* Corn slips on steady crop condition despite heat * Wheat rises for 2nd day, soybeans up 0.5 pct * Markets steady, hoping for action on EU crisis (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 5 Chicago corn edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's strong gains after a U.S. government report showed no further damage to the crop despite last week's hot and dry spell over the grain belt. Wheat rose for a second consecutive session, while soybeans added around half a percent, supported by a mild recovery in global financial markets with investors hoping for action from European policymakers and the wider G7 to address the worsening euro zone crisis. "There is some recovery taking place as some feel commodities such as oil were oversold, but traders are in a cautious mood because of the bearish data from the U.S. and China in past few days," said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "It is more to do with fundamentals for corn as the USDA report did not show any further deterioration in the crop condition." Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell half a cent to $5.67-1/2 a bushel by 0228 GMT, while the new-crop December corn lost 0.6 percent to $5.20-3/4 a bushel. July wheat added 0.3 percent to $6.29-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.5 percent to $13.46 a bushel. In a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the 17-nation euro area, finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks by phone later on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent. The dollar has an inverse relationship with grains as the global commodities trade is priced in the greenback, and any weakness in the dollar translate to lower costs for importers. On Monday, U.S. grains rallied as the dollar eased, with corn jumping 3 percent and rebounding from the 1-1/2 year lows it hit last week. Wheat futures also rose on Monday for the first time in five sessions. U.S. corn ratings held steady, topping analysts' expectations, despite continued dry weather in southern areas of the Corn Belt, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Monday. The USDA rated the corn crop 72 percent good to excellent as of June 3. The report did raise the percentage of the crop deemed excellent by 2 points and lowered the percentage rated good. U.S. corn exports are facing stiff competition from rival Latin American suppliers, which is putting pressure on U.S. corn prices at a time when end-of-season U.S. stocks are projected to be the smallest in 16 years. Export premiums for spot corn at the U.S. Gulf Coast are down nearly 30 percent from peaks in early May as foreign buyers have turned to lower-priced grain from South America. The USDA in its weekly report said the soybean crop was rated 65 percent good to excellent in its first estimate of the year of soy conditions. That fell below expectations for 69 percent good to excellent. The market is already facing tight global oilseed supply after a severe drought resulted in dismal production from South America. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 629.75 2.00 +0.32% +1.98% 639.63 42 CBOT corn 567.50 -0.50 -0.09% +1.29% 629.02 40 CBOT soy 1346.00 6.00 +0.45% -0.30% 1416.25 32 CBOT rice $13.81 $0.05 +0.33% -1.67% $15.04 17 WTI crude $84.84 $0.86 +1.02% +1.93% $95.26 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.009 +0.76% +0.78% USD/AUD 0.976 0.007 +0.73% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)