SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. corn led losses across the grains complex on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus measures were not deemed aggressive enough to boost riskier commodities sensitive to flickering expectations on global demand. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn dropped 1.32 percent after climbing 0.53 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn had risen more than 10 percent for the week on the back of concerns over potential new-crop yield damage from the recent spell of hot, dry weather in the Midwest. Front-month July corn fell 1.28 percent, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday as investors locked in profits, while sluggish ethanol demand also weighed on prices. November soybeans fell 0.61 percent after climbing 0.80 percent in the previous session on concerns of tight supply and continued strong demand. Old-crop July soybeans lost 0.67 percent. July wheat fell 0.83 percent after climbing 2.2 percent on Wednesday. Commodities fell on Wednesday as the Fed ended a two-day meeting without announcing a third round of outright bond purchases or quantitative easing investors had been counting on. Instead, the U.S. central bank said it was extending its money market operations to depress borrowing costs throughout the year. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans strengthened as rain in southern Brazil is extending ship lineups at the country's largest agricultural commodities ports Santos and Paranagua, where more than 250 vessels are waiting to unload or load fertilizers, grains, sugar and other cargoes, the authorities said on Tuesday. * Softening demand from ethanol producers pressured old-stock corn. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. ethanol production fell by 20,000 barrels per day in the latest week, to 900,000 barrels per day, while ethanol stocks rose to 21.19 million barrels, up 519,000. * On Tuesday, another ethanol producer temporarily shut a Nebraska plant as diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand hurt profit margins. Valero Energy Corp is idling its 110 million gallons (500 million liters) a year plant in Albion, Nebraska, but expects it to resume operations before the autumn corn harvest, when prices should start to ease and supplies become more plentiful. * SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. on Tuesday lowered his forecast of Russia's 2012/2013 wheat crop to 50 million tonnes, down from 53 million about a month earlier. * Wheat further buoyed as heavy flooding in the port city of Duluth, Minnesota, a spring wheat futures delivery terminal, slowed the loading of ships, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro to trade slightly higher in mid-afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. * World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures that were in line with market expectations but went no further. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI June 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI June 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1258 U.S Markit Mfg PMI June 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity June Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 658.50 -5.50 -0.83% +0.23% 614.61 67 CBOT corn 559.25 -7.25 -1.28% -15.07% 607.23 58 CBOT soy 1436.75 -9.75 -0.67% +17.05% 1162.21 62 CBOT rice $14.45 -$0.04 -0.31% -1.33% $14.43 61 WTI crude $80.58 -$0.87 -1.07% -21.74% $98.21 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.267 -$0.028 -2.14% -2.94% USD/AUD 1.018 -0.018 -1.77% -1.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)