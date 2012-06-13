SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago corn slid on
Wednesday, falling for a third consecutive session on pressure
from forecasters of more rain in the U.S. Midwest and a
government report which kept the stocks unchanged.
Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade, holding
on to Tuesday's gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export
demand. Wheat rose 0.5 percent, supported by estimates of lower
output in Australia, the world's second largest exporter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their
forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. Corn Belt weather
forecasts have improved with more rain expected over the next
two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
* Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to lower
condition ratings for the corn and soybeans and was beginning to
dent prospects for this year's production.
* The USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at
851 million bushels, unchanged from its May estimate but still a
16-year low. Next year's stocks were seen to more than double at
1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an
average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.
* In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its
outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and
new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the
analyst averages.
* The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at
1.684 billion bushels, above the average of analysts' estimates
of 1.639 billion but below the government's May estimate of
1.694 billion.
* Australia on Wednesday downgraded its winter wheat
production forecast by more than 7 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes, almost one-fifth smaller than last year's record crop,
citing average-to-dry growing conditions so far this year.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday
after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on
gains in stocks and commodities while investors cashed in
bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek
election.
* Crude futures weakened on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of
the producer group OPEC this week and as uncertainty over
Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis continued to stoke
fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth.
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
1230 U.S. Producer prices May
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report
Prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 618.75 2.75 +0.45% -1.94% 637.86 40
CBOT corn 581.75 -2.25 -0.39% -3.04% 593.53 45
CBOT soy 1434.75 -0.25 -0.02% +0.70% 1401.13 68
CBOT rice $14.13 $0.03 +0.21% +0.36% $14.75 44
WTI crude $83.00 -$0.32 -0.38% +0.36% $91.07 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.250 $0.002 +0.18% -1.25%
USD/AUD 0.994 0.008 +0.77% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)