By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago corn slid on
Wednesday, falling for a third consecutive session on pressure
from forecasters of more rain in the U.S. Midwest and a
government report which kept the stocks unchanged.
Soybeans were little changed, holding onto Tuesday's gains
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture trimmed its projection
of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand. Wheat rose 0.3
percent, supported by estimates of lower output in Australia,
which is likely to emerge as the world's second-largest exporter
this year.
"In the short term there will be pressure on corn prices
because of the rain forecast, but if the weather continues to be
dry there will be support," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"A reduction is Australian production estimate is slightly
supportive for the market even though there are ample global
supplies."
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.3 percent to
$5.82-1/2 a bushel by 0325 GMT, while July soybeans were
nearly unchanged at $14.34-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.3
percent to $6.18 a bushel.
Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their
forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. The weather
forecasts have improved with more rain expected over the next
two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to lower
condition ratings for the corn and soybeans and was beginning to
dent prospects for this year's production.
The USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at 851
million bushels, unchanged from its May estimate but still a
16-year low. Next year's stocks were projected to more than
double at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above
an average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.
In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its
outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and
new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the
analyst averages.
The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at
1.684 billion bushels, above the average of analysts' estimates
of 1.639 billion but below the government's May estimate of
1.694 billion.
There was supportive news for the wheat market as the
Australian government reduced its forecast for 2012/13 output.
Australia on Wednesday downgraded its winter wheat
production forecast by more than 7 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes, almost one-fifth smaller than last year's record crop,
citing average-to-dry growing conditions so far this year.
"It is two million tonnes of wheat you are losing in
Australia when all areas in the world that produce milling wheat
will be down year-on-year other than North America," said an
analyst who was not willing to be named due to his company
policy.
"The availability of higher quality of wheat in the world
will be lower relative to last year."
