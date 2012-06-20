* Soybeans lifted by export prospects, dry U.S. weather * Wheat rallies on short-covering, led by Minneapolis * December corn rallies late to erase early losses * Ethanol plants shut down as high corn prices hurt margins (Updates with closing prices, adds comments) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 20 Soybean futures rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, supported by good export prospects for U.S. supplies and by dry weather in the U.S. Midwest that may hurt the developing crop. Wheat rallied from early weakness on short-covering and firm cash markets, especially in the thinly traded Minneapolis spring wheat market, and corn futures rallied toward the close to erase early losses. In soybeans, nearby contracts led gains. "We are competitive on the world stage. That's why we are concerned about these (U.S. soybean) stocks as South America's crop continues to be downgraded," said Paul Georgy, analyst with Allendale Inc. "It's really all about demand." Traders also noted shipping delays in Brazil, the world's No. 1 soybean exporter, where rain is slowing loading and extending ship lineups at the country's largest agricultural commodities ports Santos and Paranagua. At the Chicago Board of Trade, July soybeans rose 12-3/4 cents at $14.46-1/2 per bushel while new-crop November settled up 11 cents at $13.95-1/2. July wheat ended up 14-1/2 cents at $6.64 a bushel. New-crop December corn settled up 3 cents at $5.66-1/2 per bushel while spot July ended down 3/4 cent at $6.11-3/4. Most-active December corn, representing the 2012 U.S. crop, rallied in the closing minutes of pit trade after being pressured lower much of the session by profit-taking. Traders Concerns about dry weather continued to underpin the corn market, even after the December contract rallied 11 percent in the previous two sessions, traders said. "There is just not an abundance of rain in these (weather) maps for the central Corn Belt out for two weeks, so it's still questionable on the yield," said Newedge USA analyst Dan Cekander. The U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed damage to corn and soybeans in a weekly crop report on Monday. Softening demand from ethanol producers pressured front-month July corn. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. ethanol production fell by 20,000 barrels per day in the latest week, to 900,000 barrels per day, while ethanol stocks rose to 21.19 million barrels, up 519,000. On Tuesady, another ethanol producer temporarily shut a Nebraska plant as diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand hurt profit margins. WHEAT HITS THREE-WEEK HIGH CBOT wheat rose to a three-week top on short-covering and concerns the USDA might cut its forecast of 2012/13 world wheat production in its next monthly report in July. "We were expecting the world production to decline, and with the confirmation from various sources -- whether it's Russian production or EU production -- we are starting to get some details," said Shawn McCambridge, grain analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. on Tuesday lowered his forecast of Russia's 2012/2013 wheat crop to 50 million tonnes, down from 53 million about a month earlier. Commodity funds have been net short CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. The biggest gains came in Minneapolis, where MGEX July spring wheat surged 5.7 percent, or 45-3/4 cents, to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. Traders cited short-covering and tight cash markets as the July contract neared its delivery period. Meanwhile, heavy flooding in the port city of Duluth, Minnesota, a spring wheat futures delivery terminal, slowed the loading of ships, trade sources said. Trading volume in Minneapolis was thin, adding to market volatility. Prices at 3:27 p.m. CDT (2026 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 611.75 -0.75 -0.1% -5.4% CBOT soy 1446.50 12.75 0.9% 20.7% CBOT meal 427.40 -0.50 -0.1% 38.1% CBOT soyoil 50.81 0.37 0.7% -2.5% CBOT wheat 664.00 14.50 2.2% 1.7% CBOT rice 1449.50 0.00 0.0% -0.8% EU wheat 212.50 2.25 1.1% 4.9% US crude 81.06 -2.23 -2.7% -18.0% Dow Jones 12,824 -13 -0.1% 5.0% Gold 1607.46 -9.14 -0.6% 2.8% Euro/dollar 1.2703 0.0019 0.1% -1.9% Dollar Index 81.4190 0.0390 0.1% 1.5% Baltic Freight 972 18 1.9% -44.1% * CBOT prices in cents per bushel except for soymeal in dollars per ton, soyoil in cents per lb and rice in cents per hundredweight. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Jim Marshall, Marguerita Choy, and Bob Burgdorfer)