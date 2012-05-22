* U.S. wheat down 1.2 percent after 6-day rally * Dry fields slash Kansas wheat ratings * U.S. corn, soy farmers plant in record time (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 22 U.S. wheat slid 1.2 percent on Tuesday, coming off an 8-1/2 month high hit in the previous session, as the market took a breather from a six-day rally sparked by crop-threatening dry weather in the United States and Russia. Corn lost around half a percent, tracking the decline in wheat values, while soybeans were little changed after rising on Monday with support from dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest for the newly planted crop. "The rally has certainly priced wheat out of the feed rations, also the market will be looking for the extent of losses in the Black Sea region and Europe before another run," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "The market is looking for rains over the recently planted U.S. bean crop." Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have been closely following the corn market in the past year as livestock producers replaced expensive corn with wheat in animal rations. But that trend could be changing with the spread between front-month wheat and corn contracts widening to its highest since March 2011 on Monday. On Tuesday, CBOT July wheat lost 1.2 percent to 6.95-1/2 a bushel, after rising to its highest since Sept. 7 on a continuation chart in the last session. July corn slid 0.6 percent to $6.29-1/4 a bushel, while soybean fell 0.1 percent to $14.11-1/2 per bushel. The market noted decline in wheat ratings in key U.S. areas, including Kansas, according to a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wheat in Kansas, the largest U.S. wheat producer, deteriorated this past week by the biggest ratings margin in 4-1/2 years as dry weather continued to grip the state, government data showed on Monday. The USDA rated 43 percent of the Kansas crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down 9 percentage points from the previous week and the steepest ratings decline since November 2007. "I guess the market has done enough work for the time being, particularly for wheat," said Cooper. "It shouldn't be a surprise to people that a bit of pull back has occurred." The U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region will see "very limited rainfall for the next week to 10 days", said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. High temperatures are expected to reach the 80s Fahrenheit (F) to low 90s F in the U.S. crop belt over the next week or two. CORN, SOYBEANS PLANTED IN RECORD TIME U.S. farmers planted corn and soybeans in record time last week as they took advantage of the warm, dry weather throughout the U.S. Midwest, the USDA report showed. That progress puts farmers within striking distance of finishing all their planting tasks this week, particularly since dry weather is forecast to continue for much of the region. Showers are expected in northwestern areas of the Corn Belt. Farmers had planted 96 percent of the corn and 76 percent of the soybeans as of Sunday. Those paces topped analysts forecasts, which had corn plantings at 95 percent finished, up from 87 percent last week, and soybean plantings at 68 percent, up from 46 percent a week ago. In its first report on the condition of the corn crop, the USDA also on Monday rated the corn crop 77 percent good to excellent. Analysts, on average expected 70 percent good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll. Heat forecast for the U.S. Midwest could stress the newly seeded crop, particularly in southern areas where some corn was close to its key pollination phase, traders said. Prices at 0323 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 695.50 -8.50 -1.21% -1.07% 634.62 78 CBOT corn 629.25 -3.75 -0.59% -1.53% 613.89 49 CBOT soy 1411.50 -1.00 -0.07% -0.04% 1443.70 42 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 -0.03% +1.61% $15.47 59 WTI crude $92.66 $0.09 +0.10% +1.29% $99.92 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.279 $0.006 +0.49% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.990 -0.004 -0.37% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)