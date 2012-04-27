SYDNEY, April 27 U.S wheat rose on Friday,
extending gains from the previous session when concerns extreme
weather conditions could damage crops drove prices higher.
Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat futures edged up 0.1
percent at 0009 GMT. May wheat rose 1.5 percent on
Thursday. July corn rose 0.2 percent. May corn
opened half a percent higher as traders sought old crop months
amid concerns of near-term supply concerns.
CBOT July soybean climbed 0.3 percent as the latest
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) export sales report showed
strong Chinese demand, while South American supply concerns
continue.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat prices were boosted on weather concerns following a
spike in temperatures in the U.S. Southwest hard red winter
region at mid-week and a forecast for frost this weekend in the
eastern Midwest soft red winter wheat region.
* Hot weather in the southwest Plains with temperatures up
to 100 to 110 F in West Texas on Wednesday threatened the
heading wheat crop, Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said.
* A cold snap posed a threat to wheat and corn crops in the
northern and eastern U.S. Midwest crop region.
CWG said frost was expected overnight Thursday around the
Great Lakes and even colder temperatures were expected overnight
Saturday posing a low-to-moderate freeze threat for Michigan,
Ohio and northern Indiana. CWG estimated 10 percent of the soft
red winter wheat region would be threatened by the frost.
* The International Grains Council cut its forecast for
global wheat production in 2012/13, citing diminished crop
prospects in the European Union.
The IGC lowered its forecast for the 2012/13 global wheat
crop by 5 million tonnes to 676 million, well below the prior
season's 695 million.
* The USDA in its weekly export sales report on Thursday,
said U.S. soybean exports last week at 1.4 million tonnes were
above the high end of a range of analysts' estimates for 1.3
million. China, the world's largest soy importer, bought nearly
60 percent of the weekly total.
* The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday pegged
Argentina's soybean production at 43.0 million tonnes, below
their previous outlook for 44.0 million.
* The USDA said net export sales of wheat last week totaled
744,100 tonnes, which exceeded analysts' estimates.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro suffered a drubbing early in Asia on Friday after
Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating
downgrade, while the yen could go either way depending on the
scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later.
* U.S. crude futures were lower, holding just over $104, as
Standard & Poor's decision to cut its credit rating on Spain
renewed fears over the state of the euro zone economies.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Mar
1230 U.S. GDP, advance Q1
1355 U.S. U.Mich sentiment, final Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0009 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 636.25 0.75 +0.12% -3.16% 613.87 50
CBOT corn 608.75 1.25 +0.21% -7.56% 608.88 51
CBOT soy 1485.00 4.75 +0.32% +20.98% 1163.82 75
CBOT rice $15.60 -$0.08 -0.51% +6.52% $14.47 48
WTI crude $104.09 -$0.46 -0.44% +1.10% $98.99 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.025 +1.95% +1.11%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 +0.02% -0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)