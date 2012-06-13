SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago corn slid on Wednesday, falling for a third consecutive session on pressure from forecasters of more rain in the U.S. Midwest and a government report which kept the stocks unchanged. Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade, holding on to Tuesday's gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand. Wheat rose 0.5 percent, supported by estimates of lower output in Australia, the world's second largest exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. Corn Belt weather forecasts have improved with more rain expected over the next two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural meteorologist said. * Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to lower condition ratings for the corn and soybeans and was beginning to dent prospects for this year's production. * The USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at 851 million bushels, unchanged from its May estimate but still a 16-year low. Next year's stocks were seen to more than double at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll. * In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages. * The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at 1.684 billion bushels, above the average of analysts' estimates of 1.639 billion but below the government's May estimate of 1.694 billion. * Australia on Wednesday downgraded its winter wheat production forecast by more than 7 percent to 24.1 million tonnes, almost one-fifth smaller than last year's record crop, citing average-to-dry growing conditions so far this year. MARKET NEWS * The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on gains in stocks and commodities while investors cashed in bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek election. * Crude futures weakened on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the producer group OPEC this week and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis continued to stoke fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth. * U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr 1230 U.S. Producer prices May 1230 U.S. Retail sales May 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.75 2.75 +0.45% -1.94% 637.86 40 CBOT corn 581.75 -2.25 -0.39% -3.04% 593.53 45 CBOT soy 1434.75 -0.25 -0.02% +0.70% 1401.13 68 CBOT rice $14.13 $0.03 +0.21% +0.36% $14.75 44 WTI crude $83.00 -$0.32 -0.38% +0.36% $91.07 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.250 $0.002 +0.18% -1.25% USD/AUD 0.994 0.008 +0.77% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)