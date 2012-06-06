* Soy up on shrinking S.American supply, U.S. crop * Wheat, corn bounce back as weaker dollar supports * Argentine grain farmers call national sales freeze * Markets edge higher, capped by Spain worry, ECB meet (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 6 Chicago soybeans gained more than 1 percent on Wednesday, rising for a second straight session, with support from tightening South American supplies and a lower-than-expected rating for the U.S. crop. Wheat regained some ground after Tuesday's decline of more than 2 percent, while corn rose almost 1 percent, supported by broad-based strength in the commodity markets on the back of a softer dollar. "Soybeans are up as USDA's first crop condition ratings were lower and I think there are some adjustments being made in South American crop," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "For wheat, it is a bit of bargain hunting after the selloff last night and the U.S. dollar weakness is supportive for all commodities." Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans added more than 1 percent to $13.63-1/2 a bushel by 0332 GMT. July corn rose almost 1 percent to $5.73 a bushel and July wheat added 0.7 percent to $6.17-3/4 a bushel, after falling 2.3 percent in the last session. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent, making dollar-priced commodities attractive for importers. An uptick in the financial markets gave some support to agricultural products. Asian shares nudged up but were capped by concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned it was being shut out of credit markets. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major economies discussed progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe in an emergency call on Tuesday and agreed to work together to tackle problems in Spain and Greece, but took no joint action. The oilseed market has been factoring in lower supply from Brazil, the world's second largest exporter after the United States and the No. 3 supplier, Argentina. Brazil's government trimmed its 2011/12 soybean crop estimate on Tuesday after drought ravaged output this season. The nation's soy crop that finished the harvest in May is now estimated at 66.37 million tonnes, after drought erased about 10 million tonnes of the crop's potential, Conab data showed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly report on Monday said the soybean crop was rated 65 percent good to excellent in its first estimate of the year of soy conditions. That fell below expectations for 69 percent good to excellent. U.S. corn ratings held steady, topping analysts' expectations, despite continued dry weather in the Corn Belt. "Even though crop ratings for corn were pretty much unchanged, people are cautions as there is a risk to the crop going forward, particularly in the southern part of the Midwest," said Cooper. Argentine farmers announced a one-week nationwide halt to grain sales on Tuesday to protest higher taxes in key farming province Buenos Aires, a move that lifted U.S. soy futures as traders braced for tight supplies. Already upset about the national government's policy of wheat and corn export curbs that hurt profits, growers say the tax increase will force some of them to sell their fields. Prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.75 4.50 +0.73% -1.59% 638.48 37 CBOT corn 573.00 5.50 +0.97% +0.88% 598.05 43 CBOT soy 1363.50 14.00 +1.04% +1.75% 1412.48 43 CBOT rice $13.91 $0.11 +0.76% +1.05% $14.91 25 WTI crude $84.98 $0.69 +0.82% +1.19% $94.62 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.007 +0.57% +0.59% USD/AUD 0.986 0.016 +1.68% +1.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)