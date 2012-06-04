* Corn adds 1.4 pct as dry U.S. weather hurts crop * Wheat ticks up but soybeans down 0.9 pct * Stocks tumble, Tokyo at 28-yr low amid global rout (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 4 Chicago corn rose 1.4 percent on Monday, ending a four-session losing streak and recovering from a one-and-half year low, with a dry spell in the U.S. Midwest threatening yields as old-crop supplies remained tight. Wheat also edged higher following four straight sessions of losses, with weather concerns overriding worries about demand being hit by the debt problems in the euro zone and a slowdown in China, the world's largest commodities importer. Soybeans were down nearly 1 percent, however, falling for three out of four sessions. "The gain in corn today is a refection of the fact that it has come to a level that business is again being done with an eye on the weather," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. Chicago Board of Trade July corn had risen 1.4 percent to $5.59-1/4 a bushel by 0333 GMT, while July wheat added 0.3 percent to $6.14-1/4 a bushel, after dropping almost 5 percent in the last session. July soybeans lost 0.9 percent to $13.32-1/2 a bushel, weighed down by gloom over the global economy. Asian shares tumbled on Monday, pushing the broader Tokyo market to a 28-year low, as investors extended a rout of global stocks and worried about the nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent, making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers. Sharp declines in prices last month and escalating concerns over global growth have sparked some talk that grains and other commodities are set for a sell-off like in 2008 during the financial crisis triggered by the housing bubble. MEAGRE RAINS Forecasts for much of the central and eastern Corn Belt promised only meagre rains of less than an inch in the coming days - which would do little to curtail the spreading dry conditions. Much-needed rain fell across the U.S. Midwest late last week, but farmers continued to worry that the recent heat and dry weather across the nation's grain belt could hit yield prospects for corn. "There are some ongoing concerns over the crop conditions throughout the United States and China, and we are also seeing a bit of clawing back of some of the losses from last week," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. This year's corn and soybean crops have been developing faster than usual due to early planting and need adequate moisture to keep their yield potential intact. Market participants shrugged off news that farmers in Argentina's biggest agricultural province started a nine-day freeze on grains sales on Saturday to protest a tax hike by the cash-strapped local government, reviving tensions in the countryside. The protest by farmers in Buenos Aires province is not expected to cause much disruption to shipments of corn and soy from Argentina, a leading global exporter, because soy-crushing factories and ports usually have several days' worth of stocks. Corn futures tumbled 16 percent in May to end at $5.55-1/4 per bushel as financial investors and others bailed out of the market amid prospects for a record large crop totalling 147.9 billion bushels, on a yield of 166 bushels per acre. CBOT soybean futures fell 11 percent to end at $13.76, weighed by weak demand and as speculators cut their positions. Wheat fell just 2 percent amid concerns over dry weather in the United States and in exporting countries like Russia and France. U.S. corn, wheat and soy futures have also suffered at the hand of slowing demand. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday pegged U.S. weekly corn export sales at the lowest in nine weeks, wheat exports the lowest in five months and soy sales the lowest in four months - with each result coming in lower than analysts' estimates. There were rumours that China was buying old-crop supplies after last month's losses. "There was big talk on Friday that more Chinese old-crop business being done which is one thing the market has been waiting for," said Cooper. Prices at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.25 2.00 +0.33% +0.33% 639.07 34 CBOT corn 559.25 7.75 +1.41% +1.41% 600.03 32 CBOT soy 1332.50 -11.75 -0.87% -0.87% 1420.33 28 CBOT rice $14.02 -$0.02 -0.14% -0.14% $15.05 17 WTI crude $82.12 -$1.11 -1.33% -5.10% $95.81 9 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.003 -0.27% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.965 -0.004 -0.46% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)