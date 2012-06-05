SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday
as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that recent hot, dry
weather across the U.S. grain belt has not further damaged
crops.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures dropped 0.22
percent in early Asian trade after climbing 3 percent on Monday
on the back of concerns that unfavorable weather would hurt new
crop corn yields following tight 2011/12 season supplies.
CBOT July soybean futures rose 0.49 percent,
rebounding from a 0.3 percent fall the previous session as the
latest crop progress report from the USDA showed the amount of
good to excellent rated soybeans was below market expectations.
July wheat futures firmed by 0.12 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The USDA in its report rated the corn crop 72 percent good
to excellent, unchanged from last week and 1 percentage point
better than analyst expectations.
* The U.S. Midwest will see little rain over the next 10
days, but moderate temperatures will help slow deterioration in
corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said.
* The USDA said the soybean crop was 65 percent good to
excellent in its first rating of the year, down from
expectations of 69 percent.
* Soybeans have been under pressure as the recent slow pace
of export sales weighs on the spot contract. Lower domestic
prices and poor crush margins have limited demand from China,
which buys about two-thirds of global soy exports.
* The U.S. agriculture department said winter wheat was 52
percent good to excellent, down from the 54 percent reported
last week, while spring wheat was 78 percent good to excellent,
compared to 79 percent a week earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rebounded from last week's lows against the
dollar and yen on Monday as investors pared bearish bets on
hopes that European authorities will seek greater fiscal
integration within the euro zone.
* Oil prices edged higher on Monday, snapping a string of
four lower closes, as a drop to multi-month lows attracted
bargain hunters.
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp
losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker
U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC services PMI May
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI May
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 628.50 0.75 +0.12% -4.34% 613.61 41
CBOT corn 566.75 -1.25 -0.22% -13.93% 607.48 40
CBOT soy 1346.50 6.50 +0.49% +9.69% 1159.20 32
CBOT rice $13.82 $0.06 +0.44% -5.63% $14.41 14
WTI crude $84.58 $0.60 +0.71% -17.85% $98.34 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.253 -$0.041 -3.20% -3.99%
USD/AUD 0.975 -0.062 -5.97% -6.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)