* Corn slips on steady crop condition despite heat
* Wheat rises for 2nd day, soybeans up 0.5 pct
* Markets steady, hoping for action on EU crisis
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 5 Chicago corn edged lower on
Tuesday, giving up some of last session's strong gains after a
U.S. government report showed no further damage to the crop
despite last week's hot and dry spell over the grain belt.
Wheat rose for a second consecutive session, while soybeans
added around half a percent, supported by a mild recovery in
global financial markets with investors hoping for action from
European policymakers and the wider G7 to address the worsening
euro zone crisis.
"There is some recovery taking place as some feel
commodities such as oil were oversold, but traders are in a
cautious mood because of the bearish data from the U.S. and
China in past few days," said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"It is more to do with fundamentals for corn as the USDA
report did not show any further deterioration in the crop
condition."
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell half a cent to
$5.67-1/2 a bushel by 0228 GMT, while the new-crop December corn
lost 0.6 percent to $5.20-3/4 a bushel.
July wheat added 0.3 percent to $6.29-3/4 a bushel and
soybeans gained 0.5 percent to $13.46 a bushel.
In a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the
17-nation euro area, finance chiefs of the Group of Seven
leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks by phone
later on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent. The
dollar has an inverse relationship with grains as the global
commodities trade is priced in the greenback, and any weakness
in the dollar translate to lower costs for importers.
On Monday, U.S. grains rallied as the dollar eased, with
corn jumping 3 percent and rebounding from the 1-1/2 year lows
it hit last week. Wheat futures also rose on Monday for the
first time in five sessions.
U.S. corn ratings held steady, topping analysts'
expectations, despite continued dry weather in southern areas of
the Corn Belt, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on
Monday.
The USDA rated the corn crop 72 percent good to excellent as
of June 3. The report did raise the percentage of the crop
deemed excellent by 2 points and lowered the percentage rated
good.
U.S. corn exports are facing stiff competition from rival
Latin American suppliers, which is putting pressure on U.S. corn
prices at a time when end-of-season U.S. stocks are projected to
be the smallest in 16 years.
Export premiums for spot corn at the U.S. Gulf Coast are
down nearly 30 percent from peaks in early May as foreign buyers
have turned to lower-priced grain from South America.
The USDA in its weekly report said the soybean crop was
rated 65 percent good to excellent in its first estimate of the
year of soy conditions. That fell below expectations for 69
percent good to excellent.
The market is already facing tight global oilseed supply
after a severe drought resulted in dismal production from South
America.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought
4,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0228 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 629.75 2.00 +0.32% +1.98% 639.63 42
CBOT corn 567.50 -0.50 -0.09% +1.29% 629.02 40
CBOT soy 1346.00 6.00 +0.45% -0.30% 1416.25 32
CBOT rice $13.81 $0.05 +0.33% -1.67% $15.04 17
WTI crude $84.84 $0.86 +1.02% +1.93% $95.26 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.009 +0.76% +0.78%
USD/AUD 0.976 0.007 +0.73% +0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
