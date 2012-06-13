* Global economic concerns maintain grip on market * New-crop corn down on better weather; firm cash lifts old-crop * Soybeans fall on global economic concerns * Forecasters see improved U.S. crop weather * Cut in Australia's wheat harvest underpins wheat (Updates prices, fresh analyst quote, adds Reuters corn yield poll) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 13 U.S. new-crop December corn fell 2 percent to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for more rain in the Midwest, which eased concerns about the heat-stressed crop as it heads into its critical pollination stage. However, old-crop spot July rose over 1 percent on a strong cash basis market due to brisk demand from ethanol makers and slow farmer selling. In less than two weeks, the actively traded July/December spread has gapped nearly 150 percent to 82 cents, premium July from 33 cents, premium July at the end of May. "They were bull-spreading (buying July and selling December), the cash market is really hot," a trader said. U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2 percent, posting the biggest loss in over a week, as funds liquidated long holdings as concerns about the global economy weighed, despite a half percentage point drop in the dollar index. "Macroeconomic nervousness has a grip on the markets right now, that and there have been no big changes in the weather forecasts to feed the bull," said Sterling Smith, oilseeds analyst for Citigroup. December corn, the first month to fully reflect this year's harvest, has tumbled nearly 6 percent in the past three days. Traders and analysts said there was increased concern about the global economy. European stocks were pressured by borrowing costs in Italy and Spain. Slower-than-expected economic expansion in China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, lent further pressure to the soy market. Wheat held firm, underpinned by a technical bounce after Wednesday's 2 percent tumble and on a cut in Australia's wheat harvest forecast. Australia is expected to be the world's second largest exporter and a reduced crop there could shift business to the United States. "Wheat is gaining support from the cut in the Australian harvest forecast although I doubt the reduction will have major impact as Australia has large carryover stocks," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. USDA's winter wheat production forecast released on Tuesday reminded the market there will be a plentiful supply of newly harvested wheat in the United States. USDA pegged winter wheat output this year at 1.684 billion bushels, topping analysts' estimates. Top producer Kansas was expected to harvest 387 million bushels, well above last year's output of 276.5 million. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop corn for December delivery was down 12 cents at $5.10-1/2, spot July delivery was up 8-1/2 cents per bushel at $5.92-1/2. CBOT July soybeans were down 26-3/4 cents at $14.08-1/4 and July wheat was unchanged at $6.16. U.S. weather patterns have now shifted to a wetter scenario, though they are still short of perfect for the corn crop that was planted early and is pollinating early. Last week, dryness was expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest for at least two weeks, a threat to corn yield prospects. A Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday pegged the 2012 U.S. corn yield per acre at 161.5 bushels, down from USDA's current forecast for 166.0 bushels. The analyst average forecast 2012 corn production at 14.182 billion bushels, down from the current USDA outlook for 14.790 billion but still a record high, above the previous record of 13.1 billion bushels. "Weather isn't ideal but we're not seeing the ridging patterns that would bring in continuous or extreme heat. Right now we're continuing to see some rainfall," said Don Roose, analyst and president for U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa. Light rain is expected late this week in portions of the northwest U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area, but dry weather is likely elsewhere, agricultural meteorologists said on Wednesday. Prices at 1:59 p.m. CDT (1859 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 592.50 8.50 1.5% -8.4% CBOT soy 1408.25 -26.75 -1.9% 17.5% CBOT meal 422.00 -11.00 -2.5% 36.4% CBOT soyoil 49.10 -0.62 -1.3% -5.7% CBOT wheat 616.00 0.00 0.0% -5.6% CBOT rice 1389.50 -20.50 -1.5% -4.9% EU wheat 205.75 -0.25 -0.1% 1.6% US crude 82.38 -0.94 -1.1% -16.6% Dow Jones 12,512 -61 -0.5% 2.4% Gold 1618.10 8.60 0.5% 3.5% Euro/dollar 1.2588 0.0084 0.7% -2.8% Dollar Index 82.0570 -0.3660 -0.4% 2.3% Baltic Freight 902 9 1.0% -48.1% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)