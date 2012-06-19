* Corn at one-week high after USDA reports weather damage * Soybean quality hit by hot, dry weather SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. corn rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said new-crop quality had been damaged by recent hot, dry weather, prompting concerns that stocks will not be replenished as projected. Soybeans also firmed after the USDA reported that the unfavorable weather had damaged crop quality. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.17 percent to $5.40-3/4 per bushel, having touched a high of $5.42-3/4 per bushel, the highest price since June 11. The gains come after corn climbed 5.53 percent in the previous session. Front-month July corn firmed 1.04 percent to $6.05-3/4 per bushel, having jumped 5.5 percent on Monday. November soybeans rose 1.44 percent to $13.58-1/4 per bushel after firming 1.92 percent in the previous session, while front-month July soybeans jumped 1.43 percent to $14.04 per bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Monday. July wheat followed the lead of corn, rising 0.87 percent to $6.35-3/4 per bushel, having firmed 3.4 percent in the previous session. "The weather is driving prices today," Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures said. "There has been some weather damage to corn and going into the summer season we will see increasingly dry weather, and this will likely drive up prices." In its weekly crop report on Monday, the USDA said U.S. corn and soy crops deteriorated last week. The USDA said 63 percent of the corn was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 66 percent a week earlier, while 56 percent of the soy crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 4 percentage points from last week and 2 percentage points worse than the average of analyst estimates. USDA also said 5 percent of U.S. corn had begun silking, an indication that the crop has reached its reproductive stage. Hot and dry weather during this phase can have a significant impact on yield. Corn stocks are projected to hit a 16-year low this year. The USDA has pegged old-crop corn ending stocks at 851 million bushels for the 2011/12 season, but in their latest forecast released last week, pegged stocks in 2012/13 at a bumper yield of 1.881 billion bushels. Hot and dry weather in the U.S. southeast and Delta crop growing regions led to the decline in crop ratings and further declines are likely this week as dryness continues in states such as Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, analysts said. While rains hit the northern and northwest crop states including much of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, the Dakotas and Nebraska over the weekend, worries of further crop deterioration persist. Dry weather in the southeast Midwest is expected to continue to affect corn and soybean crops for the next week to 10 days, and despite rainfall predicted in the northwestern grain belt, the region will experience hot temperatures. WHEAT ALONG FOR THE RIDE Wheat followed the lead of corn, despite the USDA reporting that U.S. winter what was rated 54 percent good to excellent, up from 53 percent reported one week earlier, while the USDA said spring wheat was rated 76 percent good to excellent, up 1 percent from the week before. Large speculators hold a big net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to periodic bouts of short-covering, while the grain was also strengthened by news that Iraq bought 250,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, Canada and Russia in a tender. Weather concerns in Europe are also easing, with rain forecast for southern growing areas of Russia after showers this weekend, the state forecaster said on Monday. Grains prices at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 635.75 5.50 +0.87% -3.23% 613.85 57 CBOT corn 605.75 6.25 +1.04% -8.01% 608.78 60 CBOT soy 1404.00 19.75 +1.43% +14.38% 1161.12 54 CBOT rice $14.11 $0.06 +0.43% -3.65% $14.42 50 WTI crude $83.20 -$0.07 -0.08% -19.19% $98.29 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.261 -$0.034 -2.60% -3.39% USD/AUD 1.013 -0.024 -2.32% -2.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Chris Lewis)