* U.S. corn, soy rise half a pct, wheat little changed
* Soy rises for 5th straight week; wheat, corn up
* Argentine exchange further cuts soy, corn f'casts
* Corn to rise into $6.32-3/4 to $6.34-1/2 range-technicals
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 27 U.S. corn rose half a
percent on Friday, building on previous session's rally on tight
old-crop supplies and talk of Chinese purchases, while soy
gained for a fourth day in a row with further reduction in South
American crop.
Wheat was little changed after climbing 1.5 percent on
Thursday as temperature extremes in different parts of the
United States posed a threat to the crop, while International
Grains Council (IGC) lowered its estimate for global output.
"Corn is higher as the old-crop supply is tight and also
China is buying corn," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity
analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.
"For wheat, U.S. export sales were reasonably good and IGC
came out and reduced world production which is supporting the
market."
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent
to $14.89 a bushel by 0248 GMT, just shy of Wednesday's near
four-year high of $14.93 a bushel on a continuation chart.
May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.25-1/4 a bushel while
May corn added 0.5 percent to $6.27-1/4 a bushel.
Spot corn leaped more than 2 percent on Thursday on talk
that China had purchased more corn from the United States.
Soybeans have climbed 2.6 percent so far this week, on
track for a fifth straight week of gains. Wheat is up 1.6
percent, snapping a three-week losing streak, while corn
has gained 2.4 percent after declining for two consecutive
weeks.
Soybeans traded close to near 4-year highs on big export
sales of U.S. soybeans to China and waning crop prospects in
South America, the world's largest exporter of soy.
One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another
million tonnes each off its 2011/12 soy and corn crop forecasts
as poor yields dim expectations half-way through harvesting.
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced its soy harvest
estimate to 43 million tonnes, 13 percent down from last season
due to the impact of a six-week drought in the world's No. 3
soybean supplier during the height of the Southern Hemisphere
summer in December and January.
The South American country's production of corn, which was
even harder hit by the dry spell, is now forecast by the
exchange at 19.8 million tonnes - a far cry from the government
officials' initial estimates for up to 30 million tonnes.
The USDA, in its weekly export sales report on Thursday,
said U.S. soybean exports last week were at 1.4 million tonnes -
above the high end of a range of analysts' estimates for 1.3
million.
China, the world's largest soy importer, bought nearly 60
percent of the weekly total.
Wheat prices got a boost on Thursday when the IGC cut its
forecast for 2012/13 global wheat output by 5 million tonnes to
676 million tonnes.
Also, net U.S. export sales of wheat last week at 744,100
tonnes were above analysts' estimates, according to the USDA's
weekly export sales report.
Wheat was also supported by weather concerns triggered by a
spike in temperatures in the U.S. Southwest hard red winter
region at mid-week and a forecast for frost this weekend in the
eastern Midwest soft red winter wheat region.
Hot weather in the southwest Plains with temperatures up to
100 to 110 F in West Texas on Wednesday threatened the heading
wheat crop, according to Commodity Weather Group.
Prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 635.00 -0.50 -0.08% +1.36% 641.80 49
CBOT corn 608.75 1.25 +0.21% +1.29% 626.05 51
CBOT soy 1487.25 7.00 +0.47% +0.76% 1413.50 75
CBOT rice $15.64 -$0.04 -0.26% -1.79% $15.22 51
WTI crude $104.10 -$0.45 -0.43% -0.02% $104.23 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.004 +0.33% +0.05%
USD/AUD 1.038 0.006 +0.59% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)