on the back of further crop
losses in South America and strong Chinese demand.
Wheat fell for a third straight session, weighed down by an
improved crop outlook in top exporters, while corn ticked up
after losing ground for two consecutive days.
U.S. cattle futures <0#LC:> firmed as the market put
Tuesday's mad cow scare behind after assurances by Japan, Mexico
and Canada that imports of U.S. beef would not be affected by
the first case in six years of mad cow or Bovine Spongiform
Encephalopathy.
Analysts said soybeans, which have climbed 22 percent so far
this year, were giving up some gains but the focus remains on
adverse weather hurting crops in South America.
"The main reason for the rally in the last couple of days
has been the freezing temperatures we have seen in parts of
Argentina which are likely to have resulted in some damage to
the soybean crop," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.5 percent
to $14.66 a bushel by 0228 GMT, after climbing to $14.93 a
bushel on Wednesday, the highest since July 2008 on a
continuation chart.
The latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report showed that non commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net
long in soybeans by 1,214 contracts to a record 209,907 in the
five trading days ended April 17.
Non-commercial traders have raised their net long in
soybeans for 11 straight weeks, increasing their bullish bet on
the commodity by 979 percent during the streak, amid strong
global demand and crop shortfalls from key producers Argentina
and Brazil.
A drought in South America and most recently frosty weather
has been trimming crop prospects in the world's largest exporter
of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil, shifting export business to the
United States, the second largest soy exporter.
Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World this week cut its
forecast for Argentina's soy output to 42.5 million tonnes,
below its previous estimate for 44.0 million and down from last
year's output of 49.2 million.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its April crop
report pegged Argentina's crop at 45.0 million tonnes. USDA will
release a new estimate in its May 10th crop report.
Trade sources on Wednesday said there was talk that China
had bought from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans
on Tuesday.
The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a sale of 682,500
tonnes of corn and said China accounted for 38 percent of the
deal.
The wheat market remained under pressure on ample global
supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States.
May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.15-3/4 a bushel while
May corn added 0.3 percent to $6.13 a bushel.
"Wheat remains on the defensive as we have comfortable old
crop supplies and in addition to that new crop prospects aer
looking quite sound not only in the United States but around the
world," said Mathews.
Prices at 0213 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 625.00 -1.50 -0.24% -1.19% 642.49 40
CBOT corn 603.00 2.00 +0.33% -0.82% 627.91 38
CBOT soy 1468.50 -7.50 -0.51% +0.24% 1409.17 66
CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.04 -0.28% +0.16% $15.16 69
WTI crude $104.00 -$0.12 -0.12% +0.43% $104.25 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.006 +0.49% +0.21%
USD/AUD 1.035 0.004 +0.39% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)