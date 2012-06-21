* Corn leads the way down, drops almost 2 percent
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. corn fell on Thursday as
investors took profits after stellar gains earlier in the week,
while disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve did not
introduce more aggressive stimulus measures to boost the economy
also dragged down grains prices.
Risk aversion swept across financial markets, with Asian
stocks outside Japan and commodities dropping broadly after the
Fed extended its programme of selling short-term securities and
buying longer-dated ones, disappointing investors who had hoped
for a third round of quantitative easing.
But losses in grains and oilseeds were checked by the threat
to yields from unfriendly crop weather.
"We are seeing a risk-off day," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The crude oil market is extending its very sharp losses from
yesterday on the back of negative sentiment flowing around the
market, and that influence is flowing through into grains."
Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop December corn slid 1.8
percent to $5.56-1/2 a bushel by 0318 GMT, having dropped as low
as $5.53-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session.
Despite the fall, new-crop corn remains up 10 percent on the
week - most of its gains having been recorded during the first
two days of the week - on concerns a hot, dry weather across the
Midwest would further damage crop quality and threaten yields.
November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $13.83-3/4 a
bushel, while July wheat fell 1.3 percent to $6.55-1/2 a
bushel after climbing 2.2 percent in the previous session.
Concerns the USDA might cut its forecast of 2012/13 world
wheat production in its next monthly report in July are expected
to keep a floor under prices of the grain.
Black Sea wheat production continues to be closely monitored
after SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. on Tuesday cut
his forecast of Russia's 2012/2013 wheat crop to 50 million
tonnes, down from 53 million about a month earlier.
CROP OUTLOOK
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed
continued damage to new-crop corn and soybeans, while
unfavorable weather persists in key growing
regions.
Dry weather is expected to keep stress on U.S. Midwest corn
and soybean crops for at least the next two weeks, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.
Soybeans, which have gained recently over weather worries,
could see further disruption to supplies from Brazil, the
world's second largest exporter.
Rain in southern Brazil is extending ship lineups at the
country's largest agricultural commodities ports, Santos and
Paranagua, where more than 250 vessels are waiting to shift
fertilizers, grains, sugar and other cargoes, the authorities
said on Tuesday.
The Paranagua port authority, known as Appa, said 30 ships
were waiting to take on bulk cargoes such as soy, corn and
sugar.
