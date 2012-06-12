* USDA leaves unchanged its US corn stocks forecasts * USDA trims its outlook for wheat and soy stocks * USDA's winter wheat production above average estimates * Forecasters see improved U.S. corn weather (Updates prices, adds USDA crop report details) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 12 U.S. corn dropped 1 percent on Tuesday, declining for a second straight session on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's unchanged estimate of U.S. corn ending stocks and outlooks for better crop weather. On the first day that Chicago Board of Trade grain futures were open for business when a monthly USDA crop report was released, soybeans firmed after USDA trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand. Wheat sagged after the agency's U.S. winter wheat production estimate exceeded analysts' forecasts. "I didn't see anything too surprising. I did think the corn ending stocks would come down a little, but you really can't argue with their usage numbers," said Tim Emslie, director of research for Country Hedging, of the USDA's June supply/demand report released Tuesday morning. At 8:42 a.m. CDT (1342 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was down 3 cents at $5.89 a bushel, July soybeans were up 3-3/4 at $14.28-1/2 and wheat for July delivery was down 7 cents at $6.23-1/2. USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at 851 million bushels, a 16-year low, and next year's stocks were seen more than doubled at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll. In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages. "Overall the market is doing exactly what it should be doing. The extended forecast put in a little more moisture and we have a disappointing report for corn," said Rich Nelson, research director for Allendale Inc, referring to the pressure on the corn market. "As for the soybeans, it's reflecting the fact that it's tight," he added of the cut by USDA in soy stocks. VOLATILE EARLY US WEATHER MARKET Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to declining condition ratings for the corn and soybean crops and was beginning to trim prospects for this year's production. Now, Corn Belt weather forecasts have improved with more rainfall expected over the next two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural meteorologist said. "It was a little wetter than expected yesterday in southern Illinois and Missouri with 0.25 inch to 1.00 inch," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. "The Midwest looks dry for a few days, but by Thursday and Friday there will be good rains in the north of 0.50 inch to 2.00 inches," he said. Tapley said the six- to 10-day outlook for the Midwest likewise turned wetter, with above-average precipitation expected next week in the north but the south and eastern Midwest still dry. "Overall, a little more favorable outlook today than we saw yesterday," Tapley said. The rains would benefit crop growth but some pockets of dryness will remain. Prices at 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 588.50 -3.50 -0.6% -9.0% CBOT soy 1427.75 3.00 0.2% 19.1% CBOT meal 429.00 1.00 0.2% 38.7% CBOT soyoil 49.72 -0.02 0.0% -4.5% CBOT wheat 623.00 -7.25 -1.2% -4.6% CBOT rice 1415.00 9.50 0.7% -3.1% EU wheat 208.00 -1.75 -0.8% 2.7% US crude 82.91 0.22 0.3% -16.1% Dow Jones 12,443 32 0.3% 1.8% Gold 1602.10 7.15 0.4% 2.4% Euro/dollar 1.2482 0.0017 0.1% -3.6% Dollar Index 82.5360 0.0210 0.0% 2.9% Baltic Freight 893 9 1.0% -48.6% (Reporting by Sam Nelson.)