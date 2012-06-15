* Soy up nearly 1 pct, corn dips half pct, wheat extends
gains
* China winter wheat output revised down on disease
* Strong exports support soybeans, weigh on spot-corn
* Dry conditions in U.S. Midwest threaten corn prospects
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 15 Chicago wheat on Friday
extended gains from the previous session, after China's official
think-tank revised down the nation's winter crop estimates,
raising the prospect of higher imports by the world's biggest
producer and consumer of the grain.
Soybeans rose almost 1 percent, snapping a two-session
losing streak amid broad strength in financial markets following
plans by central banks to stabilise markets if a weekend
election in Greece unleashes turmoil.
"Wheat sales to China out of the U.S. are an encouraging
sign for the market and show that U.S. wheat is good value,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, referring to numbers in a weekly report from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"On top of that, the overall export sales report was
encouraging for wheat as well as soybeans, but a bit
disappointing for the corn market."
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat had gained 0.2
percent to $6.24-1/2 a bushel by 0315 GMT, while July soybeans
had added 0.9 percent to $13.98-1/4 a bushel.
July corn fell half a percent to $5.98-3/4 a bushel,
with the new-crop December contract down 0.3 percent at
$5.14-1/2 a bushel.
China's official grain think-tank revised down the country's
2012 winter wheat output to 111.7 million tonnes from the 114
million tonnes previously forecast after widespread damage from
disease.
The winter wheat now being harvested accounts for about 95
percent of the country's total wheat output, which the China
National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC) also revised
down to 118 million tonnes this year from an estimate of 120.3
million tonnes last month.
China - which last week bought 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soft
red winter wheat, its largest single purchase of that class of
wheat in 8-1/2 years - could be in the market for more cargoes.
The country has been increasing its purchases for feed from
Australia in recent months, as well as milling wheat cargoes.
But Asian buyers are now turning to the United States which is
making competitive offers.
While weekly corn sales slumped, wheat and soybean sales
rebounded from two disappointing weeks, the USDA's report
showed.
Net soybean export sales last week jumped to a five-week
peak of 1.005 million tonnes, more than the previous two weeks
combined, fueled by the largest weekly purchase in five weeks by
China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.
HOT AND DRY
U.S. wheat sales last week rebounded from a five-month low,
more than doubling to 432,900 tonnes, the most in three weeks.
Meanwhile, the soybean harvest in Argentina is being slowed
by heavy rains in areas parched by drought earlier in the
season, a leading grains exchange said.
Even as spot U.S. corn futures eased, the new-crop December
contract is likely to be supported by forecasts of hot and dry
weather in the U.S. Midwest.
Temperatures could rise into the upper 80s F to mid-90s F
early next week in the Corn Belt but will be cooler for the rest
of the week.
Analysts already have started to trim U.S. corn yield
outlooks due to dry weather in May and early June. A Reuters
poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday showed the expected yield per
acre down 3 percent from USDA's initial forecast for 166 bushels
per acre.
Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of
the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort
from the plans for coordinated action by major central banks.
Prices at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 624.50 1.00 +0.16% +1.38% 638.68 46
CBOT corn 598.75 -2.75 -0.46% +1.05% 591.25 56
CBOT soy 1398.25 12.25 +0.88% -0.71% 1396.26 49
CBOT rice $14.01 $0.04 +0.29% +0.83% $14.62 43
WTI crude $84.59 $0.68 +0.81% +2.38% $89.75 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.263 $0.015 +1.21% -0.23%
USD/AUD 1.002 0.015 +1.55% +0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)