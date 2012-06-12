SYDNEY, June 12 U.S. corn dipped on Tuesday, extending losses as concern over the health of the euro zone flared again despite a loan deal for troubled Spanish banks, while crop-friendly rains in the Midwest also weighed on prices. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.8 percent in early Asian trade, after sliding 1.8 percent on Monday. The front month July corn contract slipped 0.38 percent, after falling 1 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day decline in two weeks on doubts over the bailout of Spain's banks and on crop-quenching U.S. rains after a hot and dry spell. November soybeans fell 0.26 percent, while front month July soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading despite the USDA reporting deteriorating crop conditions after recent unfavourable weather. July wheat fell 0.4 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA said 66 percent of U.S corn crops are good to excellent as of Sunday, down on the 72 percent reported one week earlier, and down on the 68 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. * USDA says 60 percent of soybeans planted rated good to excellent as of Sunday, down on the 65 percent recorded the week before, and down on the 63 percent expected by analysts. * Despite rain on Monday, the forecasts for the next couple of weeks suggest that hot, dry weather could further threaten U.S. crop prospects. Dry weather stress on the U.S. corn and soybean crops is expected to continue for at least the next two weeks, trimming production potential, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. * Hot and dry weather around the U.S. Midwest has put the U.S. corn and soybean crops under stress, particularly in southern areas where early-seeded crops were more mature than usual, analysts said. * U.S. winter wheat rated 53 percent good to excellent by USDA, up on the 52 percent recorded a week earlier, while U.S. spring wheat condition rated 75 percent good to excellent, down on the 78 percent recorded a week prior. * The market is turning its focus to the USDA June supply and demand report and winter wheat production report due for release later on Tuesday. * An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012 U.S. winter wheat production. MARKET NEWS * The euro sank against the dollar and yen on Monday as a brief spate of euphoria over Spain's bank bailout deal gave way to worry that the country is being saddled with even more debt, heightened by a wary mood days ahead of Greek elections. * Oil tumbled 3 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude at its lowest for the year as fears that the euro zone debt crisis will engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand reversed a rally sparked by Europe's plan to rescue Spanish banks. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1230 U.S. Import prices mm May 1230 U.S. Global agricultural supply-demand report 1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 1800 U.S. Federal budget May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly OPEC 159th Ordinary Meeting Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 628.00 -2.50 -0.40% -4.41% 613.59 43 CBOT corn 589.75 -2.25 -0.38% -10.44% 608.25 53 CBOT soy 1425.50 0.75 +0.05% +16.13% 1161.83 64 CBOT rice $13.99 -$0.06 -0.46% -4.47% $14.41 37 WTI crude $81.56 -$1.14 -1.38% -20.78% $98.24 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 -$0.046 -3.58% -4.38% USD/AUD 0.987 -0.049 -4.76% -4.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)