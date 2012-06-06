SYDNEY, June 6 U.S. wheat bounced back on Wednesday after sliding more than 2 percent in the prior session, helped by a softer dollar which buoyed commodities prices, while soybeans gained for a second day in a row. Chicago Board Of Trade wheat for July delivery rose 0.6 percent as of 0210 GMT after falling 2.3 percent on Tuesday as the U.S. winter wheat harvest progressed at a record pace. Soybeans and corn climbed nearly 1 percent each, with soy extending Tuesday's gains spurred by lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings and a cut in the production forecast of No. 2 producer Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 20 percent complete as of Sunday, a record pace, government data showed, while the U.S. soybean crop was at 65 percent good to excellent, below analysts' expectations of 69 percent. * Brazil's government trimmed its 2011/12 soybean crop estimate after drought ravaged output. The Brazilian government food supply agency Conab said carry-over stocks of soybeans are set to drop to 1 million tonnes, the lowest since 2008/09 and down about 65 percent from last year. * Traders are awaiting a monthly supply and demand forecast report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture next week, although grain investors are also taking their cue from other risk assets which have been swayed by concerns over a shaky global economy from China to Europe and the United States. * Ahead of that, a USDA attaché report indicated that Russian wheat output may fall to 54 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 56.2 million tonnes last year, while exports could fall to 16 million tonnes from 21 million tonnes. Commonwealth Bank of Australia noted that both production and exports are around 2 million tonnes below the USDA's forecast made in May. * Argentine farmers announced a one-week nationwide halt to grain sales on Tuesday to protest higher taxes in key farming province Buenos Aires. MARKET NEWS * The euro recovered some ground against the dollar on Wednesday, having fallen after Spain warned it was losing access to credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis. * Asian shares nudged up but were capped by concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response. * U.S. crude prices steadied above $84 a barrel, as support from a pick-up in the U.S. services sector offset worries over Spain's debt access. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Apr 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jun 1230 EZ News conference after policy decision 1230 U.S. Productivity Q1 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1 1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.00 3.75 +0.61% -1.71% 638.46 37 CBOT corn 572.75 5.25 +0.93% +0.84% 598.04 43 CBOT soy 1362.00 12.50 +0.93% +1.64% 1412.43 42 CBOT rice $13.90 $0.10 +0.72% +1.02% $14.91 25 WTI crude $84.77 $0.48 +0.57% +0.94% $94.62 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.249 $0.004 +0.29% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.983 0.009 +0.97% +1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Manolo Serapio Jr.)