* Corn falls on forecasts of rains in U.S. Midwest * Soy firm as USDA trims projection of U.S. stocks * Australia cuts wheat output forecast on dryness (Add details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago corn slid on Wednesday, falling for a third consecutive session on pressure from forecasters of more rain in the U.S. Midwest and a government report which kept the stocks unchanged. Soybeans were little changed, holding onto Tuesday's gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand. Wheat rose 0.3 percent, supported by estimates of lower output in Australia, which is likely to emerge as the world's second-largest exporter this year. "In the short term there will be pressure on corn prices because of the rain forecast, but if the weather continues to be dry there will be support," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "A reduction is Australian production estimate is slightly supportive for the market even though there are ample global supplies." Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.3 percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel by 0325 GMT, while July soybeans were nearly unchanged at $14.34-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.18 a bushel. Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. The weather forecasts have improved with more rain expected over the next two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural meteorologist said. Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to lower condition ratings for the corn and soybeans and was beginning to dent prospects for this year's production. The USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at 851 million bushels, unchanged from its May estimate but still a 16-year low. Next year's stocks were projected to more than double at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll. In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages. The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at 1.684 billion bushels, above the average of analysts' estimates of 1.639 billion but below the government's May estimate of 1.694 billion. There was supportive news for the wheat market as the Australian government reduced its forecast for 2012/13 output. Australia on Wednesday downgraded its winter wheat production forecast by more than 7 percent to 24.1 million tonnes, almost one-fifth smaller than last year's record crop, citing average-to-dry growing conditions so far this year. "It is two million tonnes of wheat you are losing in Australia when all areas in the world that produce milling wheat will be down year-on-year other than North America," said an analyst who was not willing to be named due to his company policy. "The availability of higher quality of wheat in the world will be lower relative to last year." Prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.00 2.00 +0.32% -1.98% 638.05 41 CBOT corn 582.50 -1.50 -0.26% -1.60% 592.34 46 CBOT soy 1434.25 -0.75 -0.05% +0.67% 1401.12 68 CBOT rice $14.13 $0.03 +0.18% +0.50% $14.71 43 WTI crude $82.89 -$0.43 -0.52% +0.23% $91.06 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.001 +0.07% -1.35% USD/AUD 0.994 0.008 +0.83% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)