* U.S. wheat down 1.2 percent after 6-day rally
* Dry fields slash Kansas wheat ratings
* U.S. corn, soy farmers plant in record time
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 22 U.S. wheat slid 1.2 percent on
Tuesday, coming off an 8-1/2 month high hit in the previous
session, as the market took a breather from a six-day rally
sparked by crop-threatening dry weather in the United States and
Russia.
Corn lost around half a percent, tracking the decline in
wheat values, while soybeans were little changed after rising on
Monday with support from dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest
for the newly planted crop.
"The rally has certainly priced wheat out of the feed
rations, also the market will be looking for the extent of
losses in the Black Sea region and Europe before another run,"
said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone
Australia.
"The market is looking for rains over the recently planted
U.S. bean crop."
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have been closely
following the corn market in the past year as livestock
producers replaced expensive corn with wheat in animal rations.
But that trend could be changing with the spread between
front-month wheat and corn contracts widening to its
highest since March 2011 on Monday.
On Tuesday, CBOT July wheat lost 1.2 percent to
6.95-1/2 a bushel, after rising to its highest since Sept. 7 on
a continuation chart in the last session.
July corn slid 0.6 percent to $6.29-1/4 a bushel,
while soybean fell 0.1 percent to $14.11-1/2 per bushel.
The market noted decline in wheat ratings in key U.S. areas,
including Kansas, according to a weekly report from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
Wheat in Kansas, the largest U.S. wheat producer,
deteriorated this past week by the biggest ratings margin in
4-1/2 years as dry weather continued to grip the state,
government data showed on Monday.
The USDA rated 43 percent of the Kansas crop good to
excellent as of Sunday, down 9 percentage points from the
previous week and the steepest ratings decline since November
2007.
"I guess the market has done enough work for the time being,
particularly for wheat," said Cooper. "It shouldn't be a
surprise to people that a bit of pull back has occurred."
The U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region will see "very
limited rainfall for the next week to 10 days", said John Dee,
meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. High temperatures
are expected to reach the 80s Fahrenheit (F) to low 90s F in the
U.S. crop belt over the next week or two.
CORN, SOYBEANS PLANTED IN RECORD TIME
U.S. farmers planted corn and soybeans in record time last
week as they took advantage of the warm, dry weather throughout
the U.S. Midwest, the USDA report showed.
That progress puts farmers within striking distance of
finishing all their planting tasks this week, particularly since
dry weather is forecast to continue for much of the region.
Showers are expected in northwestern areas of the Corn Belt.
Farmers had planted 96 percent of the corn and 76 percent of
the soybeans as of Sunday. Those paces topped analysts
forecasts, which had corn plantings at 95 percent finished, up
from 87 percent last week, and soybean plantings at 68 percent,
up from 46 percent a week ago.
In its first report on the condition of the corn crop, the
USDA also on Monday rated the corn crop 77 percent good to
excellent. Analysts, on average expected 70 percent good to
excellent, according to a Reuters poll.
Heat forecast for the U.S. Midwest could stress the newly
seeded crop, particularly in southern areas where some corn was
close to its key pollination phase, traders said.
Prices at 0323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 695.50 -8.50 -1.21% -1.07% 634.62 78
CBOT corn 629.25 -3.75 -0.59% -1.53% 613.89 49
CBOT soy 1411.50 -1.00 -0.07% -0.04% 1443.70 42
CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 -0.03% +1.61% $15.47 59
WTI crude $92.66 $0.09 +0.10% +1.29% $99.92 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.279 $0.006 +0.49% -0.26%
USD/AUD 0.990 -0.004 -0.37% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
