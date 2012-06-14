SYDNEY, June 14 U.S. corn prices nudged up on Thursday, clawing back some of the losses in the new crop from the previous session, as supply concerns eased slightly on forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest grain belt. Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.24 percent after falling 2 percent in the previous session. The front month, old-crop July contract firmed 0.42 percent, extending a 1 p ercent rise on Wednesday, helped by demand from ethanol makers and slow farmer selling. July wheat rose 0.28 percent after closing flat in the previous session. July soybean opened flat after falling 1.9 percent in the previous session, the biggest loss in over a week. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. weather patterns have now shifted to a wetter scenario, though they are still short of perfect for the corn crop that was planted early and is pollinating early, but the forecasts ease market concerns over potential damage to crops. Last week, dryness was expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest for at least two weeks, a threat to corn yield prospects. * The hot weather had driven market expectations of a further downgrade to U.S. stockpiles. Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday pegged the 2012 U.S. corn yield per acre at 161.5 bushels, down from USDA's current forecast for 166.0 bushels. * But even with the lower yield estimated by the analysts, the United States is likely to produce a record crop this autumn that could double ending stocks that are set to be the lowest in 16 years this summer in the world's largest exporter of the grain. * Wheat underpinned by a technical bounce after a 2 percent tumble and on a cut in Australia's wheat harvest forecast. Australia is expected to be the world's second largest exporter and a reduced crop there could shift business to the United States. * Soybeans under pressure as funds liquidated long positions as concerns about the global economy persisted, while China - the world's largest soybean importer, could report second quarter GDP of less than 7 percent, a government adviser said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street. * Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr 0900 Euro Zone Inflation, final yy May 1230 U.S. CPI May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. Current account Q1 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.75 1.75 +0.28% -5.97% 613.25 42 CBOT corn 595.00 2.50 +0.42% -9.64% 608.43 56 CBOT soy 1408.50 0.25 +0.02% +14.75% 1161.27 53 CBOT rice $13.93 $0.03 +0.22% -4.92% $14.41 36 WTI crude $82.48 -$0.14 -0.17% -19.89% $98.27 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.256 -$0.038 -2.97% -3.76% USD/AUD 0.994 -0.043 -4.16% -4.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)