* Investors liquidate on worries about Greek election * Profit-taking of July/December corn spread cited * Informa forecast for big US corn area weighs * US weather jitters on analysts' radar screens (Updates prices, adds fresh analyst quotes) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 15 U.S. corn fell over 3 percent on Friday on liquidation ahead of historic elections in Greece over the weekend that unsettled global markets contributing to risk-aversion. "With this Greek election coming up Sunday a lot of people are leery about holding anything right now, a lot of them just said get me out," a Chicago Board of Trade floor trader said. Corn was led lower by a week's end adjustment of the old-crop July/new-crop December bull spread. The spread started this month at 33 cents per bushel premium July, then soared 150 percent to peak at 82 cents on Thursday. "It was just profit-taking of that spread, it had gotten overdone," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc. "They put a lot of premium in that spread and are getting out before the weekend and the worrisome Greek elections," the trader said. A forecast by Informa Economics for a huge corn acreage this year in the United States also contributed to the declines. "That is a big number so that's part of the reason corn turned down," he said. Trade sources said Informa pegged the corn area at 96.8 million, above the firm's previous outlook for 96.1 million and above USDA's current forecast for 95.9 million. America's farmers this spring planted the largest area to corn in 75 years. Sales of U.S. soybeans to China underpinned the soybean market but soy turned down after gaining in early dealings. Analysts said the weekend elections in Greece were foremost on everyone's radar screen along with updated weather forecasts for the U.S. Midwest as the corn crop begins to pollinate. "What can you say when you're waiting for new weather forecasts and to see what happens in the EU after the elections," Nelson said. The dollar index slipped nearly a half percentage point while crude oil eased and equities gained in restrained trade on Friday ahead of the weekend elections that may help decide Greece's fate in the euro zone debt crisis. Fresh sales of U.S. soy to China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, failed to stem the declines of soybean futures. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery were down 10 cents per bushel at $13.76, July delivery corn was down 22 cents at $5.79-1/2 and new-crop December was down 10 at $5.06. CBOT wheat for July delivery was down 14 at $6.09-1/2. Corn traders were on edge Friday as less-than-ideal crop weather was forecast for the U.S. Corn Belt. Corn plants in the southern and central areas of the United States are beginning to pollinate, or produce grain, a time when cool, wet weather is needed for the crop, but forecasts are calling for high temperatures and little widespread rain. Corn was planted at a record fast and early pace this season, which moved the critical pollination stage ahead two to three weeks in nearly all of the Midwest. Only slight improvement in weather forecasts was noted on Friday for the weekend through next week, although crops in roughly the northern half of the Corn Belt are expected to fare better, an agricultural meteorologist said. Light showers are expected this weekend in the drier areas of the lower U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing areas which will ease stress on crops, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc., Kansas City. "The big change in the forecast today from yesterday is a little wetter in the lower Midwest," Karst said. "There will be from 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch this weekend in a line from Kansas through Ohio and Michigan which will slow crop deterioration." Prices at 1:40 p.m. CDT (1840 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 579.50 -22.00 -3.7% -10.4% CBOT soy 1376.00 -10.00 -0.7% 14.8% CBOT meal 410.10 -6.40 -1.5% 32.5% CBOT soyoil 48.44 0.44 0.9% -7.0% CBOT wheat 609.50 -14.00 -2.3% -6.6% CBOT rice 1392.00 -5.00 -0.4% -4.7% EU wheat 204.00 -2.00 -1.0% 0.7% US crude 84.03 0.12 0.1% -15.0% Dow Jones 12,747 95 0.8% 4.3% Gold 1626.20 3.90 0.2% 4.0% Euro/dollar 1.2652 0.0026 0.2% -2.3% Dollar Index 81.5600 -0.4300 -0.5% 1.7% Baltic Freight 924 12 1.3% -46.8% (Reporting by Sam Nelson)