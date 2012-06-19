SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. corn hit its highest in
about a week in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said recent hot, dry weather had
damaged crops further, raising fears of tighter new-crop
supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn firmed 1.12
percent, the highest price since June 11, and after soaring 5.5
percent on Monday.
Old-crop July corn rose 0.79 percent after firming 3.5
percent in the previous session.
November soybeans rose about 1 percent after the USDA
also said crops were damaged by the weather.
July wheat gained 0.36 percent after jumping 3.2
percent on Monday, buoyed by relief over the weekend victory of
pro-bailout parties in the Greek elections and concerns over dry
weather in the Black Sea region, though forecasters predict
rains in the next few days.
FUNDAMENTALS
* USDA said in a weekly crop report that the U.S. corn and
soy crops deteriorated last week, surpassing market
expectations.
* The USDA said 63 percent of the corn was rated in good to
excellent condition, down from 66 percent a week earlier.
* The USDA said 56 percent of the soybean crop was rated
good to excellent, down from 60 percent the previous week.
* USDA also said 5 percent of U.S. corn had begun silking,
an indication that the crop has reached its reproductive stage.
Harmful hot and dry weather during this phase can have an
outsize effect on yield.
* Dry weather in the southeast Midwest is expected to
continue stressing corn and soybean crops for the next week to
10 days while beneficial rainfall late last week and more this
week will buoy crops elsewhere, an agricultural meteorologist
said on Monday.
* Storms over the weekend brought rain to a parts of the
Midwest, but not enough to erase worries about crop stress. Dry
weather in the southeast Midwest is expected to continue
stressing corn and soybean crops for the next week to 10 days
while beneficial rainfall late last week and more this week will
buoy crops elsewhere, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Monday.
* Traders continued to monitor conditions in the Black Sea
region after dry, hot weather in the spring led forecasters to
cut crop estimates. But rain was forecast for southern growing
areas of Russia after showers this weekend, the state forecaster
said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar on
Monday as surging Spanish borrowing costs fueled fears of an
escalating euro zone debt crisis and overshadowed a weekend
victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections.
* Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as
pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading
expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains
derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in
Greece.
* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in
Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt
crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly
1230 U.S. Building permits May
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Jun 15
U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0028 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 632.50 2.25 +0.36% -3.73% 613.74 53
CBOT corn 604.25 4.75 +0.79% -8.24% 608.73 59
CBOT soy 1398.50 14.25 +1.03% +13.93% 1160.93 49
CBOT rice $14.13 $0.07 +0.53% -3.55% $14.42 47
WTI crude $83.17 -$0.10 -0.12% -19.22% $98.29 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.260 -$0.035 -2.69% -3.49%
USD/AUD 1.011 -0.025 -2.44% -2.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)