* U.S. corn rises for three out of four sessions * Euro zone, stimulus hopes boost appetite for risk * Soy up for third straight session, wheat firm (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 7 U.S. corn edged up to a two-week high on Thursday, gaining for three out of four sessions, while soy rose for a third consecutive day as growing hopes for monetary easing and the rescue of Spain's troubled banks boosted risk sentiment. Wheat ticked higher, mirroring strength in broader commodities markets, although gains were capped by improved crop conditions in Russia and harvest pressure in the United States. "There has been a reversal in attitude in the past 24 hours within the commodity markets which has been influenced by improved investor risk appetite," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade July corn had risen 0.3 percent to $5.88 a bushel by 0234 GMT, with the front-month contract touching a peak of $5.90-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 24. July soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $13.90-1/2 a bushel, while wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.25-1/2 a bushel. Asian shares rose on signs European policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major economies deteriorate further. Such hopes strengthened after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary conditions to shield the U.S. economy as financial turmoil in Europe mounts. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent, making dollar-priced commodities attractive for importers. The corn market could see more support if forecast rains fail to provide much-needed moisture to the U.S. crop. "The market still remains concerned over the U.S. crop situation," said Mathews. "There is rain forecast but it hasn't fallen yet and until we see significant improvement in U.S. moisture conditions in corn fields the market is going to be wary about yield estimates." In the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly benign weather was forecast for the next couple of weeks with only light rainfall expected, according to AccuWeather. Meanwhile, private analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its forecast of China's 2012/13 corn production to 195 million tonnes, down 3.5 million from its previous prediction. Informa officials had no comment on the numbers but in a report to clients, the firm cited a smaller corn acreage estimate from China's National Grains and Oils Information Center. It also cut forecast of China's 2012/13 wheat production to 117.5 million tonnes, down 2.5 million from its previous figure, due to dry conditions in May. In addition, Argentine farmers halted grain sales from Wednesday, the first day of a week-long strike over a government tax increase. Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to the country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's strike is not expected to delay exports. Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of corn and soybeans. Sentiment has turned bearish for the wheat market in the past couple of weeks with harvest pressure in the United States and improved crop conditions in Russia. Heavy rains in Russia's southern breadbasket in the last two weeks have halted damage to crops from a late spring drought and the yield outlook could improve if favourable weather lasts through the harvest, the state crop weather forecaster said. Prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 625.50 1.25 +0.20% +2.00% 637.88 40 CBOT corn 588.00 1.75 +0.30% +3.61% 597.24 52 CBOT soy 1390.50 4.25 +0.31% +3.04% 1409.80 54 CBOT rice $14.06 -$0.01 -0.04% +2.18% $14.91 34 WTI crude $85.62 $0.60 +0.71% +1.58% $94.01 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.257 $0.013 +1.09% +1.10% USD/AUD 0.995 0.026 +2.70% +2.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)