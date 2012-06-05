SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that recent hot, dry weather across the U.S. grain belt has not further damaged crops. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures dropped 0.22 percent in early Asian trade after climbing 3 percent on Monday on the back of concerns that unfavorable weather would hurt new crop corn yields following tight 2011/12 season supplies. CBOT July soybean futures rose 0.49 percent, rebounding from a 0.3 percent fall the previous session as the latest crop progress report from the USDA showed the amount of good to excellent rated soybeans was below market expectations. July wheat futures firmed by 0.12 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The USDA in its report rated the corn crop 72 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week and 1 percentage point better than analyst expectations. * The U.S. Midwest will see little rain over the next 10 days, but moderate temperatures will help slow deterioration in corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said. * The USDA said the soybean crop was 65 percent good to excellent in its first rating of the year, down from expectations of 69 percent. * Soybeans have been under pressure as the recent slow pace of export sales weighs on the spot contract. Lower domestic prices and poor crush margins have limited demand from China, which buys about two-thirds of global soy exports. * The U.S. agriculture department said winter wheat was 52 percent good to excellent, down from the 54 percent reported last week, while spring wheat was 78 percent good to excellent, compared to 79 percent a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The euro rebounded from last week's lows against the dollar and yen on Monday as investors pared bearish bets on hopes that European authorities will seek greater fiscal integration within the euro zone. * Oil prices edged higher on Monday, snapping a string of four lower closes, as a drop to multi-month lows attracted bargain hunters. * The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC services PMI May 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI May 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 628.50 0.75 +0.12% -4.34% 613.61 41 CBOT corn 566.75 -1.25 -0.22% -13.93% 607.48 40 CBOT soy 1346.50 6.50 +0.49% +9.69% 1159.20 32 CBOT rice $13.82 $0.06 +0.44% -5.63% $14.41 14 WTI crude $84.58 $0.60 +0.71% -17.85% $98.34 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 -$0.041 -3.20% -3.99% USD/AUD 0.975 -0.062 -5.97% -6.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)