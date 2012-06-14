SYDNEY, June 14 U.S. corn prices nudged up on
Thursday, clawing back some of the losses in the new crop from
the previous session, as supply concerns eased slightly on
forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest grain belt.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.24
percent after falling 2 percent in the previous session. The
front month, old-crop July contract firmed 0.42 percent,
extending a 1 p ercent rise on Wednesday, helped by demand from
ethanol makers and slow farmer selling.
July wheat rose 0.28 percent after closing flat in the
previous session.
July soybean opened flat after falling 1.9 percent in
the previous session, the biggest loss in over a week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. weather patterns have now shifted to a wetter
scenario, though they are still short of perfect for the corn
crop that was planted early and is pollinating early, but the
forecasts ease market concerns over potential damage to crops.
Last week, dryness was expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest
for at least two weeks, a threat to corn yield prospects.
* The hot weather had driven market expectations of a
further downgrade to U.S. stockpiles. Reuters poll of 15
analysts on Wednesday pegged the 2012 U.S. corn yield per acre
at 161.5 bushels, down from USDA's current forecast for 166.0
bushels.
* But even with the lower yield estimated by the analysts,
the United States is likely to produce a record crop this autumn
that could double ending stocks that are set to be the lowest in
16 years this summer in the world's largest exporter of the
grain.
* Wheat underpinned by a technical bounce after a 2 percent
tumble and on a cut in Australia's wheat harvest forecast.
Australia is expected to be the world's second largest exporter
and a reduced crop there could shift business to the United
States.
* Soybeans under pressure as funds liquidated long positions
as concerns about the global economy persisted, while China -
the world's largest soybean importer, could report second
quarter GDP of less than 7 percent, a government adviser said on
Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in
Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on
Wall Street.
* Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude
fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr
0900 Euro Zone Inflation, final yy May
1230 U.S. CPI May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. Current account Q1
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.75 1.75 +0.28% -5.97% 613.25 42
CBOT corn 595.00 2.50 +0.42% -9.64% 608.43 56
CBOT soy 1408.50 0.25 +0.02% +14.75% 1161.27 53
CBOT rice $13.93 $0.03 +0.22% -4.92% $14.41 36
WTI crude $82.48 -$0.14 -0.17% -19.89% $98.27 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.256 -$0.038 -2.97% -3.76%
USD/AUD 0.994 -0.043 -4.16% -4.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)