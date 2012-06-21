SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. corn led losses across the
grains complex on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's latest
stimulus measures were not deemed aggressive enough to boost
riskier commodities sensitive to flickering expectations on
global demand.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn dropped 1.32
percent after climbing 0.53 percent in the previous session.
New-crop corn had risen more than 10 percent for the week on the
back of concerns over potential new-crop yield damage from the
recent spell of hot, dry weather in the Midwest.
Front-month July corn fell 1.28 percent, having closed
down 0.1 percent on Wednesday as investors locked in profits,
while sluggish ethanol demand also weighed on prices.
November soybeans fell 0.61 percent after climbing
0.80 percent in the previous session on concerns of tight supply
and continued strong demand. Old-crop July soybeans lost
0.67 percent.
July wheat fell 0.83 percent after climbing 2.2
percent on Wednesday.
Commodities fell on Wednesday as the Fed ended a two-day
meeting without announcing a third round of outright bond
purchases or quantitative easing investors had been counting on.
Instead, the U.S. central bank said it was extending its
money market operations to depress borrowing costs throughout
the year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans strengthened as rain in southern Brazil is
extending ship lineups at the country's largest agricultural
commodities ports Santos and Paranagua, where more than 250
vessels are waiting to unload or load fertilizers, grains, sugar
and other cargoes, the authorities said on Tuesday.
* Softening demand from ethanol producers pressured
old-stock corn. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said
U.S. ethanol production fell by 20,000 barrels per day in the
latest week, to 900,000 barrels per day, while ethanol stocks
rose to 21.19 million barrels, up 519,000.
* On Tuesday, another ethanol producer temporarily shut a
Nebraska plant as diminishing corn supplies and lackluster
gasoline demand hurt profit margins. Valero Energy Corp
is idling its 110 million gallons (500 million liters) a year
plant in Albion, Nebraska, but expects it to resume operations
before the autumn corn harvest, when prices should start to ease
and supplies become more plentiful.
* SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. on Tuesday
lowered his forecast of Russia's 2012/2013 wheat crop to 50
million tonnes, down from 53 million about a month earlier.
* Wheat further buoyed as heavy flooding in the port city of
Duluth, Minnesota, a spring wheat futures delivery terminal,
slowed the loading of ships, trade sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro to
trade slightly higher in mid-afternoon trade on Wednesday as
investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures
that were in line with market expectations but went no
further.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI June
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI June
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S Markit Mfg PMI June
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity June
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 658.50 -5.50 -0.83% +0.23% 614.61 67
CBOT corn 559.25 -7.25 -1.28% -15.07% 607.23 58
CBOT soy 1436.75 -9.75 -0.67% +17.05% 1162.21 62
CBOT rice $14.45 -$0.04 -0.31% -1.33% $14.43 61
WTI crude $80.58 -$0.87 -1.07% -21.74% $98.21 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.267 -$0.028 -2.14% -2.94%
USD/AUD 1.018 -0.018 -1.77% -1.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)