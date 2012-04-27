* U.S. corn, soy rise half a pct, wheat little changed * Soy rises for 5th straight week; wheat, corn up * Argentine exchange further cuts soy, corn f'casts * Corn to rise into $6.32-3/4 to $6.34-1/2 range-technicals (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 27 U.S. corn rose half a percent on Friday, building on previous session's rally on tight old-crop supplies and talk of Chinese purchases, while soy gained for a fourth day in a row with further reduction in South American crop. Wheat was little changed after climbing 1.5 percent on Thursday as temperature extremes in different parts of the United States posed a threat to the crop, while International Grains Council (IGC) lowered its estimate for global output. "Corn is higher as the old-crop supply is tight and also China is buying corn," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "For wheat, U.S. export sales were reasonably good and IGC came out and reduced world production which is supporting the market." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.89 a bushel by 0248 GMT, just shy of Wednesday's near four-year high of $14.93 a bushel on a continuation chart. May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.25-1/4 a bushel while May corn added 0.5 percent to $6.27-1/4 a bushel. Spot corn leaped more than 2 percent on Thursday on talk that China had purchased more corn from the United States. Soybeans have climbed 2.6 percent so far this week, on track for a fifth straight week of gains. Wheat is up 1.6 percent, snapping a three-week losing streak, while corn has gained 2.4 percent after declining for two consecutive weeks. Soybeans traded close to near 4-year highs on big export sales of U.S. soybeans to China and waning crop prospects in South America, the world's largest exporter of soy. One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another million tonnes each off its 2011/12 soy and corn crop forecasts as poor yields dim expectations half-way through harvesting. Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced its soy harvest estimate to 43 million tonnes, 13 percent down from last season due to the impact of a six-week drought in the world's No. 3 soybean supplier during the height of the Southern Hemisphere summer in December and January. The South American country's production of corn, which was even harder hit by the dry spell, is now forecast by the exchange at 19.8 million tonnes - a far cry from the government officials' initial estimates for up to 30 million tonnes. The USDA, in its weekly export sales report on Thursday, said U.S. soybean exports last week were at 1.4 million tonnes - above the high end of a range of analysts' estimates for 1.3 million. China, the world's largest soy importer, bought nearly 60 percent of the weekly total. Wheat prices got a boost on Thursday when the IGC cut its forecast for 2012/13 global wheat output by 5 million tonnes to 676 million tonnes. Also, net U.S. export sales of wheat last week at 744,100 tonnes were above analysts' estimates, according to the USDA's weekly export sales report. Wheat was also supported by weather concerns triggered by a spike in temperatures in the U.S. Southwest hard red winter region at mid-week and a forecast for frost this weekend in the eastern Midwest soft red winter wheat region. Hot weather in the southwest Plains with temperatures up to 100 to 110 F in West Texas on Wednesday threatened the heading wheat crop, according to Commodity Weather Group. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 635.00 -0.50 -0.08% +1.36% 641.80 49 CBOT corn 608.75 1.25 +0.21% +1.29% 626.05 51 CBOT soy 1487.25 7.00 +0.47% +0.76% 1413.50 75 CBOT rice $15.64 -$0.04 -0.26% -1.79% $15.22 51 WTI crude $104.10 -$0.45 -0.43% -0.02% $104.23 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.004 +0.33% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.038 0.006 +0.59% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)