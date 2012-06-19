SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. corn hit its highest in about a week in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said recent hot, dry weather had damaged crops further, raising fears of tighter new-crop supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn firmed 1.12 percent, the highest price since June 11, and after soaring 5.5 percent on Monday. Old-crop July corn rose 0.79 percent after firming 3.5 percent in the previous session. November soybeans rose about 1 percent after the USDA also said crops were damaged by the weather. July wheat gained 0.36 percent after jumping 3.2 percent on Monday, buoyed by relief over the weekend victory of pro-bailout parties in the Greek elections and concerns over dry weather in the Black Sea region, though forecasters predict rains in the next few days. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA said in a weekly crop report that the U.S. corn and soy crops deteriorated last week, surpassing market expectations. * The USDA said 63 percent of the corn was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 66 percent a week earlier. * The USDA said 56 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent, down from 60 percent the previous week. * USDA also said 5 percent of U.S. corn had begun silking, an indication that the crop has reached its reproductive stage. Harmful hot and dry weather during this phase can have an outsize effect on yield. * Dry weather in the southeast Midwest is expected to continue stressing corn and soybean crops for the next week to 10 days while beneficial rainfall late last week and more this week will buoy crops elsewhere, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. * Storms over the weekend brought rain to a parts of the Midwest, but not enough to erase worries about crop stress. Dry weather in the southeast Midwest is expected to continue stressing corn and soybean crops for the next week to 10 days while beneficial rainfall late last week and more this week will buoy crops elsewhere, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. * Traders continued to monitor conditions in the Black Sea region after dry, hot weather in the spring led forecasters to cut crop estimates. But rain was forecast for southern growing areas of Russia after showers this weekend, the state forecaster said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar on Monday as surging Spanish borrowing costs fueled fears of an escalating euro zone debt crisis and overshadowed a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections. * Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in Greece. * The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1230 U.S. Building permits May 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Jun 15 U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 632.50 2.25 +0.36% -3.73% 613.74 53 CBOT corn 604.25 4.75 +0.79% -8.24% 608.73 59 CBOT soy 1398.50 14.25 +1.03% +13.93% 1160.93 49 CBOT rice $14.13 $0.07 +0.53% -3.55% $14.42 47 WTI crude $83.17 -$0.10 -0.12% -19.22% $98.29 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.260 -$0.035 -2.69% -3.49% USD/AUD 1.011 -0.025 -2.44% -2.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)