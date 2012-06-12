SYDNEY, June 12 U.S. corn dipped on Tuesday,
extending losses as concern over the health of the euro zone
flared again despite a loan deal for troubled Spanish banks,
while crop-friendly rains in the Midwest also weighed on prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.8 percent
in early Asian trade, after sliding 1.8 percent on Monday. The
front month July corn contract slipped 0.38 percent, after
falling 1 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day
decline in two weeks on doubts over the bailout of Spain's banks
and on crop-quenching U.S. rains after a hot and dry spell.
November soybeans fell 0.26 percent, while front month
July soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading
despite the USDA reporting deteriorating crop conditions after
recent unfavourable weather.
July wheat fell 0.4 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* USDA said 66 percent of U.S corn crops are good to
excellent as of Sunday, down on the 72 percent reported one week
earlier, and down on the 68 percent forecast in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
* USDA says 60 percent of soybeans planted rated good to
excellent as of Sunday, down on the 65 percent recorded the week
before, and down on the 63 percent expected by analysts.
* Despite rain on Monday, the forecasts for the next couple
of weeks suggest that hot, dry weather could further threaten
U.S. crop prospects. Dry weather stress on the U.S. corn and
soybean crops is expected to continue for at least the next two
weeks, trimming production potential, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Monday.
* Hot and dry weather around the U.S. Midwest has put the
U.S. corn and soybean crops under stress, particularly in
southern areas where early-seeded crops were more mature than
usual, analysts said.
* U.S. winter wheat rated 53 percent good to excellent by
USDA, up on the 52 percent recorded a week earlier, while U.S.
spring wheat condition rated 75 percent good to excellent, down
on the 78 percent recorded a week prior.
* The market is turning its focus to the USDA June supply
and demand report and winter wheat production report due for
release later on Tuesday.
* An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would
trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks
for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for
2012 U.S. winter wheat production.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro sank against the dollar and yen on Monday as a
brief spate of euphoria over Spain's bank bailout deal gave way
to worry that the country is being saddled with even more debt,
heightened by a wary mood days ahead of Greek elections.
* Oil tumbled 3 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude at its
lowest for the year as fears that the euro zone debt crisis will
engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand reversed a
rally sparked by Europe's plan to rescue Spanish banks.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly
1230 U.S. Import prices mm May
1230 U.S. Global agricultural supply-demand report
1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
1800 U.S. Federal budget May
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
OPEC 159th Ordinary Meeting
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 628.00 -2.50 -0.40% -4.41% 613.59 43
CBOT corn 589.75 -2.25 -0.38% -10.44% 608.25 53
CBOT soy 1425.50 0.75 +0.05% +16.13% 1161.83 64
CBOT rice $13.99 -$0.06 -0.46% -4.47% $14.41 37
WTI crude $81.56 -$1.14 -1.38% -20.78% $98.24 14
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.248 -$0.046 -3.58% -4.38%
USD/AUD 0.987 -0.049 -4.76% -4.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)