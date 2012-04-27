SYDNEY, April 27 U.S wheat rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session when concerns extreme weather conditions could damage crops drove prices higher. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat futures edged up 0.1 percent at 0009 GMT. May wheat rose 1.5 percent on Thursday. July corn rose 0.2 percent. May corn opened half a percent higher as traders sought old crop months amid concerns of near-term supply concerns. CBOT July soybean climbed 0.3 percent as the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) export sales report showed strong Chinese demand, while South American supply concerns continue. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat prices were boosted on weather concerns following a spike in temperatures in the U.S. Southwest hard red winter region at mid-week and a forecast for frost this weekend in the eastern Midwest soft red winter wheat region. * Hot weather in the southwest Plains with temperatures up to 100 to 110 F in West Texas on Wednesday threatened the heading wheat crop, Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said. * A cold snap posed a threat to wheat and corn crops in the northern and eastern U.S. Midwest crop region. CWG said frost was expected overnight Thursday around the Great Lakes and even colder temperatures were expected overnight Saturday posing a low-to-moderate freeze threat for Michigan, Ohio and northern Indiana. CWG estimated 10 percent of the soft red winter wheat region would be threatened by the frost. * The International Grains Council cut its forecast for global wheat production in 2012/13, citing diminished crop prospects in the European Union. The IGC lowered its forecast for the 2012/13 global wheat crop by 5 million tonnes to 676 million, well below the prior season's 695 million. * The USDA in its weekly export sales report on Thursday, said U.S. soybean exports last week at 1.4 million tonnes were above the high end of a range of analysts' estimates for 1.3 million. China, the world's largest soy importer, bought nearly 60 percent of the weekly total. * The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday pegged Argentina's soybean production at 43.0 million tonnes, below their previous outlook for 44.0 million. * The USDA said net export sales of wheat last week totaled 744,100 tonnes, which exceeded analysts' estimates. MARKET NEWS * The euro suffered a drubbing early in Asia on Friday after Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating downgrade, while the yen could go either way depending on the scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later. * U.S. crude futures were lower, holding just over $104, as Standard & Poor's decision to cut its credit rating on Spain renewed fears over the state of the euro zone economies. * U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. DATA/EVENTS 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Mar 1230 U.S. GDP, advance Q1 1355 U.S. U.Mich sentiment, final Apr 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0009 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 636.25 0.75 +0.12% -3.16% 613.87 50 CBOT corn 608.75 1.25 +0.21% -7.56% 608.88 51 CBOT soy 1485.00 4.75 +0.32% +20.98% 1163.82 75 CBOT rice $15.60 -$0.08 -0.51% +6.52% $14.47 48 WTI crude $104.09 -$0.46 -0.44% +1.10% $98.99 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.025 +1.95% +1.11% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 +0.02% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)