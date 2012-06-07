* U.S. corn rises for three out of four sessions
* Euro zone, stimulus hopes boost appetite for risk
* Soy up for third straight session, wheat firm
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 7 U.S. corn edged up to a
two-week high on Thursday, gaining for three out of four
sessions, while soy rose for a third consecutive day as growing
hopes for monetary easing and the rescue of Spain's troubled
banks boosted risk sentiment.
Wheat ticked higher, mirroring strength in broader
commodities markets, although gains were capped by improved crop
conditions in Russia and harvest pressure in the United States.
"There has been a reversal in attitude in the past 24 hours
within the commodity markets which has been influenced by
improved investor risk appetite," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn had risen 0.3 percent
to $5.88 a bushel by 0234 GMT, with the front-month contract
touching a peak of $5.90-1/2 a bushel, the highest since
May 24.
July soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $13.90-1/2 a
bushel, while wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.25-1/2 a
bushel.
Asian shares rose on signs European policymakers were
seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid growing
expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major
economies deteriorate further.
Such hopes strengthened after Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid out the case for the U.S. central
bank to ease monetary conditions to shield the U.S. economy as
financial turmoil in Europe mounts.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent,
making dollar-priced commodities attractive for importers.
The corn market could see more support if forecast rains
fail to provide much-needed moisture to the U.S. crop.
"The market still remains concerned over the U.S. crop
situation," said Mathews. "There is rain forecast but it hasn't
fallen yet and until we see significant improvement in U.S.
moisture conditions in corn fields the market is going to be
wary about yield estimates."
In the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly benign weather was forecast
for the next couple of weeks with only light rainfall expected,
according to AccuWeather.
Meanwhile, private analytical firm Informa Economics lowered
its forecast of China's 2012/13 corn production to 195 million
tonnes, down 3.5 million from its previous prediction.
Informa officials had no comment on the numbers but in a
report to clients, the firm cited a smaller corn acreage
estimate from China's National Grains and Oils Information
Center.
It also cut forecast of China's 2012/13 wheat production to
117.5 million tonnes, down 2.5 million from its previous figure,
due to dry conditions in May.
In addition, Argentine farmers halted grain sales from
Wednesday, the first day of a week-long strike over a government
tax increase.
Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to the
country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's strike
is not expected to delay exports. Argentina is one of the
world's biggest exporters of corn and soybeans.
Sentiment has turned bearish for the wheat market in the
past couple of weeks with harvest pressure in the United States
and improved crop conditions in Russia.
Heavy rains in Russia's southern breadbasket in the last two
weeks have halted damage to crops from a late spring drought and
the yield outlook could improve if favourable weather lasts
through the harvest, the state crop weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)