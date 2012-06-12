* Corn falls for 2nd day; wheat dips, soy firms
* U.S. corn, soy ratings drop in Midwest heat
* Markets reverse gains on Spanish debt concerns
* Coming Up: USDA word supply-demand report: 1230 GMT
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 12 U.S. corn slid for a second
straight day on Tuesday, while wheat edged lower with pressure
from broad-based weakness in financial markets as a bailout of
Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors.
Soybeans rose ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture
supply and demand report which is expected to show tightening
global oilseed supplies.
A decline in corn values came even as hot and dry conditions
in the U.S. Midwestern grain belt degraded crops more than
expected last week and analysts said some of the damage might be
irreversible.
"We did see in the weekly crop report reasonable
deterioration in the corn crop conditions, which is pretty
significant but all of that information will be overshadowed by
tonight's USDA report," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.6 percent to
$5.88-1/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT, while July soybeans rose
0.3 percent to $14.29 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.2 percent to
$6.29-1/2 a bushel.
A significant portion of trade is tied to position-squaring
before the release at 1230 GMT of the USDA June supply and
demand report and winter wheat production report.
An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim
its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for
old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012
U.S. winter wheat production.
Analysts said soybean supplies look set to remain
significantly tight next year.
"U.S. soybean stocks are expected to remain at extremely
tight levels next year, so just at the moment people are
reluctant to short the oilseed market," said Mathews.
Still, the agricultural products continued to face headwinds
as global markets slipped under the pressure of the euro zone
debt crisis.
Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains as a
European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to
convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe
will be halted.
Markets worried the weekend deal could further aggravate
Spain's rising public debts, while attention is turning to
problems in Italy and the June 17 election in Greece that could
determine its fate within the common currency bloc.
U.S. weather is expected to dominate sentiment in the weeks
ahead as corn and soybean crops enter the yield-determining
phase.
The USDA's weekly crop ratings survey on Monday afternoon
put the corn crop at 66 percent good to excellent as of June 10,
down 6 percentage points from a week earlier. Good-to-excellent
ratings for soybeans fell 5 percentage points to 60 percent good
to excellent.
Despite some rain, forecasts for the next couple of weeks
suggest that hot, dry weather could further threaten U.S. crop
prospects.
Dry weather stress on the U.S. corn and soybean crops is
forecast to continue for at least the next two weeks, trimming
production potential, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Monday.
Prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 629.50 -1.00 -0.16% -0.24% 638.22 45
CBOT corn 588.25 -3.75 -0.63% -1.96% 593.74 52
CBOT soy 1429.00 4.25 +0.30% +0.11% 1402.38 66
CBOT rice $14.01 -$0.05 -0.32% -0.50% $14.75 38
WTI crude $81.80 -$0.90 -1.09% -2.73% $91.79 15
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.001 +0.07% -1.35%
USD/AUD 0.989 0.003 +0.28% -1.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)