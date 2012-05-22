SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. wheat futures took a breather on Tuesday, falling back after peaking at an 8-1/2 month high in the previous session following six days of gains as forecasts for a prolonged period of hot, dry weather threatens global supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat futures slid 0.96 percent despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting deteriorating wheat quality in Kansas, the largest wheat producer in the United States. Wheat firmed 1.4 percent on Monday. CBOT July corn futures fell 0.47 percent after climbing 0.4 percent in the previous session, while July soybean futures fell 0.25 percent after rising 0.9 percent on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat in Kansas, the largest U.S. wheat producer, deteriorated this past week by the biggest ratings margin in 4-1/2 years as dry weather continued to grip the state, government data showed on Monday. USDA rated 43 percent of the Kansas crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down 9 percentage points from the previous week and the steepest ratings decline since November 2007. It was the fifth straight week that ratings declined for the Kansas crop. The crop's good to excellent rating has dropped 17 points in two weeks and 26 points since April 15 -- when 69 percent was rated good to excellent. * USDA said 58 percent of U.S. winter wheat was rated good to excellent as of Sunday, down 2 percent from the previous week, but up from the 32 percent reported one year earlier. USDA said 79 percent of U.S. winter wheat is headed as of Sunday, up on the 72 percent reported the week prior. A total of 3 percent of U.S. winter wheat has been harvested as of Sunday, up on the 1 percent recorded the week before. * USDA said 74 percent of U.S. spring wheat rated good to excellent as of Sunday, while planting is 99 percent complete. USDA said 84 percent of spring wheat has emerged as of Sunday, up on the 68 percent that had emerged a week prior. * The U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region will see "very limited rainfall for the next week to 10 days", Global Weather Monitoring forecasts said. * High temperatures are expected to reach the 80s Fahrenheit to low 90s F in the U.S. crop belt over the next week or two. Heat forecast for the U.S. Midwest could stress the newly seeded crop, particularly in southern areas where some corn was close to its key pollination phase, traders said. * U.S. farmers planted corn and soybeans in record time last week as they took advantage of the warm, dry weather throughout the U.S. Midwest, Monday's weekly U.S. Agriculture Department planting data showed. Planting could be completed this week as dry weather is forecast to continue for much of the region. Showers are expected in northwestern areas of the Corn Belt. * Farmers had planted 96 percent of the corn and 76 percent of the soybeans as of Sunday. Those paces topped analysts forecasts, which had corn plantings at 95 percent finished, up from 87 percent last week, and soybean plantings at 68 percent, up from 46 percent a week ago. Since corn seeding was virtually complete, the USDA will not release another planting update for that crop this year. * USDA also on Monday rated the corn crop 77 percent good to excellent, its first condition rating for this year's crop. Analysts, on average expected 70 percent good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and awaited a meeting of euro zone leaders this week * Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear program. * U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 OECD latest economic outlook 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr 1400 EZ Euroilstock refinery output Apr 1400 EZ Euro zone consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 697.25 -6.75 -0.96% +6.13% 615.90 84 CBOT corn 630.00 -3.00 -0.47% -4.33% 609.59 50 CBOT soy 1409.00 -3.50 -0.25% +14.79% 1161.28 41 CBOT rice $15.44 $0.01 +0.03% +5.39% $14.46 61 WTI crude $92.85 $0.28 +0.30% -9.82% $98.62 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.281 -$0.014 -1.06% -1.87% USD/AUD 0.991 -0.046 -4.43% -4.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)