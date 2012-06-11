* Corn hovers near two-week high on dryness risk to yields * Grain markets await crop progress, supply/demand reports * Soy, wheat rise as Spanish bank aid sparks broad rally * Markets cautions ahead of USDA data (New throughout, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 11 U.S. corn rose for the fourth day in a row o n M onday posting a two-week high with benchmark July teetering on the $6 per bushel level as weather threatened to eat away at U.S. crop prospects. Grains found support as the dollar eased while global financial markets rose on relief at a euro zone deal to shore up Spain's banks. Wheat rose as the dollar sank but struggled to penetrate a key chart resistance level at its 50-day moving average. Soybeans benefited from tight supplies and demand from China, whose soybean imports in May climbed 8.2 percent from April. A significant portion of the dealings were tied to position-squaring before the release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Tuesday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June supply and demand report and winter wheat production report. An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012 U.S. winter wheat production. At 9:10 a.m. CDT (1410 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was up 3-3/4 cents at $6.01-3/4 per bushel, July soybeans were up 10-1/2 at $14.36-3/4 and CBOT wheat for July delivery was up 7-3/4 at $6.38. Profit-taking and trade posturing ahead of Tuesday's fresh USDA data limited gains in July corn and kept some pressure on the deferred months. However, there was no broad-based selling or liquidation of long holdings of corn because the U.S. corn crop is beginning to pollinate early and is doing so under rather dire circumstances. The stress from dry weather on the U.S. corn and soybean crops is expected to continue for at least the next two weeks, trimming production potential, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. "Soil moisture deficits will grow, so it's not a good forecast for the Midwest," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. "It was a warm and dry weekend," he said. "Now through Tuesday about 75 to 80 percent of the Midwest will receive 0.40 inch of rain or less, then it turns dry again," Dee said. Dee said temperatures would cool to the 70s F and lower 80s F this week then warm into the 80s F and low 90s F by the weekend through next week. Prices at 9:09 a.m. CDT (1409 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 601.25 3.25 0.5% -7.0% CBOT soy 1435.75 9.50 0.7% 19.8% CBOT meal 431.60 1.80 0.4% 39.5% CBOT soyoil 49.93 0.47 1.0% -4.1% CBOT wheat 638.00 8.00 1.2% -2.3% CBOT rice 1410.00 5.00 0.4% -3.5% EU wheat 210.50 1.00 0.5% 4.0% US crude 83.80 -0.28 -0.4% -15.2% Dow Jones 12,566 12 0.1% 2.9% Gold 1583.89 -9.96 -0.6% 1.3% Euro/dollar 1.2542 -0.0113 -0.9% -3.1% Dollar Index 82.2750 -0.2360 -0.3% 2.6% Baltic Freight 884 7 0.8% -49.1% (Reporting by Sam Nelson)