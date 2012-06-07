SYDNEY, June 7 U.S. corn edged up on Thursday, stretching gains in the previous session to hit a two-week high as heightened hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and optimism the U.S. will take steps to boost its economy lifted commodities. Chicago Board of Trade July corn gained 0.3 percent to $5.88-1/4 a bushel by 0043 GMT, after rising as high as $5.90-1/2 in the previous session, its loftiest since May 24. Corn climbed 3 percent in the previous session. CBOT July soybeans rose 0.1 percent, extending its 2.6 percent climb in the previous session, its biggest gain in more than two months, as purchases by top importer China and an Argentine labour dispute helped prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Argentine farmers halted grain sales from Wednesday, the first day of a week-long strike over a government tax increase. Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to the country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's strike is not expected to delay exports. Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of corn and soybeans. * Top global commodities buyer China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in the second announcement of a large export sale to the country this week. * Investment funds bought 8,000 soybean contracts on Wednesday, most since mid-May, as well as 12,000 corn contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. * In the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly benign weather was forecast for the next couple of weeks with only light rainfall expected, according to AccuWeather. * Key Federal Reserve officials say they are prepared to take more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic recovery. Focus turns to Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony later in the day for clues on what the U.S. central bank plans to do. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback early in Asia, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. * Crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on optimism policymakers in Europe and the United States will take steps to boost their economies. U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $85.43 a barrel at 0007 GMT. Brent crude increased 32 cents to $100.96 a barrel, after ending $1.80 higher at $100.64. * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Britain BOE policy decision Jun 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks before congressional committee on U.S. economic outlook Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 624.75 0.50 +0.08% -0.48% 638.72 41 CBOT corn 588.25 2.00 +0.34% +3.57% 598.56 52 CBOT soy 1387.75 1.50 +0.11% +2.83% 1409.71 54 CBOT rice $14.07 $0.00 +0.00% +2.22% $14.92 35 WTI crude $85.37 $0.35 +0.41% +1.28% $94.00 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.257 $0.011 +0.92% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.990 0.016 +1.63% +1.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Miral Fahmy)