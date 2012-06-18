SYDNEY, June 18 U.S. corn rose around 1 percent to lead the grains complex higher on Monday after Greece elected a pro-European candidate, averting immediate fears of a fresh euro zone crisis, and boosting demand for risky assets. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was up 1.19 percent in early Asian trading after slipping 1.94 percent in the previous session. Old-crop July corn firmed 0.82 percent, rebounding from a 3.66 percent fall on Friday. July soybeans rose 0.51 percent, recouping much of the losses from the previous session when the oilseed fell 0.72 percent, while July wheat climbed 0.86 percent after falling 2.25 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of U.S. 2012 corn plantings to 96.8 million acres (39.2 million hectares), from its previous forecast of 96.1 million, and raised its U.S. soybean plantings estimate to 76.0 million acres, from 75.8 million previously, trade sources said Friday. * Corn plants in the southern and central areas of the United States are beginning to pollinate, or produce grain, a time when cool, wet weather is needed for the crop, but forecasts are calling for high temperatures and little widespread rain. * Corn plants in the southern and central areas of the United States are beginning to pollinate, or produce grain, a time when cool, wet weather is needed for the crop, but forecasts are calling for high temperatures and little widespread rain. * Light rain showers arrived in lower U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing areas, easing stress on crops. * Fresh sales of U.S. soy to China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, failed to stem the declines of soybean futures. MARKET NEWS * The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Greek election projections showed parties committed to staying in the single currency were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority. * Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone. * U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday with Greek parties that support a bailout for the country set to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing some relief to a world braced for fresh financial turmoil. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Group of 20 Summit in Mexico China house prices for May 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index June 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly Grains prices at 2355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.75 5.25 +0.86% -6.43% 613.15 43 CBOT corn 584.25 4.75 +0.82% -11.28% 608.07 47 CBOT soy 1383.00 7.00 +0.51% +12.67% 1160.42 44 CBOT rice $14.05 $0.13 +0.93% -4.06% $14.41 45 WTI crude $84.80 $0.77 +0.92% -17.64% $98.35 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 -$0.024 -1.83% -2.64% USD/AUD 1.011 -0.026 -2.47% -2.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)