SYDNEY, June 15 U.S. corn futures fell on
Friday, shedding part of the weather-influenced gains from the
previous session, as the market turned cautious ahead of new
elections in Greece, which could hurt a euro zone recovery and
rattle global demand.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.50 percent
after climbing 1.5 percent in the previous session as hot, dry
weather was forecast to hit the U.S. Midwest at the weekend,
threatening crop development.
Wheat climbed 0.24 percent, extending gains from the
previous session, after China's official grain think-tank
revised down the country's 2012 winter wheat production to 111.7
million tonnes from the previous forecast of 114 million tonnes
on damage from disease.
Wheat had climbed 1.2 percent in the previous session on a
rare sale of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China and on concerns
about weather threats to the crops in Australia and Russia.
July soybeans firmed 0.72 percent after hitting an
8-day low on Thursday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Drier and hotter weather is expected by the weekend in the
U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region, which may add
further stress to the crops, an agricultural meteorologist said
on Thursday. Forecasters predict temperatures will rise into the
upper 80s F to mid-90s F early next week in the Corn Belt but it
will be cooler the rest of the week.
* Analysts already have started to trim U.S. corn yield
outlooks due to dry weather in May and early June. A Reuters
poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday showed the expected yield per
acre down 3 percent from USDA's initial forecast for 166 bushels
per acre.
* U.S. corn supplies are at the lowest in 16 years and the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on June 29th will release
its quarterly stocks report that will show the government's
estimate of the corn supply in the U.S. as of June 1. USDA also
on that date will release fresh U.S. plantings data.
* China's official grain think-tank has revised down the
country's 2012 winter wheat output to 111.7 million tonnes from
a previous forecast of 114 million tonnes after widespread
damage from disease. The winter wheat now being harvested
accounts for about 95 percent of the country's total wheat
output, which the China National Grain and Oils Information
Center (CNGOIC) also revised down to 118 million tonnes this
year from an estimate of 120.3 million tonnes last month.
* USDA on Thursday said U.S. exporters sold China 110,000
tonnes of SRW wheat for delivery this marketing year.
It was the largest sale of SRW wheat to China in
8-1/2 years. The last time China bought that much wheat was on
Jan. 15, 2004, when they bought 300,000 tonnes of old-crop and
670,000 tonnes of new-crop, according to USDA data.
* Soybeans under pressure as funds continue to liquidate
long positions as worries persist over the euro zone debt
crisis.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day on
Thursday, lifted late in the session by news that central banks
will be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze
should the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market
turmoil.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil
output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30
million barrels per day.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central
banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek
elections this weekend lead to turmoil in financial markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0650 ECB President Draghi speaks in Frankfurt
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Apr
1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey June
1315 U.S. Industrial production May
1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 625.00 1.50 +0.24% -4.87% 613.49 45
CBOT corn 598.50 -3.00 -0.50% -9.11% 608.54 56
CBOT soy 1396.00 10.00 +0.72% +13.73% 1160.85 46
CBOT rice $14.01 $0.04 +0.29% -4.34% $14.41 43
WTI crude $84.26 $0.35 +0.42% -18.16% $98.33 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.262 -$0.032 -2.50% -3.30%
USD/AUD 1.000 -0.037 -3.54% -3.57%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)