* Global economic concerns maintain grip on market
* New-crop corn down on better weather; firm cash lifts
old-crop
* Soybeans fall on global economic concerns
* Forecasters see improved U.S. crop weather
* Cut in Australia's wheat harvest underpins wheat
(Updates prices, fresh analyst quote, adds Reuters corn yield
poll)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, June 13 U.S. new-crop December corn
fell 2 percent to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts
for more rain in the Midwest, which eased concerns about the
heat-stressed crop as it heads into its critical pollination
stage.
However, old-crop spot July rose over 1 percent on a
strong cash basis market due to brisk demand from ethanol makers
and slow farmer selling. In less than two weeks, the actively
traded July/December spread has gapped nearly 150 percent to 82
cents, premium July from 33 cents, premium July at the end of
May.
"They were bull-spreading (buying July and selling
December), the cash market is really hot," a trader said.
U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2 percent, posting the
biggest loss in over a week, as funds liquidated long holdings
as concerns about the global economy weighed, despite a half
percentage point drop in the dollar index.
"Macroeconomic nervousness has a grip on the markets right
now, that and there have been no big changes in the weather
forecasts to feed the bull," said Sterling Smith, oilseeds
analyst for Citigroup.
December corn, the first month to fully reflect this year's
harvest, has tumbled nearly 6 percent in the past three days.
Traders and analysts said there was increased concern about
the global economy. European stocks were pressured by borrowing
costs in Italy and Spain.
Slower-than-expected economic expansion in China, the
world's largest importer of soybeans, lent further pressure to
the soy market.
Wheat held firm, underpinned by a technical bounce after
Wednesday's 2 percent tumble and on a cut in Australia's wheat
harvest forecast. Australia is expected to be the world's second
largest exporter and a reduced crop there could shift business
to the United States.
"Wheat is gaining support from the cut in the Australian
harvest forecast although I doubt the reduction will have major
impact as Australia has large carryover stocks," said Rabobank
analyst Erin FitzPatrick.
USDA's winter wheat production forecast released on Tuesday
reminded the market there will be a plentiful supply of newly
harvested wheat in the United States.
USDA pegged winter wheat output this year at 1.684 billion
bushels, topping analysts' estimates. Top producer Kansas was
expected to harvest 387 million bushels, well above last year's
output of 276.5 million.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop corn for December delivery
was down 12 cents at $5.10-1/2, spot July delivery
was up 8-1/2 cents per bushel at $5.92-1/2.
CBOT July soybeans were down 26-3/4 cents at
$14.08-1/4 and July wheat was unchanged at $6.16.
U.S. weather patterns have now shifted to a wetter scenario,
though they are still short of perfect for the corn crop that
was planted early and is pollinating early.
Last week, dryness was expected to continue in the U.S.
Midwest for at least two weeks, a threat to corn yield
prospects.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday pegged the 2012
U.S. corn yield per acre at 161.5 bushels, down from USDA's
current forecast for 166.0 bushels.
The analyst average forecast 2012 corn production at 14.182
billion bushels, down from the current USDA outlook for 14.790
billion but still a record high, above the previous record of
13.1 billion bushels.
"Weather isn't ideal but we're not seeing the ridging
patterns that would bring in continuous or extreme heat. Right
now we're continuing to see some rainfall," said Don Roose,
analyst and president for U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.
Light rain is expected late this week in portions of the
northwest U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area, but dry
weather is likely elsewhere, agricultural meteorologists said on
Wednesday.
Prices at 1:59 p.m. CDT (1859 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 592.50 8.50 1.5% -8.4%
CBOT soy 1408.25 -26.75 -1.9% 17.5%
CBOT meal 422.00 -11.00 -2.5% 36.4%
CBOT soyoil 49.10 -0.62 -1.3% -5.7%
CBOT wheat 616.00 0.00 0.0% -5.6%
CBOT rice 1389.50 -20.50 -1.5% -4.9%
EU wheat 205.75 -0.25 -0.1% 1.6%
US crude 82.38 -0.94 -1.1% -16.6%
Dow Jones 12,512 -61 -0.5% 2.4%
Gold 1618.10 8.60 0.5% 3.5%
Euro/dollar 1.2588 0.0084 0.7% -2.8%
Dollar Index 82.0570 -0.3660 -0.4% 2.3%
Baltic Freight 902 9 1.0% -48.1%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan
in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)