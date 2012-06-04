(Updates prices, adds quote, details) SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. corn futures rose around 2 percent in early Asian trade on Monday, as concerns about hot weather damaging crops overshadowed worries about slowing global economic growth hitting demand. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn futures came off their highs to trade 1.67 percent higher at $5.18-1/2 a bushel at 0002 GMT, while the front-month July corn contract rose 1.31 percent. "There are some ongoing concerns over the crop conditions throughout the United States and China, and we are also seeing a bit of clawing back of some of the losses from last week," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn posted a loss of 4.5 percent last week despite the weather issues as the market remained concerned that the new-crop corn harvest will not be sufficient to replenish tight old-crop supplies. The weather concerns overrode worries about demand being hit by the debt problems in the euro zone and a slowdown in China, the world's largest commodities importer. Adding to the economic gloom, U.S. data on Friday also showed unemployment unexpectedly rising for the first time in almost a year, to 8.2 percent. Much-needed rain fell across the U.S. Midwest late last week, but farmers continued to worry that the recent heat and dry weather across the nation's grain belt could hit yield prospects for corn. Forecasts for much of the central and eastern Corn Belt promised only meagre rains of less than an inch in the coming days - which would do little to curtail the spreading dry conditions. CBOT July wheat futures firmed 0.24 percent, while July soybean futures rose 0.33 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday pegged U.S. corn export sales last week at the lowest in nine weeks. [ID:nEAP10A106} * Rumored Chinese corn demand yet to materialise, traders said, but they said exporters in Brazil and Ukraine are offering cheaper shipments than the United States. * Wheat farmers in the largest U.S wheat state of Kansas said early harvests are showing good yields. * USDA said wheat exports the lowest in five months, while soy sales the lowest in four months -- with each result coming in lower than analysts' estimates. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index June 0900 Euro zone producer prices April 1345 U.S. Institute for Supply Management-New York May index of regional business activity 1400 U.S. Durable goods Apr 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr 1400 U.S. Employment trends May Grains prices at 0006 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.75 1.50 +0.24% -6.58% 613.12 35 CBOT corn 558.75 7.25 +1.31% -15.15% 607.22 31 CBOT soy 1348.75 4.50 +0.33% +9.88% 1159.28 35 CBOT rice $14.03 -$0.02 -0.11% -4.23% $14.41 17 WTI crude $82.53 -$0.70 -0.84% -19.84% $98.27 9 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.054 -4.20% -4.98% USD/AUD 0.964 -0.072 -6.98% -7.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)