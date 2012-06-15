SYDNEY, June 15 U.S. corn futures fell on Friday, shedding part of the weather-influenced gains from the previous session, as the market turned cautious ahead of new elections in Greece, which could hurt a euro zone recovery and rattle global demand. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.50 percent after climbing 1.5 percent in the previous session as hot, dry weather was forecast to hit the U.S. Midwest at the weekend, threatening crop development. Wheat climbed 0.24 percent, extending gains from the previous session, after China's official grain think-tank revised down the country's 2012 winter wheat production to 111.7 million tonnes from the previous forecast of 114 million tonnes on damage from disease. Wheat had climbed 1.2 percent in the previous session on a rare sale of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China and on concerns about weather threats to the crops in Australia and Russia. July soybeans firmed 0.72 percent after hitting an 8-day low on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * Drier and hotter weather is expected by the weekend in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region, which may add further stress to the crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. Forecasters predict temperatures will rise into the upper 80s F to mid-90s F early next week in the Corn Belt but it will be cooler the rest of the week. * Analysts already have started to trim U.S. corn yield outlooks due to dry weather in May and early June. A Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday showed the expected yield per acre down 3 percent from USDA's initial forecast for 166 bushels per acre. * U.S. corn supplies are at the lowest in 16 years and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on June 29th will release its quarterly stocks report that will show the government's estimate of the corn supply in the U.S. as of June 1. USDA also on that date will release fresh U.S. plantings data. * China's official grain think-tank has revised down the country's 2012 winter wheat output to 111.7 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 114 million tonnes after widespread damage from disease. The winter wheat now being harvested accounts for about 95 percent of the country's total wheat output, which the China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC) also revised down to 118 million tonnes this year from an estimate of 120.3 million tonnes last month. * USDA on Thursday said U.S. exporters sold China 110,000 tonnes of SRW wheat for delivery this marketing year. It was the largest sale of SRW wheat to China in 8-1/2 years. The last time China bought that much wheat was on Jan. 15, 2004, when they bought 300,000 tonnes of old-crop and 670,000 tonnes of new-crop, according to USDA data. * Soybeans under pressure as funds continue to liquidate long positions as worries persist over the euro zone debt crisis. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day on Thursday, lifted late in the session by news that central banks will be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze should the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market turmoil. * Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30 million barrels per day. * U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend lead to turmoil in financial markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0650 ECB President Draghi speaks in Frankfurt 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Apr 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey June 1315 U.S. Industrial production May 1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 625.00 1.50 +0.24% -4.87% 613.49 45 CBOT corn 598.50 -3.00 -0.50% -9.11% 608.54 56 CBOT soy 1396.00 10.00 +0.72% +13.73% 1160.85 46 CBOT rice $14.01 $0.04 +0.29% -4.34% $14.41 43 WTI crude $84.26 $0.35 +0.42% -18.16% $98.33 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.262 -$0.032 -2.50% -3.30% USD/AUD 1.000 -0.037 -3.54% -3.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)