* Corn falls for 2nd day; wheat dips, soy firms * U.S. corn, soy ratings drop in Midwest heat * Markets reverse gains on Spanish debt concerns * Coming Up: USDA word supply-demand report: 1230 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 12 U.S. corn slid for a second straight day on Tuesday, while wheat edged lower with pressure from broad-based weakness in financial markets as a bailout of Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors. Soybeans rose ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report which is expected to show tightening global oilseed supplies. A decline in corn values came even as hot and dry conditions in the U.S. Midwestern grain belt degraded crops more than expected last week and analysts said some of the damage might be irreversible. "We did see in the weekly crop report reasonable deterioration in the corn crop conditions, which is pretty significant but all of that information will be overshadowed by tonight's USDA report," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.6 percent to $5.88-1/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT, while July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.29 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.2 percent to $6.29-1/2 a bushel. A significant portion of trade is tied to position-squaring before the release at 1230 GMT of the USDA June supply and demand report and winter wheat production report. An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012 U.S. winter wheat production. Analysts said soybean supplies look set to remain significantly tight next year. "U.S. soybean stocks are expected to remain at extremely tight levels next year, so just at the moment people are reluctant to short the oilseed market," said Mathews. Still, the agricultural products continued to face headwinds as global markets slipped under the pressure of the euro zone debt crisis. Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted. Markets worried the weekend deal could further aggravate Spain's rising public debts, while attention is turning to problems in Italy and the June 17 election in Greece that could determine its fate within the common currency bloc. U.S. weather is expected to dominate sentiment in the weeks ahead as corn and soybean crops enter the yield-determining phase. The USDA's weekly crop ratings survey on Monday afternoon put the corn crop at 66 percent good to excellent as of June 10, down 6 percentage points from a week earlier. Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans fell 5 percentage points to 60 percent good to excellent. Despite some rain, forecasts for the next couple of weeks suggest that hot, dry weather could further threaten U.S. crop prospects. Dry weather stress on the U.S. corn and soybean crops is forecast to continue for at least the next two weeks, trimming production potential, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 629.50 -1.00 -0.16% -0.24% 638.22 45 CBOT corn 588.25 -3.75 -0.63% -1.96% 593.74 52 CBOT soy 1429.00 4.25 +0.30% +0.11% 1402.38 66 CBOT rice $14.01 -$0.05 -0.32% -0.50% $14.75 38 WTI crude $81.80 -$0.90 -1.09% -2.73% $91.79 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.001 +0.07% -1.35% USD/AUD 0.989 0.003 +0.28% -1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)