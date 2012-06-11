* Corn up for 4th day as dryness threatens yields * Soy, wheat rise ahead of USDA supply/demand report * Heat dome to appear in U.S. Midwest, ratings may drop * Commodities, shares jump as EU aids Spanish banks (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago corn rose for a fourth straight session on Monday to trade near last week's two-week high on forecasts of dry weather in the U.S. grain-belt threatening the early planted crop as it enters the pollination phase. Wheat and soybeans firmed as global financial markets rallied following euro zone aid to Spanish banks although gains were capped as investors squared positions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply-demand of farm products. "There is some strength in grains and oilseeds today with the fact that we have forecasts of unfavourable weather in the U.S. which could hurt the early planted crops," said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There is some support from the euro zone aid to Spain but we don't expect sharp moves in agricultural markets before the USDA report." Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.99-1/2 a bushel by 0300 GMT, not far from Friday's two-week top of $6.05-1/2 a bushel. July soybeans added 0.5 percent to $14.33-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $6.32-3/4 a bushel. The gains in corn, soy and wheat were muted even as shares and commodities jumped after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks. The relief may be short lived though as investors look forward to Greek national elections on June 17 that could lay the path for Athens to leave the bloc and precipitate a deeper crisis over the future of the euro. In the corn market, primary focus will remain on weather this week. A lack of rain in the U.S. Midwest last week helped propel corn futures to their biggest weekly gain in just over a year. Traders have been building risk premiums in corn futures as high heat and dry weather stressed the crop. A bumper harvest is essential to replenish U.S. stocks, which will tumble this summer to the smallest in 16 years. Nervous market participants grew even more anxious about crop prospects on Friday due to talk of low production estimates from analytics company Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters . Traders said Lanworth pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at 13.645 billion bushels, with a range of 12.043 billion to 13.861 billion bushels. Lanworth said the forecasts "were taken out of a report that is not in the public domain". The USDA in May pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at a record 14.79 billion bushels, but that was before the onset of the hot and dry weather in the Midwest. The corn crop could be under more stress this week and next, when a meteorological ridge, commonly referred to by traders as a dome, is set to appear over the Midwest and take temperatures into the low- to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit. Analysts said the USDA was highly unlikely to adjust its corn yield of 166 bushels per acre in Tuesday's report, but that it could do so in July if the crop continues to deteriorate. A Reuters poll showed that analysts were expecting the USDA to reduce its estimate of 2011/12 U.S. corn ending stocks due to an increase in feed-use following a surge in wheat prices. Hot and dry Midwest weather could also stress recently planted soybeans, but the more advanced corn crop is more vulnerable than soybeans, which have plenty of time to recover. Prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 632.75 2.50 +0.40% +0.40% 637.83 44 CBOT corn 599.50 1.50 +0.25% +0.25% 594.87 58 CBOT soy 1433.75 7.50 +0.53% +0.53% 1404.17 67 CBOT rice $14.21 $0.16 +1.14% +1.14% $14.79 46 WTI crude $86.03 $1.93 +2.29% +1.43% $92.67 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.263 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.90% USD/AUD 0.997 -0.002 -0.24% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)