* Wheat falls on U.S. harvest pressure, corn follows
* Soy gains over 1 pct after first U.S. crop ratings
* Markets await euro-zone, weather news for direction
(Updates prices to include pit settlements, adds analyst
quotes)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 5 U.S. wheat fell 2.3 percent on
Tuesday, declining for the sixth time in the last seven
sessions, as the dollar firmed and the harvest in the United
State progressed at a record pace.
Corn futures also eased, with the new-crop December contract
shedding 3.0 percent, as U.S. crop conditions stabilized
and the rising greenback limited demand for exports priced in
the U.S. currency.
"(The wheat) harvest is making good progress and, while we
have some areas that don't have the best yields, there are
pretty good yields in most places," said Joe Christopher,
analyst and grain merchandiser at the Crossroads Co-Op in
Sidney, Nebraska.
"The world weather forecast is looking a little more
favorable and the wheat had run up too big of a premium to
corn," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat settled 14-1/2
cents lower at $6.13-1/4 per bushel, just off the two-week low
notched on Friday.
Tight corn stocks capped losses in CBOT July corn,
which settled 1/2 cent lower at $5.67-1/2. Wheat's premium to
corn was about 46 cents per bushel on Tuesday, compared to more
than $1 about two weeks ago.
"The market is trying to price wheat back into feed
rations," said ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger.
CBOT July soybeans ended 9-1/2 cents higher at
$13.49-1/2, a gain of about 1 percent after hitting a
three-month low last week, boosted by lower-than-expected U.S.
crop ratings and a cut in the Brazilian production forecast.
"The soybeans have reached some value. We're getting ever so
close to a crop report and that will probably show some
tightness here and in the world," said Don Roose, analyst at
U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
In the first condition rating of the year, the U.S.
Agriculture Department late on Monday pegged the U.S. soybean
crop at 65 percent good to excellent, below analyst expectations
of 69 percent.
The corn crop was 72 percent good to excellent, unchanged
from a week ago. Analysts expected the government to rate the
crop at 71 percent due to continued dry weather in southern
areas of the Corn Belt.
USDA will update its supply and demand forecast in a monthly
report next week. The Brazilian government food supply agency
Conab cut soy production in the second largest global soy
producer and exporter behind the United States.
The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 20 percent complete as of
Sunday, a record pace, USDA data showed.
The dollar was trading near the highest level since
August 2010 against a basket of currencies, which has put a lid
on U.S. grain exports in recent weeks.
Prices at 11:39 a.m. CDT (1638 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 572.25 4.25 0.8% -11.5%
CBOT soy 1357.25 17.25 1.3% 13.2%
CBOT meal 403.00 6.90 1.7% 30.3%
CBOT soyoil 48.50 0.19 0.4% -6.9%
CBOT wheat 617.75 -10.00 -1.6% -5.4%
CBOT rice 1379.00 3.00 0.2% -5.6%
EU wheat 205.50 -1.00 -0.5% 1.5%
US crude 84.03 0.05 0.1% -15.0%
Dow Jones 12,119 18 0.2% -0.8%
Gold 1616.49 -2.26 -0.1% 3.4%
Euro/dollar 1.2447 -0.0047 -0.4% -3.8%
Dollar Index 82.8200 0.2630 0.3% 3.3%
Baltic Freight 904 -19 -2.1% -48.0%
(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in
Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Jim Marshall)