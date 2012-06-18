(Adds USDA reports larger-than-expected decline) * Weather lifts corn, soy as parts of U.S. Midwest stay dry * CBOT December corn leads gains, rising 5.5 percent * Rally after Greek election subsides as euro worries remain * USDA reports larger-than-expected decline in corn, soy ratings By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 18 Corn futures rebounded on Monday, erasing nearly all of a 3.6 percent slide on Friday, and wheat and soy also rose as worries about warm and dry weather in parts of the U.S. crop belt overshadowed lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. Grains drew early support from global market enthusiasm after a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections. But U.S. equity markets and crude oil later retreated as relief over Greece gave way to pessimism about the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone. Corn, soybeans and wheat held firm, supported by fears that dry conditions might limit U.S. crop prospects. The world grain trade is counting on a bumper corn harvest this autumn to replenish supplies after U.S. corn inventories dwindle to a projected 16-year low this summer. At the Chicago Board of Trade, the most-active December corn contract, which represents the 2012 U.S. crop, rose 5.5 percent, its biggest daily rise in more than a year. "Most of Indiana missed out on (weekend) rains, and southern Illinois as well. And the six- to 10-day weather maps during the midday run show a high-pressure ridge early next week bringing very hot temperatures to the U.S. Midwest," said Terry Reilly, grain analyst with Citigroup in Chicago. "Hot and dry and windy conditions are a perfect storm for crop stress," he said. After the markets closed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report that the U.S. corn and soy crops deteriorated last week. The USDA said 63 percent of the corn was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 66 percent a week earlier. The USDA said 56 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent, down from 60 percent the previous week. The declines surpassed trade expectations for a drop of two percentage points in both corn and soy ratings. USDA also said 5 percent of U.S. corn had begun silking, an indication that the crop has reached its reproductive stage. Harmful hot and dry weather during this phase can have an outsize effect on yield. Storms over the weekend brought rain to a parts of the Midwest, but not enough to erase worries about crop stress. "Dryness is still a significant concern across western Nebraska, northeastern Iowa, Missouri, southwestern Wisconsin, southern and eastern Illinois, Indiana, and southern Michigan," said Kyle Tapley, an agricultural meteorologist with MDA EarthSat Weather/CropCAST. Rains this week are expected to favor northwestern portions of the Midwest, Tapley said, but crops will also have to contend with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 90s Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius). CBOT July corn settled up 20 cents, or 3.5 percent, at $5.99-1/2 per bushel, while new-crop December ended up 28 cents, or 5.5 percent, at $5.34. Front-month July soybeans rose 8-1/4 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $13.84-1/4 a bushel, and new-crop November soybeans rose 25-1/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $13.39-1/4. July wheat ended up 20-3/4 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $6.30-1/4 a bushel. The gains in soybeans trailed those in corn. U.S. soybeans are also under stress from hot and dry weather but will not reach their critical growth phase until later this summer. "Trading is more subdued in beans because you have a longer window where the rain can come back," said Dan Cekander, an analyst with Newedge USA in Chicago. WHEAT FOLLOWS CORN Wheat futures followed corn higher. Large speculators hold a big net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to periodic bouts of short-covering. Also supportive was news that Iraq bought 250,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, Russia and Canada in a tender. Traders continued to monitor conditions in the Black Sea region after dry, hot weather in the spring led forecasters to cut crop estimates. But rain was forecast for southern growing areas of Russia after showers this weekend, the state forecaster said on Monday. The moisture could reinforce a general improvement in crop conditions across Europe, where rain has helped plants stressed by frost and dryness earlier this year. Prices at 2:40 p.m. CDT (1940 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 599.50 20.00 3.5% -7.3% CBOT soy 1384.25 8.25 0.6% 15.5% CBOT meal 412.90 2.80 0.7% 33.5% CBOT soyoil 48.76 0.32 0.7% -6.4% CBOT wheat 630.25 20.75 3.4% -3.4% CBOT rice 1405.00 13.00 0.9% -3.8% EU wheat 207.50 3.75 1.8% 2.5% US crude 82.99 -1.04 -1.2% -16.0% Dow Jones 12,739 -28 -0.2% 4.3% Gold 1626.35 -1.44 -0.1% 4.0% Euro/dollar 1.2572 -0.0148 -1.2% -2.9% Dollar Index 81.9710 0.3430 0.4% 2.2% Baltic Freight 938 14 1.5% -46.0% * CBOT futures in cents per bushel, except soyoil in cents per lb, soymeal in dollars per ton and rice in cents per hundredweight. EU wheat futures in euros per tonne. (Additinal reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and Leslie Gevirtz)