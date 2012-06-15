* Investors liquidate on worries about Greek election
* Profit-taking of July/December corn spread cited
* Informa forecast for big US corn area weighs
* US weather jitters on analysts' radar screens
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, June 15 U.S. corn fell over 3 percent
on Friday on liquidation ahead of historic elections in Greece
over the weekend that unsettled global markets contributing to
risk-aversion.
"With this Greek election coming up Sunday a lot of people
are leery about holding anything right now, a lot of them just
said get me out," a Chicago Board of Trade floor trader said.
Corn was led lower by a week's end adjustment of the
old-crop July/new-crop December bull spread. The spread started
this month at 33 cents per bushel premium July, then soared 150
percent to peak at 82 cents on Thursday.
"It was just profit-taking of that spread, it had gotten
overdone," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale
Inc.
"They put a lot of premium in that spread and are getting
out before the weekend and the worrisome Greek elections," the
trader said.
A forecast by Informa Economics for a huge corn acreage this
year in the United States also contributed to the declines.
"That is a big number so that's part of the reason corn
turned down," he said.
Trade sources said Informa pegged the corn area at 96.8
million, above the firm's previous outlook for 96.1 million and
above USDA's current forecast for 95.9 million.
America's farmers this spring planted the largest area to
corn in 75 years.
Sales of U.S. soybeans to China underpinned the soybean
market but soy turned down after gaining in early dealings.
Analysts said the weekend elections in Greece were foremost
on everyone's radar screen along with updated weather forecasts
for the U.S. Midwest as the corn crop begins to pollinate.
"What can you say when you're waiting for new weather
forecasts and to see what happens in the EU after the
elections," Nelson said.
The dollar index slipped nearly a half percentage point
while crude oil eased and equities gained in restrained trade on
Friday ahead of the weekend elections that may help decide
Greece's fate in the euro zone debt crisis.
Fresh sales of U.S. soy to China, the world's largest
importer of soybeans, failed to stem the declines of soybean
futures.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery were
down 10 cents per bushel at $13.76, July delivery corn was
down 22 cents at $5.79-1/2 and new-crop December was down
10 at $5.06.
CBOT wheat for July delivery was down 14 at $6.09-1/2.
Corn traders were on edge Friday as less-than-ideal crop
weather was forecast for the U.S. Corn Belt.
Corn plants in the southern and central areas of the United
States are beginning to pollinate, or produce grain, a time when
cool, wet weather is needed for the crop, but forecasts are
calling for high temperatures and little widespread rain.
Corn was planted at a record fast and early pace this
season, which moved the critical pollination stage ahead two to
three weeks in nearly all of the Midwest.
Only slight improvement in weather forecasts was noted on
Friday for the weekend through next week, although crops in
roughly the northern half of the Corn Belt are expected to fare
better, an agricultural meteorologist said.
Light showers are expected this weekend in the drier areas
of the lower U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing areas which
will ease stress on crops, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for
World Weather Inc., Kansas City.
"The big change in the forecast today from yesterday is a
little wetter in the lower Midwest," Karst said.
"There will be from 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch this weekend in a
line from Kansas through Ohio and Michigan which will slow crop
deterioration."
Prices at 1:40 p.m. CDT (1840 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 579.50 -22.00 -3.7% -10.4%
CBOT soy 1376.00 -10.00 -0.7% 14.8%
CBOT meal 410.10 -6.40 -1.5% 32.5%
CBOT soyoil 48.44 0.44 0.9% -7.0%
CBOT wheat 609.50 -14.00 -2.3% -6.6%
CBOT rice 1392.00 -5.00 -0.4% -4.7%
EU wheat 204.00 -2.00 -1.0% 0.7%
US crude 84.03 0.12 0.1% -15.0%
Dow Jones 12,747 95 0.8% 4.3%
Gold 1626.20 3.90 0.2% 4.0%
Euro/dollar 1.2652 0.0026 0.2% -2.3%
Dollar Index 81.5600 -0.4300 -0.5% 1.7%
Baltic Freight 924 12 1.3% -46.8%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson)