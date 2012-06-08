SYDNEY, June 8 U.S grains fell on Friday as
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations for
a new round of economic stimulus, offsetting earlier momentum
from a cut in interest rates in China.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn slid 0.72 percent
after climbing 3 percent in the previous session, the biggest
daily rise since October. Front-month corn fell 0.8 percent
after rising 1.3 percent on Thursday, hitting a two-week high.
July wheat dropped 0.97 percent after firming 2.8 percent
amid prospects for a bumper crop next year despite analyst
expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its
forecast for next year's harvest.
CBOT July soybean declined 0.32 percent after hitting
a two-week high on Thursday, while new-crop November soybeans
fell 0.26 percent after a gain of 3 percent, the largest
one-day jump since March.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the
edge off what the USDA forecasts to be a record-sized corn crop.
* Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut
the winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched
supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report
to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the
CBOT.
* Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn
and soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks, but the
rains will miss a large portion of the crop belt, an
agricultural meteorologist said.
* A sales freeze by farmers angry over government policies
sharply cut the flow of corn and soy into Argentina's main
export hub on Thursday, boosting global prices as traders
factored in the risk of supply interruptions.
Growers in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of
soymeal and soyoil, began a one-week strike on Wednesday after a
recent land tax hike in the biggest farming province revived
long-standing tensions with the government.
* Soybean demanded buoyed as China, the world's largest
importer of soy, cut borrowing costs and gave banks additional
flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a
step along the path to liberalization.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged slightly higher against the euro in
choppy trading on Thursday.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday after Bernanke's comments.
* Most U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday,
snapping three days of declines.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output yy Apr
1230 U.S. International trade Apr
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0024 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 635.50 -6.25 -0.97% -3.27% 613.84 46
CBOT corn 589.75 -4.25 -0.72% -10.44% 608.25 51
CBOT soy 1423.50 -4.50 -0.32% +15.97% 1161.77 64
CBOT rice $14.24 $0.01 +0.07% -2.80% $14.42 44
WTI crude $83.47 -$1.35 -1.59% -18.93% $98.30 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.255 -$0.039 -3.05% -3.85%
USD/AUD 0.988 -0.049 -4.74% -4.76%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)