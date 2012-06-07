SYDNEY, June 7 U.S. corn edged up on Thursday,
stretching gains in the previous session to hit a two-week high
as heightened hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis
and optimism the U.S. will take steps to boost its economy
lifted commodities.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn gained 0.3 percent to
$5.88-1/4 a bushel by 0043 GMT, after rising as high as
$5.90-1/2 in the previous session, its loftiest since May 24.
Corn climbed 3 percent in the previous session.
CBOT July soybeans rose 0.1 percent, extending its 2.6
percent climb in the previous session, its biggest gain in more
than two months, as purchases by top importer China and an
Argentine labour dispute helped prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Argentine farmers halted grain sales from Wednesday, the
first day of a week-long strike over a government tax increase.
Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to the
country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's strike
is not expected to delay exports. Argentina is one of the
world's biggest exporters of corn and soybeans.
* Top global commodities buyer China bought 120,000 tonnes
of U.S. soybeans, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in the
second announcement of a large export sale to the country this
week.
* Investment funds bought 8,000 soybean contracts on
Wednesday, most since mid-May, as well as 12,000 corn contracts
and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
* In the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly benign weather was forecast
for the next couple of weeks with only light rainfall expected,
according to AccuWeather.
* Key Federal Reserve officials say they are prepared to
take more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic
recovery. Focus turns to Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony later in the day for clues on what the U.S. central
bank plans to do.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity
as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue
Spain's stricken banks.
* Crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on
optimism policymakers in Europe and the United States will take
steps to boost their economies. U.S. crude gained 41
cents to $85.43 a barrel at 0007 GMT. Brent crude
increased 32 cents to $100.96 a barrel, after ending $1.80
higher at $100.64.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Britain BOE policy decision Jun
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
before congressional committee on U.S. economic outlook
Grains prices at 0043 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 624.75 0.50 +0.08% -0.48% 638.72 41
CBOT corn 588.25 2.00 +0.34% +3.57% 598.56 52
CBOT soy 1387.75 1.50 +0.11% +2.83% 1409.71 54
CBOT rice $14.07 $0.00 +0.00% +2.22% $14.92 35
WTI crude $85.37 $0.35 +0.41% +1.28% $94.00 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.257 $0.011 +0.92% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.990 0.016 +1.63% +1.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Miral Fahmy)